2022 NFL schedule weekly grid

1 2 3 4 5 6
BUF@LAR LAC@KC PIT@CLE MIA@CIN IND@DEN WAS@CHI
NO@ATL NYJ@CLE HOU@CHI MIN@NO NYG@GB SF@ATL
SF@CHI WAS@DET LV@TEN CLE@ATL PIT@BUF NE@CLE
PIT@CIN TB@NO KC@IND WAS@DAL LAC@CLE NYJ@GB
PHI@DET CAR@NYG BUF@MIA SEA@DET CHI@MIN JAC@IND
NE@MIA NE@PIT DET@MIN TEN@IND DET@NE MIN@MIA
BAL@NYJ IND@JAC BAL@NE CHI@NYG SEA@NO CIN@NO
JAC@WAS MIA@BAL CIN@NYJ JAC@PHI MIA@NYJ BAL@NYG
CLE@CAR ATL@LAR PHI@WAS NYJ@PIT ATL@TB TB@PIT
IND@HOU SEA@SF NO@CAR BUF@BAL TEN@WAS CAR@LAR
NYG@TEN CIN@DAL JAC@LAC LAC@HOU HOU@JAC ARI@SEA
GB@MIN HOU@DEN LAR@ARI ARI@CAR SF@CAR BUF@KC
KC@ARI ARI@LV ATL@SEA NE@GB DAL@LAR DAL@PHI
LV@LAC CHI@GB GB@TB DEN@LV PHI@ARI DEN@LAC
TB@DAL TEN@BUF SF@DEN KC@TB CIN@BAL DET, HOU
DEN@SEA MIN@PHI DAL@NYG LAR@SF LV@KC TEN, LAR
7 8 9 10 11 12
NO@ARI BAL@TB PHI@HOU ATL@CAR TEN@GB BUF@DET
ATL@CIN DEN@JAC LAC@ATL SEA@TB CHI@ATL NYG@DAL
DET@DAL CAR@ATL MIA@CHI MIN@BUF CLE@BUF NE@MIN
IND@TEN CHI@DAL CAR@CIN DET@CHI PHI@IND TB@CLE
GB@WAS MIA@DET GB@DET DEN@TEN NYJ@NE CIN@TEN
TB@CAR ARI@MIN IND@NE JAC@KC LAR@NO HOU@MIA
NYG@JAC LV@NO BUF@NYJ CLE@MIA DET@NYG CHI@NYJ
CLE@BAL NE@NYJ MIN@WAS HOU@NYG CAR@BAL ATL@WAS
NYJ@DEN PIT@PHI LV@JAC NO@PIT WAS@HOU DEN@CAR
HOU@LV TEN@HOU SEA@ARI IND@LV LV@DEN BAL@JAC
SEA@LAC WAS@IND LAR@TB DAL@GB DAL@MIN LAC@ARI
KC@SF SF@LAR TEN@KC ARI@LAR KC@LAC LV@SEA
PIT@MIA NYG@SEA BAL@NO LAC@SF CIN@PIT LAR@KC
CHI@NE GB@BUF CLE, DAL WAS@PHI SF@ARI NO@SF
BUF, PHI CIN@CLE DEN, SF BAL, CIN JAC, TB GB@PHI
MIN, LAR KC, LAC PIT, NYG NYJ, NE SEA, MIA PIT@IND
13 14 15 16 17 18
BUF@NE LV@LAR SF@SEA JAC@NYJ DAL@TEN TB@ATL
PIT@ATL NYJ@BUF MIA@BUF BUF@CHI ARI@ATL NE@BUF
GB@CHI CLE@CIN BAL@CLE NO@CLE CHI@DET MIN@CHI
JAC@DET HOU@DAL IND@MIN HOU@TEN DEN@KC BAL@CIN
NYJ@MIN MIN@DET ATL@NO SEA@KC MIA@NE LAC@DEN
WAS@NYG JAC@TEN NYG@WAS NYG@MIN IND@NYG DET@GB
TEN@PHI PHI@NYG PHI@CHI CIN@NE NO@PHI HOU@IND
DEN@BAL BAL@PIT DET@NYJ DET@CAR CAR@TB KC@LV
CLE@HOU MIA@LAC PIT@CAR ATL@BAL CLE@WAS NYJ@MIA
SEA@LAR TB@SF DAL@JAC WAS@SF PIT@BAL CAR@NO
MIA@SF CAR@SEA KC@HOU PHI@DAL JAC@HOU NYG@PHI
KC@CIN KC@DEN ARI@DEN LV@PIT SF@LV CLE@PIT
LAC@LV NE@ARI TEN@LAC GB@MIA NYJ@SEA ARI@SF
IND@DAL ATL, CHI CIN@TB DEN@LAR MIN@GB LAR@SEA
NO@TB GB, IND NE@LV TB@ARI LAR@LAC DAL@WAS
ARI, CAR WAS, NO LAR@GB LAC@IND BUF@CIN TEN@JAC
