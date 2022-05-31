Consistency Rankings - Quarterbacks

This ranking considers quarterbacks that started at least 11 games. Fantasy points were derived using 1 point per 20 yards passed or 10 yards rushed, six-point touchdowns rushed and four-point passed. There are not a lot of surprises since there are only 32 starting quarterbacks, and it is notable even when there isn’t a dramatic difference between quarterbacks.
Quarterback fantasy points are influenced by monster games, so this breakdown shows how well they helped your fantasy team from week to week. Aaron Rodgers was only the No. 8 fantasy quarterback overall, but he was the most helpful in cranking out games with at least 25 fantasy points.
The only surprises are that Justin Herbert ranked just No. 11 here, but was the No. 3 fantasy quarterback thanks to five efforts that topped 30 points and as high as 44.80 points in Week 5. He missed the mark by only a few points in those other weeks though.
This also suggests that owning a Top-6 quarterback should usually net you right around 70% of your games with at least a healthy 25 fantasy points.
Hard to believe, but only Tom Brady and Justin Herbert threw for over 300 yards in more than half of their games. A bit surprising too that Jimmy Garoppolo threw as many 300 yards games as Patrick Mahomes who started the season with two such performances.
Maybe it shouldn’t be a surprise, but the age-less Brady hangs out at the top of most categories.