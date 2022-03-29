USA Today Sports

Cory Bonini's 2022 NFL mock draft 1.0

By March 29, 2022 12:27 pm

Here’s my first 2022 NFL mock draft. Be sure to check our 2022 NFL Draft Central page to keep track of all of the offerings.

2022 NFL Mock Draft

Pick Team Pos Player School
1 Jacksonville Jaguars EDGE Aidan Hutchinson Michigan
2 Detroit Lions EDGE Travon Walker Georgia
3 Houston Texans OT Ickey Ekwonu N.C. State
4 New York Jets S Kyle Hamilton Notre Dame
5 New York Giants OT Evan Neal Alabama
6 Carolina Panthers QB Kenny Pickett Pittsburgh
7 New York Giants (via CHI) EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux Oregon
8 Atlanta Falcons EDGE Jermaine Johnson II Florida State
9 Seattle Seahawks (via DEN) QB Malik Willis Liberty
10 New York Jets (via SEA) CB Sauce Gardner Cincinnati
11 Washington Commanders WR Garrett Wilson Ohio State
12 Minnesota Vikings CB Derek Stingley Jr. LSU
13 Houston Texans (via CLE) DT Jordan Davis Georgia
14 Baltimore Ravens CB Andrew Booth Clemson
15 Philadelphia Eagles (via MIA) LB Devin Lloyd Utah
16 Philadelphia Eagles (via IND) WR Drake London USC
17 Los Angeles Chargers OT Charles Cross Mississippi State
18 New Orleans Saints WR Treylon Burks Arkansas
19 Philadelphia Eagles CB Trent McDuffie Washington
20 Pittsburgh Steelers OT Trevor Penning Northern Iowa
21 New England Patriots WR Jameson Williams Alabama
22 Green Bay Packers (via LV) EDGE George Karlaftis Purdue
23 Arizona Cardinals WR Chris Olave Ohio State
24 Dallas Cowboys C Tyler Linderbaum Iowa
25 Buffalo Bills RB Breece Hall Iowa State
26 Tennessee Titans OL Kenyon Green Texas A&M
27 Tampa Bay Buccaneers EDGE Boye Mafe Minnesota
28 Green Bay Packers WR Jahan Dotson Penn State
29 Kansas City Chiefs (via MIA) DL Devonte Wyatt Georgia
30 Kansas City Chiefs CB Kyler Gordon Washington
31 Cincinnati Bengals OG Zion Johnson Boston College
32 Detroit Lions (via LAR) LB Nakobe Dean Georgia

