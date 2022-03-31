2022 NFL Draft Scouting Report: WR Jahan Dotson, Penn State

Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson enters the 2022 NFL Draft and presents a big play in a small package. His versatility and explosive nature will endear him to several teams across various systems.

Height: 5-foot-10 1/2

Weight: 178 pounds

40 time: 4.43 seconds

The true senior improved each year at Penn State as his opportunities increased, concluding with second-team All-Big Ten and third-team Associated Press All-American honors. Dotson also generated third-team All-Big Ten recognition for his junior season.

Table: Jahan Dotson NCAA stats (2018-21)

Year School Class Pos Gm Receiving Rushing Rec Yds Avg TD Att Yds Avg TD *2018 Penn State FR WR 8 13 203 15.6 0 0 0 — 0 *2019 Penn State SO WR 13 27 488 18.1 5 2 0 0 0 2020 Penn State JR WR 9 52 884 17.0 8 0 0 — 0 *2021 Penn State SR WR 12 91 1182 13.0 12 6 18 3 1

*includes postseason/bowl games

In addition to showing growth each season in Happy Valley, Dotson also completed a couple of passes on trick plays and contributed in the return game, scoring once in 2020 on eight punt returns. He tacked on 104 yards on 14 returns in 2021.

Pros

Dangerous, productive and experienced from all three levels of the route tree

Unafraid to go over the middle of the field — especially useful for play-callers who emphasize mesh routes to send him crossing with a hint of added confusion

Can hit the gas pedal with the best of ’em — he tends to vary his routes to show multiple speeds, which can catch defenders napping

Fluidity in the open field makes for a difficult tackle

Experienced, successful punt returner

Excellent leaping ability and high-point skills for someone of his size

Works the boundary lines effectively, especially in the red zone

Tremendous hands — credited with only two drops over 138 targets in 2021

Fits into nearly any offensive scheme

Cons

Physicality at the line can get him off of his route

Footwork could be crisper in and out of breaks

Below-average consistency in his blocking effort — size limitations also play a role, but he needs more coaching in this area

Size could make him more susceptible to injuries over the middle

Fantasy football outlook

As mentioned, system fit isn’t going to be an issue. Team fit will be more important based on existing personnel, but it shouldn’t take more than a year or two before Dotson establishes himself as an starting-caliber talent at the next level.

Some of the critiques thrown at him can be considered nitpicking, especially when it comes to immutable traits, such as size. Small receivers have been quite capable of producing fantasy-relevant stats in the right situations. Yes, size presents unique drawbacks, but he should not be written off because of it.

It will be rather surprising if he falls out of Round 1 in the upcoming draft. If this happens, it’s more of a product of a deep receiver class than an indictment of his talent. Likely landing spots include Green Bay, Tampa Bay, Kansas City, Arizona, New England and Detroit.

Dotson’s game reminds a little bit of 2021 first-rounder DeVonta Smith, whose size also drew similarly unfair criticisms. Seattle wideout Tyler Lockett might be the better comparison.

Either way, we’re talking about a likely No. 2 in real life. Dotson has comparable long-term value in fake football once he learns a starting role. As a rookie, depending upon where he ends up, we could see inconsistent utility, best reserved for daily fantasy action.