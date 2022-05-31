Consistency Rankings - Tight Ends

This ranking considers tight ends that started at least 11 games in 2021. Fantasy points were derived using 1 point per 10 yards rushed or received, six-point touchdowns rushed and one point receptions. Given that the position supplies only around ten players of any fantasy note, there aren’t a lot of surprises here.

See Also: Quarterbacks | Running backs | Wide receivers

Tight Ends – 10 FF Pts Consistency Gms 10 pt 20 pt 5 Catches 50 Yds TD Mark Andrews 76% 17 13 10 13 13 7 Travis Kelce 75% 16 12 8 11 10 7 Rob Gronkowski 67% 12 8 6 6 8 3 T.J. Hockenson 67% 12 8 4 6 5 4 Dalton Schultz 65% 17 11 5 10 9 6 Darren Waller 64% 11 7 4 6 6 2 George Kittle 57% 14 8 6 7 6 5 Dallas Goedert 53% 15 8 3 6 8 3 Zach Ertz 53% 17 9 4 7 7 4 Pat Freiermuth 50% 16 8 1 5 2 6 Hunter Henry 44% 16 7 3 4 3 7 Noah Fant 44% 16 7 3 7 6 4 Kyle Pitts 41% 17 7 3 5 9 1 Dawson Knox 40% 15 6 4 3 3 7 Gerald Everett 40% 15 6 1 3 4 4 Tyler Higbee 40% 15 6 2 9 4 4 Dan Arnold 40% 10 4 0 3 5 0 Mike Gesicki 35% 17 6 4 7 6 2 Evan Engram 33% 15 5 0 2 2 3 Foster Moreau 33% 12 4 1 2 3 3 Jared Cook 31% 16 5 1 2 3 4 Tyler Conklin 29% 17 5 2 5 4 2 David Njoku 27% 15 4 1 1 2 4 Albert Okwuegbunam 23% 13 3 1 1 2 2 C.J. Uzomah 19% 16 3 2 2 3 3 Jimmy Graham 18% 11 2 0 0 0 3 Ricky Seals-Jones 18% 11 2 1 2 2 2 Cole Kmet 18% 17 3 0 5 3 0

The best positive here is that Darren Waller’s down season still provided over ten points in two-thirds of his matchups. Still, this is a position that offers precious few difference-makers, and Kyle Pitts rookie season didn’t look near as strong only No. 13 in consistency. He ended the year on a stronger note which at least gives promise to 2022, even if he lost his quarterback.

Rob Gronkowski is currently still undecided about playing, but last year he scored 20+ fantasy points in half of his games played, so he’ll shoot up the rankings once (if) he signs.

Gms with 5 Catches Gms with 50 Yards Gms with a TD Mark Andrews 13 Mark Andrews 13 Mark Andrews 7 Travis Kelce 11 Travis Kelce 10 Travis Kelce 7 Dalton Schultz 10 Dalton Schultz 9 Hunter Henry 7 Tyler Higbee 9 Kyle Pitts 9 Dawson Knox 7 George Kittle 7 Rob Gronkowski 8 Dalton Schultz 6 Zach Ertz 7 Dallas Goedert 8 Pat Freiermuth 6 Noah Fant 7 Zach Ertz 7 George Kittle 5 Mike Gesicki 7 Darren Waller 6 T.J. Hockenson 4 Rob Gronkowski 6 George Kittle 6 Zach Ertz 4 T.J. Hockenson 6 Noah Fant 6 Noah Fant 4 Darren Waller 6 Mike Gesicki 6 Gerald Everett 4 Dallas Goedert 6 T.J. Hockenson 5 Tyler Higbee 4 Pat Freiermuth 5 Dan Arnold 5 Jared Cook 4 Kyle Pitts 5 Gerald Everett 4 David Njoku 4 Tyler Conklin 5 Tyler Higbee 4 Cole Kmet 5 Tyler Conklin 4

Dalton Schultz was a surprise last season and while that may seem like an aberration, he ranked third in games with at least five catches. And the Cowboys lost Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup returns from his knee injury. Schultz is still in a good spot.

Tyler Higbee also enjoyed a higher number of games with at least five receptions now that Matthew Stafford is with the Rams. He’s expected to be healthy after an MCL sprain led to surgery in the offseason. Mark Andrews ruled everything last year while Travis Kelce was just one step behind. Notable that Hunter Henry and Dawson Knox tied for the most games with a touchdown.