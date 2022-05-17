2022 Fantasy Strength of Schedule: Receivers

USA Today Sports

NFL and Fantasy Football Strength of Schedule

By May 17, 2022 3:26 am

The strength of schedule for receivers lumps wide receivers and tight ends together since each team uses the positions differently. The reality is that while the overall averages are interesting, no position is as sensitive to individual matchups as are receivers facing particular defensive backs. This makes the  analysis less accurate than for running backs and quarterbacks.

The analysis also considers the venue. There is a difference between how defenses respond either home or away, and that creates 64 “different defensive matchups” depending on where the game is played.

The average passing fantasy points allowed by defenses for receivers last year is at the bottom of this page for reference.

Total Points

For fantasy contests and some leagues, only total points matter. Below are the total points for each passing offense according to their schedule using the averages allowed in 2021 by those defenses.

WAS JAC BUF NYG PHI ATL LAC DEN KC CIN CAR
713 710 710 705 703 701 699 693 692 687 687
CHI DET TB DAL NO SEA IND GB NE SF
685 683 682 682 681 681 681 677 677 677
HOU TEN MIA MIN LAR ARI LV BAL NYJ PIT CLE
675 675 674 673 672 662 660 659 653 649 646

The NFC East all fare the best while the AFC North goes against the toughest slate of games for receivers. But these are total numbers for all receivers, so they are less revealing for individual performances.

Weekly Play

Three different views are below. Week 1 to 17 is the full-season fantasy strength of schedule. “The Dorey Rule” says to draft like the season only lasted the first six weeks for a hot start. Finally, Weeks 15 to 17 represent the most common fantasy playoffs. “Good” games were when they faced one of the top 22 venues from last year; “Bad” was when they played in one of the worst 22. Bye weeks were considered “Bad”.

Notable schedules

Terry McLaurin / Jahan Dotson (WAS) – The Commanders switch to Carson Wentz at quarterback while Terry McLaurin comes off two straight 1,000-yards season and 1.16 pick Jahan Dotson is expected to start. McLaurin has been light on touchdowns but that should get some relief facing the lightest schedule for receivers. The Commanders only three of the toughest venues and an NFL-high ten games facing favorable matchups. After Week 7, they only face one tough opponent while the new passing game should be coming together.

Marvin Jones / Christian Kirk / Evan Engram (JAC) – While not the flashiest starting wideouts, the Jaguars get a reset from the disaster of 2021, and Trevor Lawrence will use his trio of receivers to get back on track. Other than Weeks 8 to 10, the schedule serves up nine positive matchups and starts with six of the first seven games versus weaker secondaries. After the initial month of the season, it should be apparent if the Jaguars are on the path to improvement.

Kenny Golladay / Kadarius Toney (NYG) -A change in coaching should help the lackluster passing of Daniel Jones, and while the schedule isn’t chock full of light matchups, it is kind with only one game against a tougher venue. It’s a middle-of-the-road slate of opponents but a chance for the new offense to come together.

A.J. Brown / Devonta Smith / Dallas Goedert (PHI) – The expectations for the Eagles shot up with the acquisition of A.J. Brown to the passing offense. A favorable set of opponents only makes improvement even more likely. Their schedule through Week 13 is as advantageous as any in the NFL with eight favorable matchups and no tough weeks. That goes away with three of the four next weeks facing stingy defensive venues right when fantasy playoffs kick off.

Rashod Bateman / Devin Duverney / Mark Andrews (BAL) – The Ravens lost Marquise Brown and are left with only Andrews as a proven receiving weapon. Making it worse – they own the worst schedule for receivers. They face just two favorable matchups, and those are done by Week 7. Bateman is a popular sleeper as the new No. 1 wideout, but he faces eight of the worst defensive venues.

Diontae Johnson / Chase Claypool (PIT) – The Steelers enter their new era without Ben Roethlisberger and could switch quarterbacks during the season. The receivers adjusted to the short-yardage passes last year and while they can once again run downfield, they’ll be shadowed by mostly solid defensive backs. After Week 1,  the next six games contain five tough venues. That should slow down progress while the Steelers decide on which quarterback to rely on.

DeAndre Hopkins / Marquise Brown (ARI) – Hopkins is already suspended for six weeks, and after he returns, the Cardinals only enjoy one softer matchup while going against five of the tougher venues over the next seven weeks. With Christian Kirk gone, Kyler Murray has to adjust to new starting wideouts without Hopkins while going against a tougher stretch of games over the first half of the season. 

