HC Green's 2022 NFL mock draft

By April 25, 2022 1:32 pm

HC Green presents our latest NFL mock draft of 2022. Sound off on social media to let us know your thoughts, and be sure to check our 2022 NFL Draft Central page to keep track of all of the offerings.

2022 NFL Mock Draft

Pick Team Pos Player School
1 Jacksonville Jaguars EDGE Aidan Hutchinson Michigan
2 Detroit Lions EDGE Travon Walker Georgia
3 Houston Texans OT Evan Neal Alabama
4 New York Jets EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux Oregon
5 New York Giants OT Ickey Ekwonu N.C. State
6 Carolina Panthers OT Charles Cross Mississippi State
7 New York Giants (via CHI) CB Sauce Gardner Cincinnati
8 Atlanta Falcons QB Malik Willis Liberty
9 Seattle Seahawks (via DEN) CB Derek Stingley Jr. LSU
10 New York Jets (via SEA) WR Garrett Wilson Ohio State
11 Washington Commanders S Kyle Hamilton Notre Dame
12 Minnesota Vikings CB Trent McDuffie Washington
13 Houston Texans (via CLE) EDGE Jermaine Johnson II Florida State
14 Baltimore Ravens EDGE George Karlaftis Purdue
15 Philadelphia Eagles (via MIA) WR Jameson Williams Alabama
16 New Orleans Saints (via IND>PHI) QB Kenny Pickett Pittsburgh
17 Los Angeles Chargers OT Trevor Penning Northern Iowa
18 Philadelphia Eagles (via NO) DT Jordan Davis Georgia
19 New Orleans Saints (via PHI) WR Drake London USC
20 Pittsburgh Steelers QB Desmond Ridder Cincinnati
21 New England Patriots CB Andrew Booth Clemson
22 Green Bay Packers (via LV) WR Chris Olave Ohio State
23 Arizona Cardinals DL Devonte Wyatt Georgia
24 Dallas Cowboys OG Zion Johnson Boston College
25 Buffalo Bills WR Treylon Burks Arkansas
26 Tennessee Titans LB Devin Lloyd Utah
27 Tampa Bay Buccaneers OL Kenyon Green Texas A&M
28 Green Bay Packers LB Nakobe Dean Georgia
29 Kansas City Chiefs (via MIA) WR Jahan Dotson Penn State
30 Kansas City Chiefs S Dax Hill Michigan
31 Cincinnati Bengals C Tyler Linderbaum Iowa
32 Detroit Lions (via LAR) QB Matt Corral Ole Miss

