2022 fantasy football player movement tracker

By David Dorey |
April 14, 2022 11:01 am ET
Tracking the notable fantasy players changing teams.
|NFL Team
|Quarterback
|Running Back
|Wide Receiver
|Tight End
|ARI
|
|
|
|
|Gone:
|
|Chase Edmonds
|Christian Kirk
|
|ATL
|Marcus Mariota
|Damien Williams
|Damiere Byrd
|
|Gone:
|Matt Ryan
|
|Russell Gage
|Hayden Hurst
|BAL
|
|
|
|
|Gone:
|
|
|Sammy Watkins
|
|BUF
|Case Keenum
|
|Jamison Crowder
|O.J. Howard
|Gone:
|Mitchell Trubisky
|Matt Breida
|Cole Beasley
|
|CAR
|
|D’Onta Foreman
|Rashard Higgins
|
|Gone:
|
|
|
|
|CHI
|
|Darrynton Evans
|Byron Pringle
|
|Gone:
|Andy Dalton
|Tarik Cohen
Damien Williams
|Allen Robinson
|
|CIN
|
|
|
|Hayden Hurst
|Gone:
|
|
|
|C.J. Uzomah
|CLE
|Deshaun Watson
Jacoby Brissett
|
|Amari Cooper
|
|Gone:
|Case Keenum
|Jarvis Landry
|Rashard Higgins
|Austin Hooper
|DAL
|
|
|James Washington
|
|Gone:
|
|
|Amari Cooper
Cedrick Wilson
|Blake Jarwin
|DEN
|Russell Wilson
|
|
|
|Gone:
|Drew Lock
Teddy Bridgewater
|
|
|Noah Fant
|DET
|
|
|D.J. Chark
|
|Gone:
|
|
|
|
|GB
|
|
|Sammy Watkins
|
|Gone:
|
|
|Davante Adams
M Valdes-Scantling
|
|HOU
|
|Marlon Mack
Dare Ogunbowale
|
|
|Gone:
|Tyrod Taylor
Deshaun Watson
|
|
|
|IND
|Matt Ryan
|
|
|
|Gone:
|Carson Wentz
|Marlon Mack
|Zach Pascal
|Jack Doyle (ret)
|JAC
|
|
|Christian Kirk
Zay Jones
|Evan Engram
|Gone:
|
|Dare Ogunbowale
|D.J. Chark
|
|KC
|
|Ronald Jones
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
M Valdes-Scantling
Corey Coleman
|
|Gone:
|
|
|Tyreek Hill
Byron Pringle
Demarcus Robinson
|
|LAC
|
|
|
|Gerald Everett
|Gone:
|
|
|
|
|LAR
|
|
|Allen Robinson
|
|Gone:
|
|
|Robert Woods
|
|LVR
|
|Brandon Bolden
|Davante Adams
Demarcus Robinson
|
|Gone:
|Marcus Mariota
|
|Zay Jones
|
|MIA
|Teddy Bridgewater
|Chase Edmonds
Raheem Mostert
|Cedrick Wilson
Tyreek Hill
|
|Gone:
|Jacoby Brissett
|
|DeVante Parker
|
|MIN
|
|
|
|
|Gone:
|
|
|
|Tyler Conklin
|NE
|
|Ty Montgomery
|DeVante Parker
|
|Gone:
|
|Brandon Bolden
|
|
|NO
|Andy Dalton
|
|
|
|Gone:
|
|Ty Montgomery
|
|
|NYG
|Tyrod Taylor
|Matt Breida
|
|
|Gone:
|
|Devontae Booker
|Corey Coleman
|Evan Engram
|NYJ
|
|
|
|C.J. Uzomah
Tyler Conklin
|Gone:
|
|
|Jamison Crowder
|
|PHI
|
|
|Zach Pascal
|
|Gone:
|
|
|
|
|PIT
|Mitchell Trubisky
|
|
|
|Gone:
|
|
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
James Washington
|
|SEA
|Drew Lock
|
|
|Noah Fant
|Gone:
|Russell Wilson
|
|
|Gerald Everett
|SF
|
|
|
|
|Gone:
|
|Raheem Mostert
|
|
|TB
|
|
|Russell Gage
|
|Gone:
|
|Ronald Jones
|
|O.J. Howard
|TEN
|
|
|Robert Woods
|Austin Hooper
|Gone:
|
|Darrynton Evans
D’Onta Foreman
|Julio Jones
|
|WAS
|Carson Wentz
|
|
|
|Gone:
|
|
|
|