2022 weekly grid

Week ARI ATL BAL BUF CAR CHI CIN CLE
1 KC NO @NYJ @LAR CLE SF PIT @CAR
2 @LV @LAR MIA TEN @NYG @GB @DAL NYJ
3 LAR @SEA @NE @MIA NO HOU @NYJ PIT
4 @CAR CLE BUF @BAL ARI @NYG MIA @ATL
5 PHI @TB CIN PIT SF @MIN @BAL LAC
6 @SEA SF @NYG @KC @LAR WAS @NO NE
7 NO @CIN CLE bye TB @NE ATL @BAL
8 @MIN CAR @TB GB @ATL @DAL @CLE CIN
9 SEA LAC @NO @NYJ @CIN MIA CAR bye
10 @LAR @CAR bye MIN ATL DET bye @MIA
11 SF CHI CAR CLE @BAL @ATL @PIT @BUF
12 LAC @WAS @JAC @DET DEN @NYJ @TEN TB
13 bye PIT DEN @NE bye GB KC @HOU
14 NE bye @PIT NYJ @SEA bye CLE @CIN
15 @DEN @NO @CLE MIA PIT PHI @TB BAL
16 TB @BAL ATL @CHI DET BUF @NE NO
17 @ATL ARI PIT @CIN @TB @DET BUF @WAS
18 @SF TB @CIN NE @NO MIN BAL @PIT
DAL DEN DET GB HOU IND JAC KC
1 TB @SEA PHI @MIN IND @HOU @WAS @ARI
2 CIN HOU WAS CHI @DEN @JAC IND LAC
3 @NYG SF @MIN @TB @CHI KC @LAC @IND
4 WAS @LV SEA NE LAC TEN @PHI @TB
5 @LAR IND @NE NYG @JAC @DEN HOU LV
6 @PHI @LAC bye NYJ bye JAC @IND BUF
7 DET NYJ @DAL @WAS @LV @TEN NYG @SF
8 CHI @JAC MIA @BUF TEN WAS DEN bye
9 bye bye GB @DET PHI @NE LV TEN
10 @GB @TEN @CHI DAL @NYG @LV @KC JAC
11 @MIN LV @NYG TEN WAS PHI bye @LAC
12 NYG @CAR BUF @PHI @MIA PIT BAL LAR
13 IND @BAL JAC @CHI CLE @DAL @DET @CIN
14 HOU KC MIN bye @DAL bye @TEN @DEN
15 @JAC ARI @NYJ LAR KC @MIN DAL @HOU
16 PHI @LAR @CAR @MIA @TEN LAC @NYJ SEA
17 @TEN @KC CHI MIN JAC @NYG @HOU DEN
18 @WAS LAC @GB DET @IND HOU TEN @LV
LAC LAR LV MIA MIN NE NO NYG
1 LV BUF @LAC NE GB @MIA @ATL @TEN
2 @KC ATL ARI @BAL @PHI @PIT TB CAR
3 JAC @ARI @TEN BUF DET BAL @CAR DAL
4 @HOU @SF DEN @CIN @NO @GB MIN CHI
5 @CLE DAL @KC @NYJ CHI DET SEA @GB
6 DEN CAR bye MIN @MIA @CLE CIN BAL
7 SEA bye HOU PIT bye CHI @ARI @JAC
8 bye SF @NO @DET ARI @NYJ LV @SEA
9 @ATL @TB @JAC @CHI @WAS IND BAL bye
10 @SF ARI IND CLE @BUF bye @PIT HOU
11 KC @NO @DEN bye DAL NYJ LAR DET
12 @ARI @KC @SEA HOU NE @MIN @SF @DAL
13 @LV SEA LAC @SF NYJ BUF @TB WAS
14 MIA LV @LAR @LAC @DET @ARI bye PHI
15 TEN @GB NE @BUF IND @LV ATL @WAS
16 @IND DEN @PIT GB NYG CIN @CLE @MIN
17 LAR @LAC SF @NE @GB MIA @PHI IND
18 @DEN @SEA KC NYJ @CHI @BUF CAR @PHI
NYJ PHI PIT SEA SF TB TEN WAS
1 BAL @DET @CIN DEN @CHI @DAL NYG JAC
2 @CLE MIN NE @SF SEA @NO @BUF @DET
3 CIN @WAS @CLE ATL @DEN GB LV PHI
4 @PIT JAC NYJ @DET LAR KC @IND @DAL
5 MIA @ARI @BUF @NO @CAR ATL @WAS TEN
6 @GB DAL TB ARI @ATL @PIT bye @CHI
7 @DEN bye @MIA @LAC KC @CAR IND GB
8 NE PIT @PHI NYG @LAR BAL @HOU @IND
9 BUF @HOU bye @ARI bye LAR @KC MIN
10 bye WAS NO @TB LAC SEA DEN @PHI
11 @NE @IND CIN bye @ARI bye @GB @HOU
12 CHI GB @IND LV NO @CLE CIN ATL
13 @MIN TEN @ATL @LAR MIA NO @PHI @NYG
14 @BUF @NYG BAL CAR TB @SF JAC bye
15 DET @CHI @CAR SF @SEA CIN @LAC NYG
16 JAC @DAL LV @KC WAS @ARI HOU @SF
17 @SEA NO @BAL NYJ @LV CAR DAL CLE
18 @MIA NYG CLE LAR ARI @ATL @JAC DAL

 

Fantasy points allowed per game to quarterbacks

These are the values applied to this year’s schedule to determine strength of schedule for wide receivers and tight ends.

TEN 49.5 DAL 42.1 @LAR 39.0
CLE 48.6 SF 41.9 LVR 39.0
@CIN 48.5 @NO 41.7 @LVR 38.7
BAL 47.9 @JAC 41.6 @TB 38.3
MIA 47.5 SEA 41.5 @KC 38.2
@DET 47.3 WAS 41.3 @CAR 37.9
@MIN 46.4 @ARI 41.2 @PIT 36.9
@BAL 46.2 @NYJ 41.2 LAC 36.6
GB 46.1 ATL 41.1 NYJ 36.5
CHI 45.8 @DAL 41.0 @NE 36.1
KC 45.6 ARI 40.9 @DEN 35.7
@IND 45.4 DET 40.6 @CLE 34.9
@SEA 45.1 TB 40.5 CIN 34.7
@LAC 44.9 @ATL 40.4 @NYG 34.6
@PHI 44.7 @TEN 40.3 BUF 34.2
MIN 44.1 CAR 40.1 NO 34.0
JAC 43.8 @SF 39.7 @MIA 33.7
LAR 43.8 HOU 39.7 DEN 33.5
@WAS 43.3 PIT 39.4 @CHI 33.4
NYG 43.3 @GB 39.3 PHI 33.4
IND 43.0 NE 27.0
@HOU 42.3 @BUF 23.3

 

