Fantasy football reaction: Julio Jones is a Tampa Bay Buccaneer

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers rolled the dice on free-agent wide receiver Julio Jones by signing the veteran to a one-year deal, and fantasy football owners must ask themselves if he has anything left in the tank entering his age-33 season.

The Bucs inking the veteran may suggest Chris Godwin (knee) isn’t quite yet right from his ACL tear, but the more likely hope is Jones can give this offense a downfield threat it was sorely lacking.

Jones’ days of being a WR1 for any team are obviously behind him, and it’s unlikely he even could be a No. 2 after the injury-decimated season he endured in Tennessee last year.

The move also makes a dent in the expected returns from fellow former Atlanta Falcon Russell Gage. He came over in the offseason at the beckoning of none other than Tom Brady himself, though Gage’s natural traits as a possession receiver indicate Jones is not much of a threat to his role.

Mike Evans, of course, is the alpha of this receiving corps, and he’s going to get his no matter who lines up alongside this scoring machine. Having Evans to draw doubles and an eventually healthy Godwin to help attract underneath coverage frees up Jones for isolated defensive scrutiny.

Fantasy football takeaway

Whether he can remain healthy long enough to capitalize on it is anyone’s guess, but we’ve seen enough history to lean toward fading him on draft day. If spry and still able to get deep after a spat of lower-body injuries, Jones may provide more help to guys like Gage, Godwin and tight end Cameron Brate than Jones’ fantasy owners. Clearing defenders is quite possibly the best attribute he has left.

A reasonable expectation sees a low-volume role with an outsized ratio of touchdowns to catches — and we’re still talking single-digit scores coming from a star receiver who effectively has been allergic to the end zone in his illustrious career. That alone makes Jones a headache to roster, let alone play, as knowing when to deploy him will be maddening. Jones’ best utility may be best-ball and daily fantasy action, provided he even makes the final roster.