2022 NFL Draft Scouting Report: RB Tyler Allgeier, BYU

After transitioning from linebacker to running back, BYU’s Tyler Allgeier took the FBS Independent Schools by storm with 36 rushing scores over the past two seasons. He averaged more than 6.4 yards per attempt over the last two years, toting the ball 426 times.

His 1,601 rushing yards in 2021 ranked fourth in FBS action, and the California native’s 23 rushing touchdowns tied for the lead. No Cougars running back in school history carried the ball more than his 276 attempts last year, yet he still has limited mileage on the odometer.

Height: 5-foot-10 3/4

Weight: 224 pounds

40 time: 4.6 seconds

This classic north-south runner was granted redshirt status in 2018 but also received another year of eligibility due to the pandemic. Even though Allgeier was in the program four years, he still technically left school as a sophomore.

Table: Tyler Allgeier NCAA stats (2018-21)

Year School Class Gm Rushing Receiving Att Yds Avg TD Rec Yds Avg TD *2018 Brigham Young FR 4 9 49 5.4 0 1 -3 -3.0 0 *2019 Brigham Young rFR 11 17 119 7.00 0 3 67 22.3 1 *2020 Brigham Young rSO 11 150 1,130 7.5 13 14 174 12.4 0 *2021 Brigham Young rSO 13 276 1,601 5.8 23 28 199 7.1 0

*includes postseason/bowl games

Pros

Lived in the end zone — presents a dangerous weapon in the red zone and should have steady role in this area of the field

Muscular, compact build to withstand the rigors of playing running back in the pros

Above-average vision behind the line and typically makes the correct read when multiple choices are available to him

Good contact balance to power through flimsy tackle attempts

Ideally suited for a zone-blocking scheme — doesn’t waste too many steps after making his read

Fluid enough to string together a series of moves to evade defenders

Still learning the position and has room for growth

Experience at linebacker, running back and on special teams

Cons

Serious ball security issues need to be addressed in the NFL after six fumbles over 498 offensive touches, including four on 299 handles in 2021

Lacks breakaway speed — most of his big runs at BYU came with massive holes and several steps on the closest tackler

Limited system fits and profiles as a two-down back

Not a natural catcher of the ball — competently reels in dump-offs but has little experience with complex routes or making tough, contested grabs

While he has been durable to date, the bruising style could shorten his career

Fantasy football outlook

Allgeier figures to be an early Day 3 selection in the upcoming draft. He’s a perfect fit for teams utilizing zone-blocking but also could find some success in RPO-heavy, spread designs.

He’s likely to be forced into a committee with a role on early downs, regardless of how the coaching staff prefers to divvy up touches. There aren’t too many workhorses left in today’s pro game anyway, mitigating this element as a true drawback.

Some longevity concerns exist for those in dynasty formats, but even six or seven productive years will justify the necessary investment.