2022 NFL Draft Scouting Report: TE Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M

Tight end Jalen Wydermyer was a prep standout in the Houston area and chose Texas A&M after a number of schools recruited him.

As a true freshman, he posted six scores on 32 grabs and averaged 14 yards per catch, helping Wydermyer earn a spot on the SEC All-Freshman Team. In 2020, his reception and yardage totals increased with two fewer games played, which was enough for a spot on the conference second-team squad.

Height: 6-foot-3 7/8

Weight: 255 pounds

40 time: 5.03 seconds (pro day)

Despite suffering a serious finger injury that required surgery in the offseason, Wydermyer posted a respectable line as a junior that once again put him on the SEC second-team roster and also made him a finalist for the nation’s top tight end award yet again. Even with the success, it may be a challenge for the former Aggie to get drafted earlier than the fifth round.

Table: Jalen Wydermyer NCAA stats (2019-21)

Year School Class Gm Receiving Rushing Rec Yds Avg TD Att Yds Avg TD *2019 Texas A&M FR 12 32 447 14.0 6 — — — — *2020 Texas A&M SO 10 46 506 11.0 6 — — — — 2021 Texas A&M JR 12 40 515 12.9 4 — — — —

*includes postseason/bowl games

Pros

Quality ball skills and above-average tracking ability down the seam

Excellent going for a contested catch, usually winning with timing and large, strong hands

Adept at sticking a foot and making a clean break to get vertical

Flexible with good body lean and overall control for his size

Unfazed going into heavy traffic over the middle of the field

Tenacious after the reception and is difficult bring down in the open field

A fair amount of route experience from moving all over the field — lined up in the slot, at wide receiver, in the backfield, and as a traditional Y tight end

Offers upside for on-field growth in several areas and can fit into multiple offensive systems

Cons

Plays faster than his 5.03-second 40 time at his pro day, which is slower than a 336-pound Jason Peters ran in 2004. Even if that is the slowest Wydermyer could have possibly run, his best speed likely isn’t much better than 4.8

Was not asked to block a bunch but also wasn’t very good at it, despite having a favorable build. There’s room for growth, so consider it a borderline weakness over the long term

Consistently productive each season but was a little too erratic from week to week

Reported concerns about his maturity

Fantasy football outlook

System fit will be key for unlocking his maximized potential. Wydermyer will be at his best as a “move tight end” in a creative design, ideally a West Coast offense. Think of how the Indianapolis Colts utilize (or at least attempt to) Mo Alie-Cox … put him in spacetto create mismatches.

While Wydermyer also could be useful in an offense similar to Sean McVay’s, it’s unlikely he will develop into a weekly plug-n-play starter for fantasy owners. Look for a more specific update during the draft once he finds a home in the NFL.