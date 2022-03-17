Allen Robinson joins the reigning Super Bowl champs

Allen Robinson lands in Los Angeles with the Rams on a reported three-year, $46.5 million deal that includes $30.7 million guaranteed. This ends his four-year stretch in Chicago, where he was a Top-10 fantasy wideout when he was healthy and played with even an average passer at quarterback. At 28 years old, Robinson still has many productive years left and was never happy as a Bear.

The emergence of second-year receiver Darnell Mooney helps soften the impact of losing Robinson, who moves on from a team that ranked near the bottom of all passing categories with the rookie Justin Fields undergoing growing pains in the final season of head coach Matt Nagy.

Allen Robinson career stats

Year TM GAMES PASS CMP PYDS PTD PPR Rank 2021 CHI 12 66 38 410 1 85 83 2020 CHI 16 151 102 1250 6 262.9 9 2019 CHI 16 154 98 1147 7 254.9 7 2018 CHI 13 94 55 754 4 155.3 40 2017 JAC 1 1 1 17 0 2.7 189 2016 JAC 16 151 73 883 6 197.3 31 2015 JAC 16 151 80 1400 14 304.0 4 2014 JAC 10 81 48 548 2 114.8 68

Robinson’s signing by the Rams keeps their explosive offense on track to repeat their championship season. With Matthew Stafford in his first season there, they ended as No. 4 in passing yardage (4,891) and No. 2 in passing touchdowns (41) while Cooper Kupp enjoyed a monster season. This ensures that Odell Beckham will not resign, though he is rehabbing a torn ACL anyway. Robert Woods returns from his own ACL injury, so Robinson steps into a No. 2 role immediately.

Robinson had an ACL tear himself back in 2017 in his final season with the Jaguars. But he’s turned in three Top-10 fantasy seasons in his career while playing on teams with far less talented offenses and quarterbacks. This is an ideal signing for the ninth-year receiver who is only 28 years old. He doesn’t have to draw the No. 1 coverage and will see his fantasy stock rebound this summer.