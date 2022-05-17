2022 Fantasy Strength of Schedule: Receivers

The strength of schedule for receivers lumps wide receivers and tight ends together since each team uses the positions differently. The reality is that while the overall averages are interesting, no position is as sensitive to individual matchups as are receivers facing particular defensive backs. This makes the analysis less accurate than for running backs and quarterbacks.

The analysis also considers the venue. There is a difference between how defenses respond either home or away, and that creates 64 “different defensive matchups” depending on where the game is played.

See also:

2022 fantasy football schedule strength – Quarterbacks

2022 fantasy football schedule strength – Running Backs

2022 fantasy football schedule strength – Receivers



The average passing fantasy points allowed by defenses for receivers last year is at the bottom of this page for reference.

Total Points

For fantasy contests and some leagues, only total points matter. Below are the total points for each passing offense according to their schedule using the averages allowed in 2021 by those defenses.

WAS JAC BUF NYG PHI ATL LAC DEN KC CIN CAR 713 710 710 705 703 701 699 693 692 687 687 CHI DET TB DAL NO SEA IND GB NE SF 685 683 682 682 681 681 681 677 677 677 HOU TEN MIA MIN LAR ARI LV BAL NYJ PIT CLE 675 675 674 673 672 662 660 659 653 649 646

The NFC East all fare the best while the AFC North goes against the toughest slate of games for receivers. But these are total numbers for all receivers, so they are less revealing for individual performances.

Weekly Play

Three different views are below. Week 1 to 17 is the full-season fantasy strength of schedule. “The Dorey Rule” says to draft like the season only lasted the first six weeks for a hot start. Finally, Weeks 15 to 17 represent the most common fantasy playoffs. “Good” games were when they faced one of the top 22 venues from last year; “Bad” was when they played in one of the worst 22. Bye weeks were considered “Bad”.

Notable schedules

Terry McLaurin / Jahan Dotson (WAS) – The Commanders switch to Carson Wentz at quarterback while Terry McLaurin comes off two straight 1,000-yards season and 1.16 pick Jahan Dotson is expected to start. McLaurin has been light on touchdowns but that should get some relief facing the lightest schedule for receivers. The Commanders only three of the toughest venues and an NFL-high ten games facing favorable matchups. After Week 7, they only face one tough opponent while the new passing game should be coming together.

Marvin Jones / Christian Kirk / Evan Engram (JAC) – While not the flashiest starting wideouts, the Jaguars get a reset from the disaster of 2021, and Trevor Lawrence will use his trio of receivers to get back on track. Other than Weeks 8 to 10, the schedule serves up nine positive matchups and starts with six of the first seven games versus weaker secondaries. After the initial month of the season, it should be apparent if the Jaguars are on the path to improvement.

Kenny Golladay / Kadarius Toney (NYG) -A change in coaching should help the lackluster passing of Daniel Jones, and while the schedule isn’t chock full of light matchups, it is kind with only one game against a tougher venue. It’s a middle-of-the-road slate of opponents but a chance for the new offense to come together.

A.J. Brown / Devonta Smith / Dallas Goedert (PHI) – The expectations for the Eagles shot up with the acquisition of A.J. Brown to the passing offense. A favorable set of opponents only makes improvement even more likely. Their schedule through Week 13 is as advantageous as any in the NFL with eight favorable matchups and no tough weeks. That goes away with three of the four next weeks facing stingy defensive venues right when fantasy playoffs kick off.

Rashod Bateman / Devin Duverney / Mark Andrews (BAL) – The Ravens lost Marquise Brown and are left with only Andrews as a proven receiving weapon. Making it worse – they own the worst schedule for receivers. They face just two favorable matchups, and those are done by Week 7. Bateman is a popular sleeper as the new No. 1 wideout, but he faces eight of the worst defensive venues.

Diontae Johnson / Chase Claypool (PIT) – The Steelers enter their new era without Ben Roethlisberger and could switch quarterbacks during the season. The receivers adjusted to the short-yardage passes last year and while they can once again run downfield, they’ll be shadowed by mostly solid defensive backs. After Week 1, the next six games contain five tough venues. That should slow down progress while the Steelers decide on which quarterback to rely on.

DeAndre Hopkins / Marquise Brown (ARI) – Hopkins is already suspended for six weeks, and after he returns, the Cardinals only enjoy one softer matchup while going against five of the tougher venues over the next seven weeks. With Christian Kirk gone, Kyler Murray has to adjust to new starting wideouts without Hopkins while going against a tougher stretch of games over the first half of the season.

