2022 fantasy football player movement tracker

Tracking the notable fantasy players changing teams.

 Team Quarterback Running Back Wide Receiver Tight End
ARI Darrel Williams Marquise Brown Trey McBride (2.23)
Gone: Chase Edmonds Christian Kirk
ATL Marcus Mariota
Desmond Ridder (3.10)		 Damien Williams Drake London (1.08)
Damiere Byrd
Bryan Edwards
Gone: Matt Ryan Mike Davis Russell Gage Hayden Hurst
BAL Mike Davis
Gone: Ty’Son Williams Sammy Watkins
Marquise Brown
BUF Case Keenum James Cook (2.31) Jamison Crowder O.J. Howard
Gone: Mitchell Trubisky Matt Breida Cole Beasley
CAR Matt Corral (3.30)
Baker Mayfield		 D’Onta Foreman Rashard Higgins
Gone:
CHI Darrynton Evans Byron Pringle
Velus Jones Jr. (3.07)
N’Keal Harry
David Moore
Gone: Andy Dalton Tarik Cohen
Damien Williams		 Allen Robinson
CIN Hayden Hurst
Gone: C.J. Uzomah
CLE Deshaun Watson
Jacoby Brissett		 Amari Cooper
David Bell (3.35)
Gone: Case Keenum
Baker Mayfield		 Jarvis Landry Rashard Higgins Austin Hooper
DAL James Washington
Jalen Tolbert (3.24)
Gone: Amari Cooper
Cedrick Wilson
 Blake Jarwin
DEN Russell Wilson Greg Dulcich (3.16)
Gone: Drew Lock
Teddy Bridgewater
 Noah Fant
DET D.J. Chark
Jameson Williams (1.12)
Gone:
GB Sammy Watkins
Christian Watson (2.02)
Romeo Doubs (4.27)
Gone: Davante Adams
M Valdes-Scantling
HOU Marlon Mack
Dameon Pierce (4.02)		 John Metchie (2.12)
Gone: Tyrod Taylor
Deshaun Watson
IND Matt Ryan Phillip Lindsay
Ty’Son Williams		 Alec Pierce (2.21) Jelani Woods (3.09)
Gone: Carson Wentz Marlon Mack Zach Pascal Jack Doyle (ret)
JAC Christian Kirk
Zay Jones		 Evan Engram
Gone: Dare Ogunbowale D.J. Chark
KC Ronald Jones JuJu Smith-Schuster
M Valdes-Scantling
Corey Coleman
Skyy Moore (2.22)
Gone: Darrel Williams Tyreek Hill
Byron Pringle
Demarcus Robinson
LAC Isaiah Spiller (4.18) Gerald Everett
Gone:
LAR Zamir White (4.17) Allen Robinson
Gone: Sony Michel Robert Woods
LVR Brandon Bolden Davante Adams
Demarcus Robinson
Gone: Marcus Mariota Zay Jones
Bryan Edwards
MIA Teddy Bridgewater Chase Edmonds
Raheem Mostert
Sony Michel		 Tyreek Hill
Cedrick Wilson
Erik Ezukanma (4.20)
Gone: Jacoby Brissett Phillip Lindsay DeVante Parker
MIN
Gone: Tyler Conklin
NE Bailey Zappe (4.32) Ty Montgomery
Pierre Strong Jr. (4.22)		 DeVante Parker
Tyquan Thornton (2.18)
Gone: Brandon Bolden N’Keal Harry
NO Andy Dalton Chris Olave (1.11)
Gone: Ty Montgomery
NYG Tyrod Taylor Matt Breida Wan’Dale Robinson (2.11)
Gone: Devontae Booker Corey Coleman Evan Engram
Kyle Rudolph
NYJ Breece Hall (2.04) Garrett Wilson (1.10) C.J. Uzomah
Tyler Conklin
Gone: Jamison Crowder
PHI Zach Pascal
Gone:
PIT Mitchell Trubisky
Kenny Pickett (1.20)		 George Pickens (2.20)
Calvin Austin III (4.33)
Gone: JuJu Smith-Schuster
James Washington
SEA Drew  Lock Kenny Walker (2.09) Noah Fant
Gone: Russell Wilson David Moore Gerald Everett
SF Tyrion Davis-Price (3.29) Danny Gray (3.41)
Gone: Raheem Mostert
TB Rachaad White (3.27) Russell Gage Kyle Rudolph
Gone: Ronald Jones O.J. Howard
Rob Gronkowski
TEN Malik Willis (3.22) Hassan Haskins (4.26) Robert Woods
Treylon Burks (1.18)		 Austin Hooper
Gone: Darrynton Evans
D’Onta Foreman
 Julio Jones
A.J. Brown
WAS Carson Wentz
Sam Howell (5.01)		 Brian Robinson (3.34) Jahan Dotson (1.16)
Gone:

