Consistency Rankings - Quarterbacks

This ranking considers quarterbacks that started at least 11 games. Fantasy points were derived using 1 point per 20 yards passed or 10 yards rushed, six-point touchdowns rushed and four-point passed. There are not a lot of surprises since there are only 32 starting quarterbacks, and it is notable even when there isn’t a dramatic difference between quarterbacks.

See Also: Running backs | Wide receivers | Tight ends

Quarterback Consistency 25 Pts Gms 25 FF pts 300 Yards 2+ TD Aaron Rodgers 75% 16 12 4 14 Tom Brady 71% 17 12 9 13 Matthew Stafford 71% 17 12 7 13 Josh Allen 71% 17 12 6 14 Patrick Mahomes 71% 17 12 5 12 Dak Prescott 69% 16 11 5 11 Joe Burrow 69% 16 11 6 13 Kyler Murray 64% 14 9 3 7 Jalen Hurts 60% 15 9 2 10 Justin Herbert 59% 17 10 9 12 Lamar Jackson 58% 12 7 2 3 Russell Wilson 57% 14 8 1 9 Kirk Cousins 56% 16 9 6 12 Sam Darnold 42% 12 5 3 5 Derek Carr 41% 17 7 6 8 Jared Goff 36% 14 5 1 7 Carson Wentz 35% 17 6 2 9 Mac Jones 35% 17 6 2 7 Jimmy Garoppolo 33% 15 5 5 8 Taylor Heinicke 31% 16 5 1 5 Davis Mills 31% 13 4 4 5 Zach Wilson 31% 13 4 0 4 Matt Ryan 29% 17 5 4 6 Teddy Bridgewater 29% 14 4 2 8 Daniel Jones 27% 11 3 1 4 Justin Fields 25% 12 3 0 2 Ryan Tannehill 24% 17 4 2 8 Tua Tagovailoa 23% 13 3 1 6 Ben Roethlisberger 19% 16 3 2 5 Taysom Hill 18% 11 2 0 3 Trevor Lawrence 18% 17 3 2 3 Baker Mayfield 7% 14 1 2 7

Quarterback fantasy points are influenced by monster games, so this breakdown shows how well they helped your fantasy team from week to week. Aaron Rodgers was only the No. 8 fantasy quarterback overall, but he was the most helpful in cranking out games with at least 25 fantasy points.

The only surprises are that Justin Herbert ranked just No. 11 here, but was the No. 3 fantasy quarterback thanks to five efforts that topped 30 points and as high as 44.80 points in Week 5. He missed the mark by only a few points in those other weeks though.

This also suggests that owning a Top-6 quarterback should usually net you right around 70% of your games with at least a healthy 25 fantasy points.

300 Passing Yards 2+ Touchdowns Tom Brady 9 Tom Brady 13 Justin Herbert 9 Matthew Stafford 13 Matthew Stafford 7 Josh Allen 14 Josh Allen 6 Justin Herbert 12 Joe Burrow 6 Aaron Rodgers 14 Kirk Cousins 6 Dak Prescott 11 Derek Carr 6 Joe Burrow 13 Dak Prescott 5 Patrick Mahomes 12 Patrick Mahomes 5 Kirk Cousins 12 Jimmy Garoppolo 5 Jalen Hurts 10

Hard to believe, but only Tom Brady and Justin Herbert threw for over 300 yards in more than half of their games. A bit surprising too that Jimmy Garoppolo threw as many 300 yards games as Patrick Mahomes who started the season with two such performances.

Maybe it shouldn’t be a surprise, but the age-less Brady hangs out at the top of most categories.