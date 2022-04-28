Philadelphia Eagles trade for A.J. Brown

The Philadelphia Eagles traded their No. 18 overall and a third-round pick (No. 101) in exchange for wide receiver A.J. Brown who was entering the final year of his rookie contract. The Eagles are reported to be offering Brown a four-year, $100 million with $57 million guaranteed. His departure left the Titans with Robert Woods who is recovering from an ACL injury last November and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine as starting wideouts.

The Titans immediately used their No. 18 pick to draft Arkansas wideout Treylon Burks as the “new A.J. Brown.” At 6-3 and 225 pounds, Burks is a near-clone to Brown and will come at a cost far less than the $100 million that Brown is due to get from the Eagles.

A.J. Brown’s Career Stats

More importantly for fantasy purposes, Brown is a major upgrade to the Eagles’ receiving corps. They spent their 1.10 pick last year to acquire DeVonta Smith (64-916-5) who led the team. Quez Watkins was a second-year former sixth-round pick that showed some promise last season. The addition of Brown reshuffles the depth chart and keeps Smith and Brown as the starters.

This is also a major benefit for third-year quarterback Jalen Hurts who already passed for 3,928 yards and 26 touchdowns last year with a far less talented set of receivers. The move sets up the Eagles’ offense to take another step up in the NFC East.