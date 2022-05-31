Consistency Rankings - Wide Receivers

This ranking considers wide receivers that started at least 11 games in 2021. Fantasy points were derived using 1 point per 10 yards rushed or received, six-point touchdowns rushed and one point receptions. The consistency in scoring at least 15 fantasy points per game declined rapidly.

15 Pt Games Consistency Gms 15 pt 25 pt 5 catch 100 yds TD Cooper Kupp 94% 17 16 8 17 11 11 Deebo Samuel 81% 16 13 4 9 5 5 Justin Jefferson 71% 17 12 3 13 7 9 Diontae Johnson 69% 16 11 1 15 3 7 Davante Adams 63% 16 10 6 15 8 8 Stefon Diggs 59% 17 10 1 12 2 9 Chris Godwin 57% 14 8 4 11 5 5 Jaylen Waddle 56% 16 9 3 10 1 5 Keenan Allen 56% 16 9 0 13 4 5 Adam Thielen 54% 13 7 2 8 1 8 Hunter Renfrow 53% 17 9 1 12 3 8 Brandin Cooks 50% 16 8 1 11 4 5 Mike Evans 50% 16 8 3 9 2 9 Mike Williams 50% 16 8 3 8 4 7 DeAndre Hopkins 50% 10 5 1 4 0 6 Michael Pittman Jr. 47% 17 8 1 11 2 5 CeeDee Lamb 44% 16 7 2 8 3 4 Tyler Lockett 44% 16 7 5 6 5 6 Tee Higgins 43% 14 6 2 8 4 5 Darnell Mooney 41% 17 7 0 12 4 4 DK Metcalf 41% 17 7 2 9 1 8 Ja’Marr Chase 41% 17 7 4 9 5 9 Tyreek Hill 41% 17 7 5 11 3 6 Amari Cooper 40% 15 6 2 6 2 7 A.J. Brown 38% 13 5 3 6 3 5 Russell Gage Jr. 38% 13 5 1 7 2 4 Amon-Ra St. Brown 38% 16 6 3 9 2 5 Marquise Brown 38% 16 6 1 11 3 5 Christian Kirk 35% 17 6 0 9 1 4 D.J. Moore 35% 17 6 1 12 3 3 Jarvis Landry 33% 12 4 0 6 1 2 DeVonta Smith 29% 17 5 0 6 2 4 Marvin Jones 29% 17 5 0 8 1 4 Allen Lazard 29% 14 4 0 4 0 7 Cedrick Wilson 29% 14 4 1 3 2 5 Elijah Moore 27% 11 3 2 4 1 4 Randall Cobb 27% 11 3 0 1 0 3 Chase Claypool 27% 15 4 0 5 1 2 A.J. Green 25% 16 4 0 5 2 3 Brandon Aiyuk 25% 16 4 0 4 1 5 Cole Beasley 25% 16 4 0 7 1 1 Tyler Boyd 25% 16 4 0 6 1 5 Jamison Crowder 25% 12 3 0 5 0 2 Terry McLaurin 24% 17 4 3 6 4 4

The Top-8 receivers in 15-point games almost all have something different going on this season. Deebo Samuel is unhappy despite being wildly productive. Diontae Johnson lost his quarterback, Davante Adams changed teams, Chris Godwin comes off ACL surgery in an offense that promises to run more often and Jaylen Waddle suddenly has Tyreek Hill in front of him (though the ex-Chief only managed 41% in consistency).

Still, all the top-scoring fantasy wideouts of 2021 appear well in the metric. There were 15 receivers that managed 15+ points in at least half of their games, almost as many as the running backs (17).

Even DeAndre Hopkins hit the 50% mark in his down year. The biggest factor in consistent fantasy scoring wasn’t touchdowns or even yardage, but clearly receptions.

25 Point Games 5 Catch Games 100 Yard Games TD Games Cooper Kupp 8 Cooper Kupp 17 Cooper Kupp 11 Cooper Kupp 11 Davante Adams 6 Diontae Johnson 15 Davante Adams 8 Justin Jefferson 9 Tyler Lockett 5 Davante Adams 15 Justin Jefferson 7 Stefon Diggs 9 Tyreek Hill 5 Justin Jefferson 13 Deebo Samuel 5 Mike Evans 9 Deebo Samuel 4 Keenan Allen 13 Chris Godwin 5 Ja’Marr Chase 9 Chris Godwin 4 Stefon Diggs 12 Tyler Lockett 5 Davante Adams 8 Ja’Marr Chase 4 Hunter Renfrow 12 Ja’Marr Chase 5 Adam Thielen 8 Justin Jefferson 3 Darnell Mooney 12 Keenan Allen 4 Hunter Renfrow 8 Jaylen Waddle 3 D.J. Moore 12 Brandin Cooks 4 DK Metcalf 8 Mike Evans 3 Chris Godwin 11 Mike Williams 4 Diontae Johnson 7 Mike Williams 3 Brandin Cooks 11 Tee Higgins 4 Mike Williams 7 A.J. Brown 3 Michael Pittman Jr. 11 Darnell Mooney 4 Amari Cooper 7 Amon-Ra St. Brown 3 Tyreek Hill 11 Terry McLaurin 4 Allen Lazard 7 Terry McLaurin 3 Marquise Brown 11 K.J. Osborn 7 Jaylen Waddle 10

There 15 receivers with five catches in at least ten games, and that bodes well for Michael Pittman who’s trended up despite inheriting a new aging veteran at quarterback each year. Cooper Kupp’s domination at the position is evident above when he topped every category.

The other receivers that fared well with high-catch games included Darnell Mooney, Hunter Renfrow, D.J. Moore, Brandin Cooks and Marquise Brown who slides over to the Cardinals for 2022 while Rashod Bateman steps up to the Ravens’ No. 1 wideout spot.