2022 Fantasy Strength of Schedule: Quarterbacks

The Huddle created the fantasy football schedule strength by positions back in 1997 and has continuously tweaked and refined it. This provides an early expectation for your fantasy players by applying the averages allowed by defenses last year to current schedules.

The analysis also considers the venue. There is a difference between how defenses respond either home or away, which creates 64 individual “defensive matchups” depending on the game location.

The scoring was a point for every 20 passing yards and four -point touchdowns. Rushing is a point for every ten yards and six-point scores. The average passing fantasy points allowed by defenses to quarterbacks are at the bottom of this page for reference.

Total Points

For fantasy contests and some leagues, only total points matter. Below are the total points for each passing offense according to their schedule using the averages allowed in 2021 by those defenses.

PHI WAS BUF CIN JAC IND HOU SF DET CHI LAC 401 400 396 394 391 390 389 388 387 385 384 DEN NYG TB ATL NO SEA GB DAL CAR TEN 383 383 382 382 382 379 378 378 378 377 MIN MIA KC NE BAL LAR CLE ARI LV PIT NYJ 377 375 374 373 370 369 367 365 362 362 356

The Eagles fare the best – nice timing with an upgraded set of receivers. The poor Jets catch no break with the toughest overall schedule fantasy point-wise for quarterbacks. The addition of Davante Adams in Las Vegas comes at an opportune time for David Carr since he and Kyler Murray face a more daunting overall schedule.

Weekly Play

Three different views are below. Week 1 to 17 is the full-season fantasy strength of schedule. “The Dorey Rule” says to draft by considering the first six weeks for a hot start. Finally, Weeks 15 to 17 represent the most common fantasy playoff weeks. “Good” games were when they faced one of the top 22 venues from last year; “Bad” was when they played in one of the worst 22. Bye weeks were also considered as “bad”.

Notable schedules

Carson Wentz (WAS) – He’s been below-average for the last couple of seasons, but Wentz lands in an opportune spot with Terry McLaurin and the rookie Jahan Dotson as starting wideouts and the lightest schedule of any quarterback. He opens the year with nine favorable matchups against just one bad game over the first 12 weeks before ending the season with a less advantageous stretch. For those who like to stream quarterbacks, Wentz should be a consideration.

Josh Allen (BUF) – He’s the consensus No. 1 fantasy quarterback again this year, so he doesn’t need any help. But Allen only faces an opening schedule at the Rams and at the Dolphins in the first three weeks, then the two matchups versus the Patriots are the only bad matchups the rest of the way.

Jalen Hurts (PHI) – When the Eagles acquired A.J. Brown, Hurts fantasy stock already took a bump up. Add that to second-year DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert and Hurts should see better stats opening up with just one bad matchup over his first 13 games while facing nine of the more advantageous defensive venues. His playoff stretch is much less appealing with a string of road games when fantasy leagues are ending.

Trevor Lawrence (JAC) – Last season’s 1.01 draft pick, Lawrence suffered through a nightmarish rookie campaign complete with losing layers of offensive starters and arguably the worst coaching situation in recent history. The receivers were upgraded with Evan Engram and Christian Kirk, and Travis Etienne gets his mulligan from a lost rookie year. Add that to a more fortunate slate of games that opens lightly without a bad matchup until the Broncos in Week 8 and four of the final six weeks versus the weaker secondaries of last year.

Joe Burrow (CIN) – Like Josh Allen, Joe Burrow is already better than any schedule, but he still lands one of the better opening stretches in the league with soft matchups in each of his first seven games. He’ll be more challenged to finish up fantasy playoffs with road venues in Tampa Bay and New England, and then hosting the Bills in Week 17.

Zach Wilson (NYJ) – The Jets have retooled and should see more success on offense in head coach Robert Saleh’s second season. But Zach Wilson will be fighting the worst schedule of any NFL quarterback. Starting in Week 2, he enjoys only one of the lighter defensive matchups while going against the better secondaries in almost every game until, mercifully, facing the visiting Jaguars in Week 16.

Kyler Murray (ARI) – The schedule is a new complication for Kyler Murray. The Cardinals open against the visiting Chiefs and never again face a defensive venue in the Bottom-20 from last year. Neutral games against the Buccaneers and Falcons end the fantasy season, but there’s no advantage to this schedule along the way.

