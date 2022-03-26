USA Today Sports

2022 fantasy football player movement tracker

2022 fantasy football player movement tracker

Fantasy football player movement

2022 fantasy football player movement tracker

By March 26, 2022 11:01 am

By |

Tracking the notable fantasy players changing teams.

NFL Team Quarterback Running Back Wide Receiver Tight End
ARI
Gone: Chase Edmonds Christian Kirk
ATL Marcus Mariota Damien Williams
Gone: Matt Ryan Russell Gage Hayden Hurst
BAL
Gone:
BUF Case Keenum Jamison Crowder O.J. Howard
Gone: Mitchell Trubisky Matt Breida Cole Beasley
CAR D’Onta Foreman Rashard Higgins
Gone:
CHI Darrynton Evans Byron Pringle
Gone: Tarik Cohen
Damien Williams		 Allen Robinson
CIN Hayden Hurst
Gone: C.J. Uzomah
CLE Deshaun Watson
Jacoby Brissett		 Amari Cooper
Gone: Case Keenum Jarvis Landry Rashard Higgins Austin Hooper
DAL James Washington
Gone: Amari Cooper
Cedrick Wilson
 Blake Jarwin
DEN Russell Wilson
Gone: Drew Lock
Teddy Bridgewater
 Noah Fant
DET D.J. Chark
Gone:
GB
Gone: Davante Adams
M Valdes-Scantling
HOU Dare Ogunbowale
Gone: Tyrod Taylor
Deshaun Watson
IND Matt Ryan
Gone: Carson Wentz Zach Pascal Jack Doyle (ret)
JAC Christian Kirk
Zay Jones		 Evan Engram
Gone: Dare Ogunbowale D.J. Chark
KC Ronald Jones JuJu Smith-Schuster
M Valdes-Scantling
Corey Coleman
Gone: Tyreek Hill
Byron Pringle
Demarcus Robinson
LAC Gerald Everett
Gone:
LAR Allen Robinson
Gone: Robert Woods
LVR Brandon Bolden Davante Adams
Demarcus Robinson
Gone: Marcus Mariota Zay Jones
MIA Teddy Bridgewater Chase Edmonds
Raheem Mostert		 Cedrick Wilson
Tyreek Hill
Gone: Jacoby Brissett
MIN
Gone: Tyler Conklin
NE Ty Montgomery
Gone: Brandon Bolden
NO
Gone: Ty Montgomery
NYG Tyrod Taylor Matt Breida
Gone: Devontae Booker Corey Coleman Evan Engram
NYJ C.J. Uzomah
Tyler Conklin
Gone: Jamison Crowder
PHI Zach Pascal
Gone:
PIT Mitchell Trubisky
Gone: JuJu Smith-Schuster
James Washington
SEA Drew  Lock Noah Fant
Gone: Russell Wilson Gerald Everett
SF
Gone: Raheem Mostert
TB Russell Gage
Gone: Ronald Jones O.J. Howard
TEN Robert Woods Austin Hooper
Gone: Darrynton Evans
D’Onta Foreman
 Julio Jones
WAS Carson Wentz
Gone:

 

, , , Fantasy football player movement

MORE HUDDLE

THE LATEST

More Huddle
Home