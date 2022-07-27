Examining recent fantasy football ADP data

|1
|1
|1.01
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|IND
|14
|
|2
|2
|1.03
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|CAR
|13
|Too rich for my blood … In PPR, I’d take Kupp as the safest non-Taylor selection.
|3
|3
|1.04
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|TEN
|6
|
|4
|1
|1.04
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|LAR
|7
|
|5
|4
|1.04
|Austin Ekeler
|RB
|LAC
|8
|
|6
|2
|1.05
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|MIN
|7
|
|7
|5
|1.07
|Najee Harris
|RB
|PIT
|9
|
|8
|6
|1.08
|Dalvin Cook
|RB
|MIN
|7
|
|9
|3
|1.09
|Ja’Marr Chase
|WR
|CIN
|10
|
|10
|4
|1.10
|Davante Adams
|WR
|LV
|6
|
|11
|7
|1.11
|D’Andre Swift
|RB
|DET
|6
|
|12
|8
|1.12
|Joe Mixon
|RB
|CIN
|10
|
|13
|5
|2.01
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|BUF
|7
|
|14
|9
|2.02
|Nick Chubb
|RB
|CLE
|9
|
|15
|1
|2.03
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|KC
|8
|
|16
|10
|2.04
|Aaron Jones
|RB
|GB
|14
|
|17
|6
|2.04
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|DAL
|9
|Undervalued? Lamb legitimately could finish in the top 8-10 overall.
|18
|11
|2.06
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|NO
|14
|Could be a steal if the league doesn’t come down too hard on him via suspension
|19
|7
|2.06
|Deebo Samuel
|WR
|SF
|9
|New QB, contract dispute, unlikely to run as much … overvalued?
|20
|12
|2.07
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|DEN
|9
|
|21
|13
|2.08
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|NYG
|9
|
|22
|1
|2.09
|Josh Allen
|QB
|BUF
|7
|Don’t draft any QB this early in conventional scoring systems/league structures.
|23
|8
|2.10
|Tyreek Hill
|WR
|MIA
|11
|
|24
|9
|2.10
|Mike Evans
|WR
|TB
|11
|Among the safest WR1 targets in the game today and a value as WR9
|25
|2
|2.12
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|BAL
|10
|
|26
|14
|3.01
|Leonard Fournette
|RB
|TB
|11
|
|27
|15
|3.02
|Ezekiel Elliott
|RB
|DAL
|9
|RB15 in PPR is an interesting proposition after finishing RB7 in a “down” year.
|28
|10
|3.03
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|LAC
|8
|
|29
|16
|3.04
|David Montgomery
|RB
|CHI
|14
|Could be slightly overvalued in the new system. At risk of losing serious volume.
|30
|11
|3.05
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|PHI
|7
|This is about as early as I’m comfortable investing in him.
|31
|12
|3.06
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|CIN
|10
|
|32
|2
|3.06
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|LAC
|8
|
|33
|17
|3.08
|J.K. Dobbins
|RB
|BAL
|10
|Pay close attention to his status during the next few weeks before investing.
|34
|18
|3.09
|James Conner
|RB
|ARI
|13
|TD-dependent but lacks much competition
|35
|13
|3.09
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|WR
|IND
|14
|Could break out as a top-8 WR
|36
|3
|3.10
|Patrick Mahomes
|QB
|KC
|8
|
|37
|19
|3.11
|Antonio Gibson
|RB
|WAS
|14
|
|38
|3
|4.01
|George Kittle
|TE
|SF
|9
|
|39
|4
|4.01
|Kyle Pitts
|TE
|ATL
|14
|
|40
|14
|4.02
|D.K. Metcalf
|WR
|SEA
|11
|
|41
|20
|4.03
|Cam Akers
|RB
|LAR
|7
|Strong value buy
|42
|15
|4.04
|Diontae Johnson
|WR
|PIT
|9
|Overvalued? Dependent on volume and has shaky QB situation
|43
|21
|4.05
|Elijah Mitchell
|RB
|SF
|9
|Too risky for this placement. Committee approach, injury concerns, running QB. No thanks.
