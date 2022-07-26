2022 fantasy football player movement tracker

Tracking the notable fantasy players changing teams.
THE LATEST
4hr
Fantasy football player analysis tips and advice 4hr ago
Fantasy football reaction: Julio Jones is a Tampa Bay Buccaneer
Does the Hall of Fame-bound wideout have anything left in the tank?
11hr
Fantasy Football Injury Analysis 11hr ago
Fantasy football injury outlook: TE Logan Thomas, Commanders
Checking in with Thomas’ injury status and prognosis for 2022 fantasy football.
4d
Fantasy Football Injury Analysis 4d ago
Fantasy football injury outlook: WR Robert Woods, Titans
Here’s what to expect from Woods’ first year in Tennessee.
5d
Fantasy football player analysis tips and advice 5d ago
Can Kyle Rudolph find fantasy football success in the twilight of his career?
Will the cagey vet resurrect his career in Tampa?
2w
NFL Schedule 2w ago
2022 NFL schedule bye weeks
2022 NFL schedule bye weeks
2w
Fantasy Football Injury Analysis 2w ago
Fantasy football injury outlook: RB Chris Carson, Seahawks
What does the future hold for Carson after neck surgery?
2w
Fantasy Football Injury Analysis 2w ago
Fantasy football injury outlook: WR Chris Godwin, Buccaneers
Where does Godwin’s rehab stand, and is he worth the risk in fantasy?
2w
Fantasy football player analysis tips and advice 2w ago
Top fantasy backup quarterbacks
Draft a late quarterback, but take your backup early.
2w
Fantasy Football Injury Analysis 2w ago
Fantasy football injury outlook: RB Travis Etienne, Jaguars
After missing all of 2021, what can we expect from the former first-round pick?
3w
Fantasy Football Injury Analysis 3w ago
Fantasy football injury outlook: Odell Beckham Jr.
The timing of OBJ’s injury certainly doesn’t help his cause.