2022 weekly schedule strength by team

ARI ATL BAL BUF CAR CHI CIN CLE 1 KC NO @NYJ @LAR CLE SF PIT @CAR 2 @LV @LAR MIA TEN @NYG @GB @DAL NYJ 3 LAR @SEA @NE @MIA NO HOU @NYJ PIT 4 @CAR CLE BUF @BAL ARI @NYG MIA @ATL 5 PHI @TB CIN PIT SF @MIN @BAL LAC 6 @SEA SF @NYG @KC @LAR WAS @NO NE 7 NO @CIN CLE bye TB @NE ATL @BAL 8 @MIN CAR @TB GB @ATL @DAL @CLE CIN 9 SEA LAC @NO @NYJ @CIN MIA CAR bye 10 @LAR @CAR bye MIN ATL DET bye @MIA 11 SF CHI CAR CLE @BAL @ATL @PIT @BUF 12 LAC @WAS @JAC @DET DEN @NYJ @TEN TB 13 bye PIT DEN @NE bye GB KC @HOU 14 NE bye @PIT NYJ @SEA bye CLE @CIN 15 @DEN @NO @CLE MIA PIT PHI @TB BAL 16 TB @BAL ATL @CHI DET BUF @NE NO 17 @ATL ARI PIT @CIN @TB @DET BUF @WAS 18 @SF TB @CIN NE @NO MIN BAL @PIT DAL DEN DET GB HOU IND JAC KC 1 TB @SEA PHI @MIN IND @HOU @WAS @ARI 2 CIN HOU WAS CHI @DEN @JAC IND LAC 3 @NYG SF @MIN @TB @CHI KC @LAC @IND 4 WAS @LV SEA NE LAC TEN @PHI @TB 5 @LAR IND @NE NYG @JAC @DEN HOU LV 6 @PHI @LAC bye NYJ bye JAC @IND BUF 7 DET NYJ @DAL @WAS @LV @TEN NYG @SF 8 CHI @JAC MIA @BUF TEN WAS DEN bye 9 bye bye GB @DET PHI @NE LV TEN 10 @GB @TEN @CHI DAL @NYG @LV @KC JAC 11 @MIN LV @NYG TEN WAS PHI bye @LAC 12 NYG @CAR BUF @PHI @MIA PIT BAL LAR 13 IND @BAL JAC @CHI CLE @DAL @DET @CIN 14 HOU KC MIN bye @DAL bye @TEN @DEN 15 @JAC ARI @NYJ LAR KC @MIN DAL @HOU 16 PHI @LAR @CAR @MIA @TEN LAC @NYJ SEA 17 @TEN @KC CHI MIN JAC @NYG @HOU DEN 18 @WAS LAC @GB DET @IND HOU TEN @LV LAC LAR LV MIA MIN NE NO NYG 1 LV BUF @LAC NE GB @MIA @ATL @TEN 2 @KC ATL ARI @BAL @PHI @PIT TB CAR 3 JAC @ARI @TEN BUF DET BAL @CAR DAL 4 @HOU @SF DEN @CIN @NO @GB MIN CHI 5 @CLE DAL @KC @NYJ CHI DET SEA @GB 6 DEN CAR bye MIN @MIA @CLE CIN BAL 7 SEA bye HOU PIT bye CHI @ARI @JAC 8 bye SF @NO @DET ARI @NYJ LV @SEA 9 @ATL @TB @JAC @CHI @WAS IND BAL bye 10 @SF ARI IND CLE @BUF bye @PIT HOU 11 KC @NO @DEN bye DAL NYJ LAR DET 12 @ARI @KC @SEA HOU NE @MIN @SF @DAL 13 @LV SEA LAC @SF NYJ BUF @TB WAS 14 MIA LV @LAR @LAC @DET @ARI bye PHI 15 TEN @GB NE @BUF IND @LV ATL @WAS 16 @IND DEN @PIT GB NYG CIN @CLE @MIN 17 LAR @LAC SF @NE @GB MIA @PHI IND 18 @DEN @SEA KC NYJ @CHI @BUF CAR @PHI NYJ PHI PIT SEA SF TB TEN WAS 1 BAL @DET @CIN DEN @CHI @DAL NYG JAC 2 @CLE MIN NE @SF SEA @NO @BUF @DET 3 CIN @WAS @CLE ATL @DEN GB LV PHI 4 @PIT JAC NYJ @DET LAR KC @IND @DAL 5 MIA @ARI @BUF @NO @CAR ATL @WAS TEN 6 @GB DAL TB ARI @ATL @PIT bye @CHI 7 @DEN bye @MIA @LAC KC @CAR IND GB 8 NE PIT @PHI NYG @LAR BAL @HOU @IND 9 BUF @HOU bye @ARI bye LAR @KC MIN 10 bye WAS NO @TB LAC SEA DEN @PHI 11 @NE @IND CIN bye @ARI bye @GB @HOU 12 CHI GB @IND LV NO @CLE CIN ATL 13 @MIN TEN @ATL @LAR MIA NO @PHI @NYG 14 @BUF @NYG BAL CAR TB @SF JAC bye 15 DET @CHI @CAR SF @SEA CIN @LAC NYG 16 JAC @DAL LV @KC WAS @ARI HOU @SF 17 @SEA NO @BAL NYJ @LV CAR DAL CLE 18 @MIA NYG CLE LAR ARI @ATL @JAC DAL

Fantasy points per venue allowed to quarterbacks

These are the values applied to this year’s schedule to determine strength of schedule for quarterbacks.