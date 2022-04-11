USA Today Sports

Cletis Cutts' 2022 NFL mock draft

Cletis Cutts' 2022 NFL mock draft

NFL Draft

Cletis Cutts' 2022 NFL mock draft

By April 11, 2022 8:09 pm

By |

Cletis Cutts presents our latest NFL mock draft of 2022. Sound off on social media to let us know your thoughts, and be sure to check our 2022 NFL Draft Central page to keep track of all of the offerings.

2022 NFL Mock Draft

Pick Team Pos Player School
1 Jacksonville Jaguars EDGE Aidan Hutchinson Michigan
2 Detroit Lions QB Malik Willis Liberty
3 Houston Texans EDGE Travon Walker Georgia
4 New York Jets CB Sauce Gardner Cincinnati
5 New York Giants OT Evan Neal Alabama
6 Carolina Panthers QB Kenny Pickett Pittsburgh
7 New York Giants (via CHI) EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux Oregon
8 Atlanta Falcons WR Drake London USC
9 Seattle Seahawks (via DEN) OT Ickey Ekwonu N.C. State
10 New York Jets (via SEA) EDGE Jermaine Johnson II Florida State
11 Washington Commanders S Kyle Hamilton Notre Dame
12 Minnesota Vikings DT Jordan Davis Georgia
13 Houston Texans (via CLE) OT Charles Cross Mississippi State
14 Baltimore Ravens EDGE George Karlaftis Purdue
15 Philadelphia Eagles (via MIA) DL Devonte Wyatt Georgia
16 New Orleans Saints (via IND>PHI) QB Matt Corral Ole Miss
17 Los Angeles Chargers OT Trevor Penning Northern Iowa
18 Philadelphia Eagles (via NO) WR Chris Olave Ohio State
19 New Orleans Saints (via PHI) WR Garrett Wilson Ohio State
20 Pittsburgh Steelers CB Derek Stingley Jr. LSU
21 New England Patriots WR Jameson Williams Alabama
22 Green Bay Packers (via LV) WR Treylon Burks Arkansas
23 Arizona Cardinals EDGE Boye Mafe Minnesota
24 Dallas Cowboys OG Zion Johnson Boston College
25 Buffalo Bills CB Trent McDuffie Washington
26 Tennessee Titans OT Tyler Smith Tulsa
27 Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Jahan Dotson Penn State
28 Green Bay Packers LB Nakobe Dean Georgia
29 Kansas City Chiefs (via MIA) WR Christian Watson North Dakota State
30 Kansas City Chiefs EDGE Arnold Ebiketie Penn State
31 Cincinnati Bengals C Tyler Linderbaum Iowa
32 Detroit Lions (via LAR) LB Devin Lloyd Utah

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , NFL Draft, NFL Mock Drafts

MORE HUDDLE

THE LATEST

More Huddle
Home