2022 NFL Draft Scouting Report: TE Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M

Tight end Jalen Wydermyer was a prep standout in the Houston area and chose Texas A&M after a number of schools recruited him.
As a true freshman, he posted six scores on 32 grabs and averaged 14 yards per catch, helping Wydermyer earn a spot on the SEC All-Freshman Team. In 2020, his reception and yardage totals increased with two fewer games played, which was enough for a spot on the conference second-team squad.
Height: 6-foot-3 7/8
Weight: 255 pounds
40 time: 5.03 seconds (pro day)
Despite suffering a serious finger injury that required surgery in the offseason, Wydermyer posted a respectable line as a junior that once again put him on the SEC second-team roster and also made him a finalist for the nation’s top tight end award yet again. Even with the success, it may be a challenge for the former Aggie to get drafted earlier than the fifth round.
Table: Jalen Wydermyer NCAA stats (2019-21)
*includes postseason/bowl games
Pros
- Quality ball skills and above-average tracking ability down the seam
- Excellent going for a contested catch, usually winning with timing and large, strong hands
- Adept at sticking a foot and making a clean break to get vertical
- Flexible with good body lean and overall control for his size
- Unfazed going into heavy traffic over the middle of the field
- Tenacious after the reception and is difficult bring down in the open field
- A fair amount of route experience from moving all over the field — lined up in the slot, at wide receiver, in the backfield, and as a traditional Y tight end
- Offers upside for on-field growth in several areas and can fit into multiple offensive systems
Cons
- Plays faster than his 5.03-second 40 time at his pro day, which is slower than a 336-pound Jason Peters ran in 2004. Even if that is the slowest Wydermyer could have possibly run, his best speed likely isn’t much better than 4.8
- Was not asked to block a bunch but also wasn’t very good at it, despite having a favorable build. There’s room for growth, so consider it a borderline weakness over the long term
- Consistently productive each season but was a little too erratic from week to week
- Reported concerns about his maturity
Fantasy football outlook
System fit will be key for unlocking his maximized potential. Wydermyer will be at his best as a “move tight end” in a creative design, ideally a West Coast offense. Think of how the Indianapolis Colts utilize (or at least attempt to) Mo Alie-Cox … put him in spacetto create mismatches.
While Wydermyer also could be useful in an offense similar to Sean McVay’s, it’s unlikely he will develop into a weekly plug-n-play starter for fantasy owners. Look for a more specific update during the draft once he finds a home in the NFL.