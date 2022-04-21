2022 NFL Draft Scouting Report: RB Brian Robinson Jr., Alabama

The latest burly running back from Alabama is set to enter the pro ranks. Brian Robinson Jr. takes his large frame and fancy footwork into the 2022 NFL Draft with a shot at going in the third round.

Robinson received redshirt status following four non-redshirt seasons, due to the COVID-19 exemption. After being buried on the depth chart behind four backs — all of whom ended up in the NFL — for the first four years, the four-star recruit was granted his opportunity in the sun during the 2022 season.

Height: 6-foot-1 5/8

Weight: 225 pounds

40 time: 4.53 seconds

He played behind Damien Harris, Najee Harris, Josh Jacobs and Bo Scarbrough during his time with the Crimson Tide, so it’s easy to understand why it took so long to get a legit opportunity.

Robinson took full advantage of his second crack at a senior season, generating 1,639 total yards and 16 touchdowns, or 128 offensive yards and one score more than the prior four years combined. It was good enough to snag first-team All-SEC recognition.

Table: Brian Robinson Jr. NCAA stats (2017-21)

Rushing Receiving Year School Class Gm Att Yds Avg TD Rec Yds Avg TD *2017 Alabama FR 6 24 165 6.9 2 — — — — *2018 Alabama SO 9 63 272 4.3 2 — — — — *2019 Alabama JR 13 96 441 4.6 5 11 124 11.3 0 *2020 Alabama SR 13 91 483 5.3 6 6 26 4.3 0 *2021 Alabama rSR 14 271 1343 5.0 14 35 296 8.5 2

*includes postseason/bowl games

Pros

Plays with patience and has above-average vision to identify a lane, make a single cut, and go

Charges into contact and has the strength to win most one-on-one battles — physical specimen with deceptive footwork and initial burst

Strong blocking skills and the necessary anchor in pass pro

Quick-footed with some wiggle for a big guy — loose enough hips to go from one move into the next with fluidity

Underrated versatility — adequate enough receiver out of the backfield to avoid being pigeonholed into a single role

Presents a plus-likelihood of scoring from inside the 5

Cons

Lacks an improvisational trait in his repertoire of moves in the open field — despite showing quick feet early on in the play’s development, Robinson tends to get predictable beyond the line of scrimmage

It’s not that his vision is necessarily poor as much as lapses in recognition can create indecision

Several examples on tape of him being tackled by a glancing swipe below the knees

Runs too upright too often, which not only makes for an easier target but amplifies the chances of getting injured

Generally, a one-dimensional running style with a single gear that could get him exposed in the pros

Fantasy football outlook

Robinson’s running style reminds of blend of former NFL running back Kevan Barlow, DeShaun Foster and Jeremy Hill. He’s more athletic than Hill and does a better job catching the ball, but he’s not as explosive as Foster. Barlow is a really good comp based on their movement styles, statures and receiving skills.

Role and system fit will be the true deciding factors in Robinson’s 2022 fantasy returns. He’ll probably carve out a short-yardage role as a rookie, and he has limited kickoff return experience at ‘Bama. Expect a fairly short career in relation to shiftier backs, and sticking around for an extra year theoretically shortens his NFL career accordingly.

It’s probably a poor bet to bank on Robinson becoming a multi-year starter in fantasy lineups, although there’s a reasonable path to him becoming a weekly flex consideration, regardless of the setting.

A viable role for consistent fantasy success would be similar to how the Tampa Bay Buccaneers utilize Leonard Fournette by ground and air, likely capping Robinson in the territory of a fringe RB2.