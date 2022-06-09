Best Ball fantasy football strategies

You have to do this.

If you have never played Best Ball fantasy football, you are missing out on a fun, easy way to hone your drafting skills without ever setting lineups or managing rosters during the season. You might even win a few bucks.

There’s no better way to hone your drafting skills and learn about how players are being commonly valued, than to play in a handful of Best Ball drafts.

Best ball pertains to a scoring/team management style where you draft a team in a league of 12 (usually), and then the league software determines your highest possible weekly lineup score. You draft a team and let it go. There are no roster moves, and no starting decisions. Just check if you won at the end of the season.

What applies directly to all fantasy league drafts

. Regardless of how teams may construct their rosters in a Best Ball format, they will still value their players the same within their positions. Admit it, there are always a handful of players you want to see on your fantasy team. Playing Best Ball leagues in June and July will give you a better idea of what round they are most likely to be taken in your big local draft. Learning the corner picks – While drafting strategies can differ in this format over traditional league play, it mostly applies in the later rounds. The first three or four rounds should closely mimic what happens in a traditional league draft. That includes what drafters do with those “double” picks at the end of each serpentine round. Fantasy teams are built very differently based on where you draft no matter what the scoring format, so you can have a better idea of what teams look like after three rounds based on the positions they selected from their particular draft slot.

Strategies that work better in Best Ball formats

– There’s a debate if you need an elite quarterback on a fantasy team to win. You’ll often get higher fantasy points from a top quarterback than mixing and matching two or more “average” quarterbacks based on their weekly matchups. That applies less to Best Ball format because the software is always there to make the right pick between all of your quarterbacks. Two good quarterbacks can deliver more than one great quarterback once the optimal pick is made in Best Ball. Running Backs – There’s no escaping that owning a Top-5 running back is a major benefit in fantasy football. But most of the league doesn’t have a Top-5 pick. The position provides more third-down backs and committee players than ever, and so loading up on other positions hurts less if you can gather a number of pass-catchers or goal-line backs. The longer you wait on starting running backs means the more of them you need to prevent a roster weakness. It’s also more important to grab handcuffs to your best backs because there’s no other way to compensate for a player injury.

Where to play

There are many places and entry fee levels for this format. Most big contests have a Best Ball component in their offerings. Here are four of the lower-cost options out there for drafters mostly looking for practice.

Bestball 10s – From $5 to $100 (Pays out almost all league fees)

RTSports – $20 (win up to $25,000)

Yahoo – Free to $500 (various prizes depending on level)

FFPC – $5 to $250 (various prizes depending on level)