Consistency Rankings - Wide Receivers

This ranking considers wide receivers that started at least 11 games in 2021. Fantasy points were derived using 1 point per 10 yards rushed or received, six-point touchdowns rushed and one point receptions. The consistency in scoring at least 15 fantasy points per game declined rapidly.
|15 Pt Games
|Consistency
|Gms
|15 pt
|25 pt
|5 catch
|100 yds
|TD
|Cooper Kupp
|94%
|17
|16
|8
|17
|11
|11
|Deebo Samuel
|81%
|16
|13
|4
|9
|5
|5
|Justin Jefferson
|71%
|17
|12
|3
|13
|7
|9
|Diontae Johnson
|69%
|16
|11
|1
|15
|3
|7
|Davante Adams
|63%
|16
|10
|6
|15
|8
|8
|Stefon Diggs
|59%
|17
|10
|1
|12
|2
|9
|Chris Godwin
|57%
|14
|8
|4
|11
|5
|5
|Jaylen Waddle
|56%
|16
|9
|3
|10
|1
|5
|Keenan Allen
|56%
|16
|9
|0
|13
|4
|5
|Adam Thielen
|54%
|13
|7
|2
|8
|1
|8
|Hunter Renfrow
|53%
|17
|9
|1
|12
|3
|8
|Brandin Cooks
|50%
|16
|8
|1
|11
|4
|5
|Mike Evans
|50%
|16
|8
|3
|9
|2
|9
|Mike Williams
|50%
|16
|8
|3
|8
|4
|7
|DeAndre Hopkins
|50%
|10
|5
|1
|4
|0
|6
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|47%
|17
|8
|1
|11
|2
|5
|CeeDee Lamb
|44%
|16
|7
|2
|8
|3
|4
|Tyler Lockett
|44%
|16
|7
|5
|6
|5
|6
|Tee Higgins
|43%
|14
|6
|2
|8
|4
|5
|Darnell Mooney
|41%
|17
|7
|0
|12
|4
|4
|DK Metcalf
|41%
|17
|7
|2
|9
|1
|8
|Ja’Marr Chase
|41%
|17
|7
|4
|9
|5
|9
|Tyreek Hill
|41%
|17
|7
|5
|11
|3
|6
|Amari Cooper
|40%
|15
|6
|2
|6
|2
|7
|A.J. Brown
|38%
|13
|5
|3
|6
|3
|5
|Russell Gage Jr.
|38%
|13
|5
|1
|7
|2
|4
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|38%
|16
|6
|3
|9
|2
|5
|Marquise Brown
|38%
|16
|6
|1
|11
|3
|5
|Christian Kirk
|35%
|17
|6
|0
|9
|1
|4
|D.J. Moore
|35%
|17
|6
|1
|12
|3
|3
|Jarvis Landry
|33%
|12
|4
|0
|6
|1
|2
|DeVonta Smith
|29%
|17
|5
|0
|6
|2
|4
|Marvin Jones
|29%
|17
|5
|0
|8
|1
|4
|Allen Lazard
|29%
|14
|4
|0
|4
|0
|7
|Cedrick Wilson
|29%
|14
|4
|1
|3
|2
|5
|Elijah Moore
|27%
|11
|3
|2
|4
|1
|4
|Randall Cobb
|27%
|11
|3
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Chase Claypool
|27%
|15
|4
|0
|5
|1
|2
|A.J. Green
|25%
|16
|4
|0
|5
|2
|3
|Brandon Aiyuk
|25%
|16
|4
|0
|4
|1
|5
|Cole Beasley
|25%
|16
|4
|0
|7
|1
|1
|Tyler Boyd
|25%
|16
|4
|0
|6
|1
|5
|Jamison Crowder
|25%
|12
|3
|0
|5
|0
|2
|Terry McLaurin
|24%
|17
|4
|3
|6
|4
|4
The Top-8 receivers in 15-point games almost all have something different going on this season. Deebo Samuel is unhappy despite being wildly productive. Diontae Johnson lost his quarterback, Davante Adams changed teams, Chris Godwin comes off ACL surgery in an offense that promises to run more often and Jaylen Waddle suddenly has Tyreek Hill in front of him (though the ex-Chief only managed 41% in consistency).
Still, all the top-scoring fantasy wideouts of 2021 appear well in the metric. There were 15 receivers that managed 15+ points in at least half of their games, almost as many as the running backs (17).
Even DeAndre Hopkins hit the 50% mark in his down year. The biggest factor in consistent fantasy scoring wasn’t touchdowns or even yardage, but clearly receptions.
|25 Point Games
|
|5 Catch Games
|
|100 Yard Games
|
|TD Games
|
|Cooper Kupp
|8
|Cooper Kupp
|17
|Cooper Kupp
|11
|Cooper Kupp
|11
|Davante Adams
|6
|Diontae Johnson
|15
|Davante Adams
|8
|Justin Jefferson
|9
|Tyler Lockett
|5
|Davante Adams
|15
|Justin Jefferson
|7
|Stefon Diggs
|9
|Tyreek Hill
|5
|Justin Jefferson
|13
|Deebo Samuel
|5
|Mike Evans
|9
|Deebo Samuel
|4
|Keenan Allen
|13
|Chris Godwin
|5
|Ja’Marr Chase
|9
|Chris Godwin
|4
|Stefon Diggs
|12
|Tyler Lockett
|5
|Davante Adams
|8
|Ja’Marr Chase
|4
|Hunter Renfrow
|12
|Ja’Marr Chase
|5
|Adam Thielen
|8
|Justin Jefferson
|3
|Darnell Mooney
|12
|Keenan Allen
|4
|Hunter Renfrow
|8
|Jaylen Waddle
|3
|D.J. Moore
|12
|Brandin Cooks
|4
|DK Metcalf
|8
|Mike Evans
|3
|Chris Godwin
|11
|Mike Williams
|4
|Diontae Johnson
|7
|Mike Williams
|3
|Brandin Cooks
|11
|Tee Higgins
|4
|Mike Williams
|7
|A.J. Brown
|3
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|11
|Darnell Mooney
|4
|Amari Cooper
|7
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|3
|Tyreek Hill
|11
|Terry McLaurin
|4
|Allen Lazard
|7
|Terry McLaurin
|3
|Marquise Brown
|11
|
|
|K.J. Osborn
|7
|
|
|Jaylen Waddle
|10
|
|
|
|
There 15 receivers with five catches in at least ten games, and that bodes well for Michael Pittman who’s trended up despite inheriting a new aging veteran at quarterback each year. Cooper Kupp’s domination at the position is evident above when he topped every category.
The other receivers that fared well with high-catch games included Darnell Mooney, Hunter Renfrow, D.J. Moore, Brandin Cooks and Marquise Brown who slides over to the Cardinals for 2022 while Rashod Bateman steps up to the Ravens’ No. 1 wideout spot.