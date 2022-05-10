2022 fantasy football player movement tracker

|ARI
|
|
|Marquise Brown
|Trey McBride (2.23)
|Gone:
|
|Chase Edmonds
|Christian Kirk
|
|ATL
|Marcus Mariota
Desmond Ridder (3.10)
|Damien Williams
|Drake London (1.08)
Damiere Byrd
|
|Gone:
|Matt Ryan
|Mike Davis
|Russell Gage
|Hayden Hurst
|BAL
|
|Mike Davis
|
|
|Gone:
|
|Ty’Son Williams
|Sammy Watkins
Marquise Brown
|
|BUF
|Case Keenum
|James Cook (2.31)
|Jamison Crowder
|O.J. Howard
|Gone:
|Mitchell Trubisky
|Matt Breida
|Cole Beasley
|
|CAR
|Matt Corral (3.30)
|D’Onta Foreman
|Rashard Higgins
|
|Gone:
|
|
|
|
|CHI
|
|Darrynton Evans
|Byron Pringle
Velus Jones Jr. (3.07)
|
|Gone:
|Andy Dalton
|Tarik Cohen
Damien Williams
|Allen Robinson
|
|CIN
|
|
|
|Hayden Hurst
|Gone:
|
|
|
|C.J. Uzomah
|CLE
|Deshaun Watson
Jacoby Brissett
|
|Amari Cooper
David Bell (3.35)
|
|Gone:
|Case Keenum
|Jarvis Landry
|Rashard Higgins
|Austin Hooper
|DAL
|
|
|James Washington
Jalen Tolbert (3.24)
|
|Gone:
|
|
|Amari Cooper
Cedrick Wilson
|Blake Jarwin
|DEN
|Russell Wilson
|
|
|Greg Dulcich (3.16)
|Gone:
|Drew Lock
Teddy Bridgewater
|
|
|Noah Fant
|DET
|
|
|D.J. Chark
Jameson Williams (1.12)
|
|Gone:
|
|
|
|
|GB
|
|
|Sammy Watkins
Christian Watson (2.02)
Romeo Doubs (4.27)
|
|Gone:
|
|
|Davante Adams
M Valdes-Scantling
|
|HOU
|
|Marlon Mack
Dameon Pierce (4.02)
|John Metchie (2.12)
|
|Gone:
|Tyrod Taylor
Deshaun Watson
|
|
|
|IND
|Matt Ryan
|
|Alec Pierce (2.21)
|Jelani Woods (3.09)
|Gone:
|Carson Wentz
|Marlon Mack
|Zach Pascal
|Jack Doyle (ret)
|JAC
|
|
|Christian Kirk
Zay Jones
|Evan Engram
|Gone:
|
|Dare Ogunbowale
|D.J. Chark
|
|KC
|
|Ronald Jones
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
M Valdes-Scantling
Corey Coleman
Skyy Moore (2.22)
|
|Gone:
|
|
|Tyreek Hill
Byron Pringle
Demarcus Robinson
|
|LAC
|
|Isaiah Spiller (4.18)
|
|Gerald Everett
|Gone:
|
|
|
|
|LAR
|
|Zamir White (4.17)
|Allen Robinson
|
|Gone:
|
|Sony Michel
|Robert Woods
|
|LVR
|
|Brandon Bolden
|Davante Adams
Demarcus Robinson
|
|Gone:
|Marcus Mariota
|
|Zay Jones
|
|MIA
|Teddy Bridgewater
|Chase Edmonds
Raheem Mostert
Sony Michel
|Tyreek Hill
Cedrick Wilson
Erik Ezukanma (4.20)
|
|Gone:
|Jacoby Brissett
|
|DeVante Parker
|
|MIN
|
|
|
|
|Gone:
|
|
|
|Tyler Conklin
|NE
|Bailey Zappe (4.32)
|Ty Montgomery
Pierre Strong Jr. (4.22)
|DeVante Parker
Tyquan Thornton (2.18)
|
|Gone:
|
|Brandon Bolden
|
|
|NO
|Andy Dalton
|
|Chris Olave (1.11)
|
|Gone:
|
|Ty Montgomery
|
|
|NYG
|Tyrod Taylor
|Matt Breida
|Wan’Dale Robinson (2.11)
|
|Gone:
|
|Devontae Booker
|Corey Coleman
|Evan Engram
|NYJ
|
|Breece Hall (2.04)
|Garrett Wilson (1.10)
|C.J. Uzomah
Tyler Conklin
|Gone:
|
|
|Jamison Crowder
|
|PHI
|
|
|Zach Pascal
|
|Gone:
|
|
|
|
|PIT
|Mitchell Trubisky
Kenny Pickett (1.20)
|
|George Pickens (2.20)
Calvin Austin III (4.33)
|
|Gone:
|
|
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
James Washington
|
|SEA
|Drew Lock
|Kenny Walker (2.09)
|
|Noah Fant
|Gone:
|Russell Wilson
|
|
|Gerald Everett
|SF
|
|Tyrion Davis-Price (3.29)
|Danny Gray (3.41)
|
|Gone:
|
|Raheem Mostert
|
|
|TB
|
|Rachaad White (3.27)
|Russell Gage
|
|Gone:
|
|Ronald Jones
|
|O.J. Howard
|TEN
|Malik Willis (3.22)
|Hassan Haskins (4.26)
|Robert Woods
Treylon Burks (1.18)
|Austin Hooper
|Gone:
|
|Darrynton Evans
D’Onta Foreman
|Julio Jones
A.J. Brown
|
|WAS
|Carson Wentz
Sam Howell (5.01)
|Brian Robinson (3.34)
|Jahan Dotson (1.16)
|
|Gone:
|
|
|
|