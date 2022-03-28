2022 NFL top free-agent tracker

Below are the best free agents in their position. Adding in trades, this offseason projects to be one of the busiest years for players changing teams.

Quarterbacks

Player Age 2021 2022 Yards TDs Status Teddy Bridgewater 29 DEN MIA 3,158 20 1-year, $6.5M Andy Dalton 34 CHI 1,515 8 Jameis Winston 28 NO NO 1,366 15 2-year, $28M Tyrod Taylor 32 HOU NYG 1,117 8 2-year, $17M Cam Newton 32 CAR 913 9

Running backs

Player Age 2021 2022 Yards TDs Status Leonard Fournette 27 TB TB 1,266 10 3-year,$21M Cordarrelle Patterson 30 ATL ATL 1,166 11 tbd Melvin Gordon 29 DEN 1,131 10 James Conner 26 ARI ARI 1,127 18 3-year, $21M Sony Michel 27 LAR 973 5 Chase Edmonds 26 ARI MIA 903 2 2-year, $12.6M Rashaad Penny 26 SEA SEA 797 6 1-year,$5.75M Devonta Freeman 30 BAL 766 6 D’Ernest Johnson 26 CLE 671 3 Brandon Bolden 32 NE LV 631 3 tbd J.D. McKissic 28 WAS WAS 609 4 2-year, $7M Latavius Murray 32 BAL 576 6 Justin Jackson 26 LAC 542 2 Alex Collins 27 SEA 498 2 Ronald Jones II 24 TB KC 492 4 1-year, tbd Boston Scott 26 PHI PHI 461 7 1-year, $1.75M David Johnson 30 HOU 453 1 Tevin Coleman 29 NYJ NYJ 405 0 1-year, $2M Giovani Bernard 30 TB 181 3 Jerick McKinnon 30 KC 169 1 James White 30 NE NE 132 1 2-year, $5M Raheem Mostert 30 SF MIA 20 0 1-year,$3.125M

Related 2022 NFL coaching change tracker

Wide receivers

Player Age 2021 2022 Yards TDs Status Davante Adams 29 GB LV 1,553 11 5-year, $141.25M Mike Williams 27 LAC LAC 1,146 9 3-year, $60M Chris Godwin 26 TB TB 1,103 5 3-year, $60M Christian Kirk 25 ARI JAC 982 5 4-year, $72M Jakobi Meyers 25 NE NE 866 2 2nd-round tender A.J. Green 33 ARI 848 3 Russell Gage 26 ATL TB 770 4 3-year, $30M Emmanuel Sanders 35 BUF 626 4 Cedrick Wilson 26 DAL MIA 602 6 3-year, $22.8M Zay Jones 27 LV JAC 546 0 3-year, $24M Odell Beckham, Jr. 29 LAR 537 5 Allen Lazard 26 GB GB 513 8 2nd-round tender Jalen Guyton 24 LAC LAC 448 3 1-year, $895k tender Jamison Crowder 29 NYJ BUF 447 2 1-year, tbd Michael Gallup 26 DAL DAL 445 2 5-year, $62.5M Marquez Valdes-Scantling 27 GB KC 430 3 3-year, $30M Allen Robinson 28 CHI LAR 410 1 3-year, $46.5 M Olamide Zaccheaus 24 ATL 406 3 Sammy Watkins 29 BAL 394 1 Zach Pascal 27 IND PHI 384 3 1-year, tbd Tre’Quan Smith 26 NO NO 377 3 2-year, $6M T.Y. Hilton 32 IND 331 3 DJ Chark 25 JAC DET 154 2 1-year, $10M JuJu Smith-Schuster 25 PIT KC 129 0 1-year, $10.75M Will Fuller 28 MIA 26 0

Tight ends