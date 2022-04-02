2022 NFL Draft Scouting Report: RB Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State

Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III spent two seasons at Wake Forest before transferring to the Spartans for the 2021 season. His bid for increased playing time paid off with a monster junior season, leading him to declare for the 2022 NFL Draft.

He went on to win the Doak Walker Award as the nation’s best running back in 2021 and also was recognized as the Walter Camp Player of the Year.

Height: 5-foot-9 1/4

Weight: 211 pounds

40 time: 4.38 seconds

Not only did he garner the aforementioned accolades, Walker earned Big Ten Running Back of the Year and was named a first-team Associated Press All-American.

Table: Kenneth Walker NCAA stats (2019-21)

Year School Class Gm Rushing Receiving Att Yds Avg TD Rec Yds Avg TD *2019 Wake Forest FR 13 98 579 5.9 4 3 17 5.7 0 *2020 Wake Forest SO 7 119 579 4.9 13 3 30 10.0 0 *2021 Michigan State JR 12 263 1,636 6.2 18 13 89 6.8 1

*includes postseason/bowl games

Pros

Compact, powerful build

Explosive lower body — 34-inch vertical, 122-inch broad jump

Breakaway speed at 4.38-second 40-yard dash

Tremendous ball security

System versatility — successful playing from a zone-read offense, out of shotgun, pistol, and pro-style alignments

Can run through and around defenders

Fits into power- and zone-blocking schemes

Quality vision and patience behind the line lead to unpredictable moves and big plays

Limited mileage

Instant access to second gear

Quick footwork in tight quarters

32 total scores over final 398 collegiate touches shows a true nose for the end zone

Cons

Mostly untested in the receiving game

Needs considerable work in pass protection — fixable but requires coaching assistance

Can become undisciplined with his ad-libbing and get into jams — could run afoul with stickler coaches

Probably limited to a two-down role in the vast majority of settings

Fantasy football outlook

Walker is poised to come off the board in Round 2 and should garner interest from Houston, Atlanta, Baltimore, New Orleans and Buffalo. Wild cards could be Denver, Chicago, the New York Giants, and Cincinnati.

Regardless of where he winds up, we’re looking at a high-floor, high-ceiling fantasy option the moment he gets a chance at meaningful touches. He has potential to evolve into a three-down role, and while Walker isn’t likely to become a great receiving threat, there’s hope for 30-40 catches a year in the right scenario. Given the lack of remaining RB1 roles, bank on him reaching his potential in 2023 or ’24 at the soonest.