2022 NFL Draft Scouting Report: WR Calvin Austin III, Memphis

Wide receiver Calvin Austin III is among the most exciting players entering the NFL via the upcoming draft. The Memphis, Tenn., native chose to stay home to play for the Tigers and also starred as a decorated track sprinter.

Austin redshirted in 2018 for Memphis but still appeared in 11 contests. In 2020, he erupted and was named to the All-AAC first-team offense, scoring 11 times through the air in as many games.

Height: 5-foot-7 3/4

Weight: 170 pounds

40 time: 4.32 seconds

Austin saved his best performance for 2021, logging 1,149 yards and eight aerial scores on 74 grabs, adding a 69-yard rushing touchdown on his way to another first-team all-conference selection.

His projected draft placement varies quite a bit, typically ranging from the third to the fifth round. It will be rather surprising if Austin falls into the fifth as at least one team figures to fall in love with his speed and big-play nature in this pass-happy league much earlier.

Table: Calvin Austin III NCAA stats (2018-21)

Year School Class Gm Receiving Rushing Rec Yds Avg TD Att Yds Avg TD *2018 Memphis FR 4 2 24 12.0 0 1 83 83.0 1 *2019 Memphis rSO 9 17 315 18.5 3 4 3 0.8 1 *2020 Memphis rJR 11 63 1,053 16.7 11 2 14 7.0 0 2021 Memphis rSR 12 74 1,149 15.5 8 1 69 69 1

*includes postseason/bowl games

Pros

Explosive athlete with elite speed who can house it from anywhere on the field

Skill set begs coaches to manufacture plays to get him in space — dangerous from all three levels of the passing tree

Improved technical nuances as a route runner in 2021

Quality hands, especially tracking down the field

Can play from inside and the slot without skipping a beat — actually played more than 90 percent of his snaps on the outside last year and shouldn’t be pegged as “just a slot receiver” because of his size

Plays bigger than his physical stature — comes with a degree of moxie that cannot be taught

Hard to jam at the line due to quick footwork and multiple releases

Elusive in the open field — exceptional agility, low center of gravity, and top-shelf body control make for a tough target to tackle

Ran an absurd 1.44-second 10-yard split in the 40, which ranks in the 99.8th percentile all time among combine WRs — instant gas pedal response and first-rate start-stop ability

Menacing special teams returner — a pair of touchdowns on 25 punt returns in the last two seasons

Understands how to work back to bail out a scrambling quarterback — shows a feel for exploiting soft spots in coverage

Cons

Obvious size concerns will immediately create detractors

Isn’t a factor in closely contested situations — too frequently loses 50/50 jump-ball scenarios

Doesn’t shed many tackles once the defender gets a hand on him

Unlikely to develop into a true WR1 in the pros

Borderline useless as a blocker

Fantasy football outlook

A comparison often thrown around is Tyreek Hill, and that’s just not fair. Hill is much more powerfully built with a thicker frame and better functional strength. A more apt comp is Marquise Brown. Both are lightning in a bottle but don’t profile as a No. 1 and aren’t terribly hard to game plan against at the next level.

We’ll give a detailed outlook on Austin’s fantasy worth once the diminuative receiver finds an NFL home. He should become a weekly lineup consideration in short order, although Austin’s style of play is inherently inconsistent for fake football deployment. Expect a lot of all-or-nothing outputs, regardless of where he winds up.