2022 weekly grid

Week ARI ATL BAL BUF CAR CHI CIN CLE 1 KC NO @NYJ @LAR CLE SF PIT @CAR 2 @LV @LAR MIA TEN @NYG @GB @DAL NYJ 3 LAR @SEA @NE @MIA NO HOU @NYJ PIT 4 @CAR CLE BUF @BAL ARI @NYG MIA @ATL 5 PHI @TB CIN PIT SF @MIN @BAL LAC 6 @SEA SF @NYG @KC @LAR WAS @NO NE 7 NO @CIN CLE bye TB @NE ATL @BAL 8 @MIN CAR @TB GB @ATL @DAL @CLE CIN 9 SEA LAC @NO @NYJ @CIN MIA CAR bye 10 @LAR @CAR bye MIN ATL DET bye @MIA 11 SF CHI CAR CLE @BAL @ATL @PIT @BUF 12 LAC @WAS @JAC @DET DEN @NYJ @TEN TB 13 bye PIT DEN @NE bye GB KC @HOU 14 NE bye @PIT NYJ @SEA bye CLE @CIN 15 @DEN @NO @CLE MIA PIT PHI @TB BAL 16 TB @BAL ATL @CHI DET BUF @NE NO 17 @ATL ARI PIT @CIN @TB @DET BUF @WAS 18 @SF TB @CIN NE @NO MIN BAL @PIT DAL DEN DET GB HOU IND JAC KC 1 TB @SEA PHI @MIN IND @HOU @WAS @ARI 2 CIN HOU WAS CHI @DEN @JAC IND LAC 3 @NYG SF @MIN @TB @CHI KC @LAC @IND 4 WAS @LV SEA NE LAC TEN @PHI @TB 5 @LAR IND @NE NYG @JAC @DEN HOU LV 6 @PHI @LAC bye NYJ bye JAC @IND BUF 7 DET NYJ @DAL @WAS @LV @TEN NYG @SF 8 CHI @JAC MIA @BUF TEN WAS DEN bye 9 bye bye GB @DET PHI @NE LV TEN 10 @GB @TEN @CHI DAL @NYG @LV @KC JAC 11 @MIN LV @NYG TEN WAS PHI bye @LAC 12 NYG @CAR BUF @PHI @MIA PIT BAL LAR 13 IND @BAL JAC @CHI CLE @DAL @DET @CIN 14 HOU KC MIN bye @DAL bye @TEN @DEN 15 @JAC ARI @NYJ LAR KC @MIN DAL @HOU 16 PHI @LAR @CAR @MIA @TEN LAC @NYJ SEA 17 @TEN @KC CHI MIN JAC @NYG @HOU DEN 18 @WAS LAC @GB DET @IND HOU TEN @LV LAC LAR LV MIA MIN NE NO NYG 1 LV BUF @LAC NE GB @MIA @ATL @TEN 2 @KC ATL ARI @BAL @PHI @PIT TB CAR 3 JAC @ARI @TEN BUF DET BAL @CAR DAL 4 @HOU @SF DEN @CIN @NO @GB MIN CHI 5 @CLE DAL @KC @NYJ CHI DET SEA @GB 6 DEN CAR bye MIN @MIA @CLE CIN BAL 7 SEA bye HOU PIT bye CHI @ARI @JAC 8 bye SF @NO @DET ARI @NYJ LV @SEA 9 @ATL @TB @JAC @CHI @WAS IND BAL bye 10 @SF ARI IND CLE @BUF bye @PIT HOU 11 KC @NO @DEN bye DAL NYJ LAR DET 12 @ARI @KC @SEA HOU NE @MIN @SF @DAL 13 @LV SEA LAC @SF NYJ BUF @TB WAS 14 MIA LV @LAR @LAC @DET @ARI bye PHI 15 TEN @GB NE @BUF IND @LV ATL @WAS 16 @IND DEN @PIT GB NYG CIN @CLE @MIN 17 LAR @LAC SF @NE @GB MIA @PHI IND 18 @DEN @SEA KC NYJ @CHI @BUF CAR @PHI NYJ PHI PIT SEA SF TB TEN WAS 1 BAL @DET @CIN DEN @CHI @DAL NYG JAC 2 @CLE MIN NE @SF SEA @NO @BUF @DET 3 CIN @WAS @CLE ATL @DEN GB LV PHI 4 @PIT JAC NYJ @DET LAR KC @IND @DAL 5 MIA @ARI @BUF @NO @CAR ATL @WAS TEN 6 @GB DAL TB ARI @ATL @PIT bye @CHI 7 @DEN bye @MIA @LAC KC @CAR IND GB 8 NE PIT @PHI NYG @LAR BAL @HOU @IND 9 BUF @HOU bye @ARI bye LAR @KC MIN 10 bye WAS NO @TB LAC SEA DEN @PHI 11 @NE @IND CIN bye @ARI bye @GB @HOU 12 CHI GB @IND LV NO @CLE CIN ATL 13 @MIN TEN @ATL @LAR MIA NO @PHI @NYG 14 @BUF @NYG BAL CAR TB @SF JAC bye 15 DET @CHI @CAR SF @SEA CIN @LAC NYG 16 JAC @DAL LV @KC WAS @ARI HOU @SF 17 @SEA NO @BAL NYJ @LV CAR DAL CLE 18 @MIA NYG CLE LAR ARI @ATL @JAC DAL

Fantasy points allowed per game to quarterbacks

These are the values applied to this year’s schedule to determine strength of schedule for wide receivers and tight ends.