2022 NFL Draft Scouting Report: RB Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M

The four-star recruit from Klein Collins High School was courted by most major schools, including Oklahoma and Alabama but opted to remain near home at Texas A&M. He became a starter as a freshman and led the Aggies in rushing for all three seasons while facing top competition in the SEC.

Spiller shared the backfield with Devon Archane last year and never handled more than 188 carries in any season. He’s consistently been used as a receiver, topping out with 29 catches in his freshman year. Spiller is a power back that can handle a 20+ carry workload and he’s built for inside work but never has to come off the field.

Height: 6-0

Weight: 217 pounds

40 time: 4.63 seconds

Spiller had a strained abductor muscle at the NFL Combine and didn’t run. His Pro Day disappointed with a 4.63 40-time that matters when teams evaluate him. As a bigger back, he’s more in the mold of the old-style workhorse than the faster, more versatile running backs of current day but he’s been highly productive against top talent. He could still remain a full-time option for an NFL team.

Table: Isaiah Spiller NCAA stats (2019-21)

Year School Games Runs Yards Avg. TD Catch Yards. TD 2019 Texas A&M 13 174 946 5.4 10 29 203 10 2020 Texas A&M 10 188 1036 5.5 9 20 193 9 2021 Texas A&M 12 179 1011 5.6 6 25 189 7

Pros

Instinctive runner

Tremendous vision sees the defense and any opening

Thick frame and powerful lower body that churns through contact

Physical North-South runner with no fear

Good hands that rarely drop a pass

Averaged 5.5 yards per carry in the SEC

Surprisingly quick in cuts and change of direction

Follows blocking well, patient as play develops

Workhorse potential even in NFL

Durable runner with tread still left on tires

Downhill runner that just needs one-cut to break free

Cons

Lack of speed is a bigger issue in the NFL

Limited route tree while in college

Slower to regain momentum when gears down

Needs to improve pass blocking skills

Eight fumbles over college career

Fantasy outlook

There are evaluators that have Spiller as the top back in the draft and he will end up within the first few selected. He’s been compared to as a smaller, slower Joe Mixon or Javonte Williams, and his lack of speed will be a bigger issue at the next level. But he plays far faster than he times, and bottom line – has been very productive versus top college teams while in the SEC as a three-year starter.

His fantasy value will be tied almost entirely to wherever he lands. He’s easy to see as an addition to a committee backfield likely as the rushing half, but he’s been productive as a receiver. He may start out as a part-time back but could absolutely grow into being a full-timer in the right offense.

He’s been speculated to end up with the RB-needy Falcons which would likely be a best-case scenario given the lack of competition. He’s also been considered as an addition to the Broncos committee backfield. A decade or more ago, Spiller would be considered the next best thing by many. He’ll have to earn a bigger role in today’s NFL, and that means his situation will be key.

Isaiah Spiller is expected to be a second-round selection and he will end up on a team that will want to make immediate use of his talents. That means his fantasy value is going to be rather high.