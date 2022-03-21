Matt Ryan traded to the Colts

The Colts acquired Matt Ryan from the Atlanta Falcons for a 2022 third-round pick. The 36-year-old Ryan played 14 years for the Falcons after being the 1.03 pick of the 2008 NFL draft. The former NFL MVP leaves an Atlanta franchise in the start of a rebuilding year under head coach Arthur Smith and goes to a more mature offense in the fifth season under Indy’s head coach Frank Reich.

Matt Ryan Career Stats

YEAR GMS RUN RYD RTD PASS COMP PYD PTD FUM INT PTS RANK 2021 17 40 82 1 560 375 3968 20 11 12 292.6 17 2020 16 29 92 2 626 407 4581 26 6 11 354.25 12 2019 15 34 148 1 616 408 4466 26 9 14 348.1 6 2018 16 33 125 3 608 422 4924 35 5 7 416.7 3 2017 16 32 143 0 529 342 4095 20 3 12 299.05 14 2016 16 35 117 0 534 373 4944 38 2 7 410.9 3 2015 16 37 63 0 614 407 4591 21 5 16 319.85 16 2014 16 29 145 0 628 415 4694 28 2 14 361.2 7 2013 16 17 55 0 651 439 4515 26 4 17 335.25 9 2012 16 33 138 1 615 422 4719 32 2 14 383.75 5 2011 16 37 84 2 565 347 4177 29 3 12 345.25 8 2010 16 46 122 0 571 357 3705 28 3 9 309.45 9 2009 14 30 49 1 451 263 2916 22 2 14 244.7 19 2008 16 55 104 1 434 265 3440 16 1 11 252.4 16

The Falcons still have second-year tight end Kyle Pitts, but are left with no quarterback, a middling backfield at best, a soft offensive line and Olamide Zaccheaus as their top wideout. That’s a rebuilding season that is starting from scratch.

The Colts benefit with the addition of Ryan who spent most of his career as a Top-10 quarterback and dipped lower in recent years only because of a lack of receivers or a supporting ground game. That’s nothing like what Ryan finds in Indianapolis where they enjoy an elite offensive line and the NFL’s current rusher leader in Jonathan Taylor. That alone immediately upgrades Ryan’s outlook for 2022.

The Colts’ depth chart is topped with Michael Pittman Jr. and T.Y. Hilton though free-agent moves and rookie additions are expected to happen. Hilton is no lock to stay and Zack Pascal signed with the Eagles today. Parris Campbell is a fourth-year speedster that has yet to translate into a starter. There is plenty of room for improvement from the receiving crew, and at least they’ll have a quarterback to help maximize the crew that starts the season.