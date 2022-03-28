2022 NFL top free-agent tracker

Below are the best free agents in their position. Adding in trades, this offseason projects to be one of the busiest years for players changing teams.
Quarterbacks
|Player
|Age
|2021
|2022
|Yards
|TDs
|Status
|Teddy Bridgewater
|29
|DEN
|MIA
|3,158
|20
|1-year, $6.5M
|Andy Dalton
|34
|CHI
|
|1,515
|8
|
|Jameis Winston
|28
|NO
|NO
|1,366
|15
|2-year, $28M
|Tyrod Taylor
|32
|HOU
|NYG
|1,117
|8
|2-year, $17M
|Cam Newton
|32
|CAR
|
|913
|9
|
Running backs
|Player
|Age
|2021
|2022
| Yards
|TDs
|Status
|Leonard Fournette
|27
|TB
|TB
| 1,266
|10
|3-year,$21M
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|30
|ATL
|ATL
| 1,166
|11
|tbd
|Melvin Gordon
|29
|DEN
|
| 1,131
|10
|
|James Conner
|26
|ARI
|ARI
| 1,127
|18
|3-year, $21M
|Sony Michel
|27
|LAR
|
| 973
|5
|
|Chase Edmonds
|26
|ARI
|MIA
| 903
|2
|2-year, $12.6M
|Rashaad Penny
|26
|SEA
|SEA
| 797
|6
|1-year,$5.75M
|Devonta Freeman
|30
|BAL
|
| 766
|6
|
|D’Ernest Johnson
|26
|CLE
|
| 671
|3
|
|Brandon Bolden
|32
|NE
|LV
| 631
|3
|tbd
|J.D. McKissic
|28
|WAS
|WAS
| 609
|4
|2-year, $7M
|Latavius Murray
|32
|BAL
|
| 576
|6
|
|Justin Jackson
|26
|LAC
|
| 542
|2
|
|Alex Collins
|27
|SEA
|
| 498
|2
|
|Ronald Jones II
|24
|TB
|KC
| 492
|4
|1-year, tbd
|Boston Scott
|26
|PHI
|PHI
| 461
|7
|1-year, $1.75M
|David Johnson
|30
|HOU
|
| 453
|1
|
|Tevin Coleman
|29
|NYJ
|NYJ
| 405
|0
|1-year, $2M
|Giovani Bernard
|30
|TB
|
| 181
|3
|
|Jerick McKinnon
|30
|KC
|
| 169
|1
|
|James White
|30
|NE
|NE
| 132
|1
|2-year, $5M
|Raheem Mostert
|30
|SF
|MIA
| 20
|0
|1-year,$3.125M
Wide receivers
|Player
|Age
|2021
|2022
|Yards
|TDs
|Status
|Davante Adams
|29
|GB
|LV
|1,553
|11
|5-year, $141.25M
|Mike Williams
|27
|LAC
|LAC
|1,146
|9
|3-year, $60M
|Chris Godwin
|26
|TB
|TB
|1,103
|5
|3-year, $60M
|Christian Kirk
|25
|ARI
|JAC
|982
|5
|4-year, $72M
|Jakobi Meyers
|25
|NE
|NE
|866
|2
|2nd-round tender
|A.J. Green
|33
|ARI
|
|848
|3
|
|Russell Gage
|26
|ATL
|TB
|770
|4
|3-year, $30M
|Emmanuel Sanders
|35
|BUF
|
|626
|4
|
|Cedrick Wilson
|26
|DAL
|MIA
|602
|6
|3-year, $22.8M
|Zay Jones
|27
|LV
|JAC
|546
|0
|3-year, $24M
|Odell Beckham, Jr.
|29
|LAR
|
|537
|5
|
|Allen Lazard
|26
|GB
|GB
|513
|8
|2nd-round tender
|Jalen Guyton
|24
|LAC
|LAC
|448
|3
|1-year, $895k tender
|Jamison Crowder
|29
|NYJ
|BUF
|447
|2
|1-year, tbd
|Michael Gallup
|26
|DAL
|DAL
|445
|2
|5-year, $62.5M
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|27
|GB
|KC
|430
|3
|3-year, $30M
|Allen Robinson
|28
|CHI
|LAR
|410
|1
|3-year, $46.5 M
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|24
|ATL
|
|406
|3
|
|Sammy Watkins
|29
|BAL
|
|394
|1
|
|Zach Pascal
|27
|IND
|PHI
|384
|3
|1-year, tbd
|Tre’Quan Smith
|26
|NO
|NO
|377
|3
|2-year, $6M
|T.Y. Hilton
|32
|IND
|
|331
|3
|
|DJ Chark
|25
|JAC
|DET
|154
|2
|1-year, $10M
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|25
|PIT
|KC
|129
|0
|1-year, $10.75M
|Will Fuller
|28
|MIA
|
|26
|0
|
Tight ends
|Player
|Age
|2021
|2022
|Yards
|TDs
|Status
|Rob Gronkowski
|32
|TB
|
|802
|6
|
|Mike Gesicki
|26
|MIA
|
|780
|2
|1 year, $10.8M
|Zach Ertz
|31
|ARI
|ARI
|763
|5
|3-year, $31.65M
|Jared Cook
|35
|LAC
|
|564
|4
|
|C.J. Uzomah
|29
|CIN
|NYJ
|493
|5
|3-year, $24M
|Gerald Everett
|27
|SEA
|LAC
|478
|4
|2-year, $12M
|David Njoku
|25
|CLE
|
|475
|4
|Franchised
|Evan Engram
|27
|NYG
|JAC
|408
|3
|1-year, $9M
|Austin Hooper
|27
|CLE
|TEN
|345
|3
|1-year, $6M
|Anthony Firkser
|27
|TEN
|
|291
|2
|
|Robert Tonyan Jr.
|27
|GB
|GB
|204
|2
|1-year,tbd