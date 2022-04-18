2022 NFL Draft Scouting Report: WR Skyy Moore, Western Michigan

It’s not all too common to see a true freshman win first-team Associated Press all-conference honors, but that’s exactly what Western Michigan wide receiver Skyy Moore accomplished in 2019. He started a dozen games and lead the Broncos in aerial yardage (802) while tying for first place with 51 catches.

In 2020, the pandemic limited his season to five games, and Moore still managed second-team recognition after scoring three times. He’d save the best for his final season in Kalamazoo, Mich., going for an eye-opening 95 catches, 1,292 yards and 10 scores in 12 appearances.

Height: 5-foot-9 5/8

Weight: 195 pounds

40 time: 4.41 seconds

Once again, Moore was named to the AP’s all-conference squad, and his stellar play thrust him up more than a few draft boards. His 95 grabs ranked ninth in FBS, and no receiver on Western Michigan’s roster came even close to matching his production. The next closest receiver for catches checked in at just 46, and Moore’s yardage was only 227 behind the next two players combined. For context, he put up 206 yards and four scores vs. Northern Illinois alone last year!

Technically, Moore could have stayed in college another two seasons, but he opted for the pros, and his draft stock has been on the rise during the process. With that out of the way, it’s time to dive into what he does well and not so effectively.

Table: Skyy Moore NCAA stats (2019-21)

Year School Class Gm Receiving Rushing Rec Yds Avg TD Att Yds Avg TD *2019 Western Michigan FR 13 51 802 15.7 3 1 2 2.0 1 2020 Western Michigan SO 5 25 388 15.5 3 1 0 0.0 0 *2021 Western Michigan rSO 12 95 1,292 13.6 10 1 10 10.0 0

*includes postseason/bowl games

Pros

Exceptional burst off the line — since 1987, only 0.7 percent of all wide receivers had a faster 10-yard split in the 40, and Moore’s entire run was in the 90th percentile

Consistently capable of beating press coverage — effectively uses body lean and varied release speeds to set up defenders

Mindful of helping his quarterback and working back to the ball

Quality hands and coordination. Not too many passes reach the body — hands-catching most effective when he extends on vertical routes

Precision footwork with route-running acumen — ran just about every work imaginable

Dedicated, team-first leader

Versatility to play from the slot and on the outside

Capable, willing blocker who does a better job than his size suggests

Good body control and spatial awareness

Unafraid over the middle

Offers tremendous upside for growth when exposed to NFL-level coaching

Cons

Obviously lacks prototypical size — take this with a grain of salt. He has been this size his entire collegiate career and remained effective. The only real concern in the NFL is elevated risk of injury

Faced weaker competition and struggled vs. the only true test when Michigan held him to 2-22-0 in 2021. Finished with 4-41-0 vs. Michigan State in 2019

Lacking catch radius of many other upper-echelon receivers

Limited experience on special teams — not necessarily a knock, but he’s rather untested for a player with his caliber of ball skills

Probably doesn’t fit every system as well a spread design

Fantasy football outlook

Moore has some aspects of his game and physical traits that compare favorably to Christian Kirk, but there’s a grittier element present in the soon-to-be rookie. He does a better job of doing the dirty work.

It will be surprising if Moore falls out of the top 100 selections, and even in this deep class, he could go as early as the 50s. Without knowing where he’ll end up, his 2022 value is a total crapshoot. Follow along with our real-time draft coverage for an instant reaction on his placement and subsequent fantasy stock.

The long-term outlook is exceedingly favorable, and Moore profiles as a reliable WR2 in fantasy within the first three seasons, if granted a reasonable opportunity to shine. That said, it’s less likely he will develop into a true No. 1 target. Playing opposite a stud receiver would solidify his worth as a weekly lineup consideration.