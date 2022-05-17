2022 Fantasy Strength of Schedule: Receivers

The strength of schedule for receivers lumps wide receivers and tight ends together since each team uses the positions differently. The reality is that while the overall averages are interesting, no position is as sensitive to individual matchups as are receivers facing particular defensive backs. This makes the analysis less accurate than for running backs and quarterbacks.
The analysis also considers the venue. There is a difference between how defenses respond either home or away, and that creates 64 “different defensive matchups” depending on where the game is played.
The average passing fantasy points allowed by defenses for receivers last year is at the bottom of this page for reference.
Total Points
For fantasy contests and some leagues, only total points matter. Below are the total points for each passing offense according to their schedule using the averages allowed in 2021 by those defenses.
The NFC East all fare the best while the AFC North goes against the toughest slate of games for receivers. But these are total numbers for all receivers, so they are less revealing for individual performances.
Weekly Play
Three different views are below. Week 1 to 17 is the full-season fantasy strength of schedule. “The Dorey Rule” says to draft like the season only lasted the first six weeks for a hot start. Finally, Weeks 15 to 17 represent the most common fantasy playoffs. “Good” games were when they faced one of the top 22 venues from last year; “Bad” was when they played in one of the worst 22. Bye weeks were considered “Bad”.
Notable schedules
Terry McLaurin / Jahan Dotson (WAS) – The Commanders switch to Carson Wentz at quarterback while Terry McLaurin comes off two straight 1,000-yards season and 1.16 pick Jahan Dotson is expected to start. McLaurin has been light on touchdowns but that should get some relief facing the lightest schedule for receivers. The Commanders only three of the toughest venues and an NFL-high ten games facing favorable matchups. After Week 7, they only face one tough opponent while the new passing game should be coming together.
Marvin Jones / Christian Kirk / Evan Engram (JAC) – While not the flashiest starting wideouts, the Jaguars get a reset from the disaster of 2021, and Trevor Lawrence will use his trio of receivers to get back on track. Other than Weeks 8 to 10, the schedule serves up nine positive matchups and starts with six of the first seven games versus weaker secondaries. After the initial month of the season, it should be apparent if the Jaguars are on the path to improvement.
Kenny Golladay / Kadarius Toney (NYG) -A change in coaching should help the lackluster passing of Daniel Jones, and while the schedule isn’t chock full of light matchups, it is kind with only one game against a tougher venue. It’s a middle-of-the-road slate of opponents but a chance for the new offense to come together.
A.J. Brown / Devonta Smith / Dallas Goedert (PHI) – The expectations for the Eagles shot up with the acquisition of A.J. Brown to the passing offense. A favorable set of opponents only makes improvement even more likely. Their schedule through Week 13 is as advantageous as any in the NFL with eight favorable matchups and no tough weeks. That goes away with three of the four next weeks facing stingy defensive venues right when fantasy playoffs kick off.
Rashod Bateman / Devin Duverney / Mark Andrews (BAL) – The Ravens lost Marquise Brown and are left with only Andrews as a proven receiving weapon. Making it worse – they own the worst schedule for receivers. They face just two favorable matchups, and those are done by Week 7. Bateman is a popular sleeper as the new No. 1 wideout, but he faces eight of the worst defensive venues.
Diontae Johnson / Chase Claypool (PIT) – The Steelers enter their new era without Ben Roethlisberger and could switch quarterbacks during the season. The receivers adjusted to the short-yardage passes last year and while they can once again run downfield, they’ll be shadowed by mostly solid defensive backs. After Week 1, the next six games contain five tough venues. That should slow down progress while the Steelers decide on which quarterback to rely on.
DeAndre Hopkins / Marquise Brown (ARI) – Hopkins is already suspended for six weeks, and after he returns, the Cardinals only enjoy one softer matchup while going against five of the tougher venues over the next seven weeks. With Christian Kirk gone, Kyler Murray has to adjust to new starting wideouts without Hopkins while going against a tougher stretch of games over the first half of the season.
2022 weekly grid
Fantasy points allowed per game to quarterbacks
These are the values applied to this year’s schedule to determine strength of schedule for wide receivers and tight ends.