|44
|16
|4.06
|Terry McLaurin
|WR
|WAS
|14
|
|45
|22
|4.06
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|LV
|6
|Extreme volatility; TD-reliant, injury-prone. RBBC history from new regime is a concern
|46
|23
|4.08
|Travis Etienne
|RB
|JAX
|11
|
|47
|17
|4.09
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|MIA
|11
|
|48
|5
|4.10
|Darren Waller
|TE
|LV
|6
|
|49
|18
|4.11
|D.J. Moore
|WR
|CAR
|13
|
|50
|4
|4.12
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|CIN
|10
|
|51
|19
|4.12
|DeAndre Hopkins
|WR
|ARI
|13
|Going earlier in casual leagues due to name recognition. Becomes a value after Round 6.
|52
|5
|5.01
|Lamar Jackson
|QB
|BAL
|10
|Will need to maximize his rushing skills and aerial efficiency with one of the weakest WR corps
|53
|24
|5.04
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|RB
|KC
|8
|
|54
|25
|5.04
|Damien Harris
|RB
|NE
|10
|A value or another TD-dependent committee back? Hard to say with no true OC
|55
|20
|5.05
|Michael Thomas
|WR
|NO
|14
|Should be able to live up to this placement with 15-plus healthy appearances
|56
|21
|5.05
|Chris Godwin
|WR
|TB
|11
|Overvalued while working back from ACL tear suffered in Week 15
|57
|26
|5.07
|A.J. Dillon
|RB
|GB
|14
|
|58
|22
|5.07
|Brandin Cooks
|WR
|HOU
|6
|Sound value with ascending quarterback and limited weapons to steal targets
|59
|23
|5.08
|Mike Williams
|WR
|LAC
|8
|Probably maxed out his ceiling last year
|60
|27
|5.09
|Breece Hall
|RB
|NYJ
|10
|Overvalued in a committee-based system, despite being a superior talent to Michael Carter
|61
|28
|5.10
|Miles Sanders
|RB
|PHI
|7
|Safe bet for a solid rebound, especially if passing game picks up as expected
|62
|6
|5.11
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|ARI
|13
|
|63
|24
|5.11
|Adam Thielen
|WR
|MIN
|7
|
|64
|6
|5.12
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|DET
|6
|Make-or-break season; needs to stay healthy and improve his efficiency to meet this valuation
|65
|25
|6.04
|Hunter Renfrow
|WR
|LV
|6
|Just how many passes can one expect with Davante Adams and Darren Waller atop the pecking order?
|66
|26
|6.04
|Amari Cooper
|WR
|CLE
|9
|
|67
|7
|6.04
|Jalen Hurts
|QB
|PHI
|7
|
|68
|27
|6.06
|Allen Robinson
|WR
|LAR
|7
|No OBJ and unproven receiving depth should lead to a rebound as a WR2.
|69
|29
|6.07
|Kareem Hunt
|RB
|CLE
|9
|
|70
|30
|6.08
|Rashaad Penny
|RB
|SEA
|11
|Chris Carson’s retirement firmly entrenches Penny as the RB1a … until he gets hurt yet again.
|71
|31
|6.08
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|DAL
|9
|Will he have as large of a role again if Zeke stays healthy? Probably can meet this placement via receptions.
|72
|28
|6.09
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|DEN
|9
|Another make-or-break candidate with no excuse if he doesn’t step up
|73
|29
|6.09
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|CHI
|14
|Ready for another leap? Seems improbable, but he’s a strong No. 2 on a team without a true WR1.
|74
|7
|6.12
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|DAL
|9
|Strong value in PPR and likely to finish as Dallas’ No. 2 option
|75
|8
|6.12
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|GB
|14
|Far too early to draft him, but this entire ADP chart is full of QBs going too soon.
|76
|30
|7.01
|Marquise Brown
|WR
|ARI
|13
|Is it far-fetched to think he actually could remain the top target when DeAndre Hopkins returns?
|77
|31
|7.02
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|DEN
|9
|Tremendous value with Russell Wilson steering the ship. Completely healthy after 2020 ACL tear.
|78
|9
|7.03
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|LAR
|7
|
|79
|32
|7.03
|Devin Singletary
|RB
|BUF
|7
|
|80
|33
|7.06
|James Robinson
|RB
|JAX
|11
|Keep tabs on his workload over the next month before trusting he’ll return to form.
|81
|32
|7.06
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|PHI
|7
|
|82
|8
|7.07
|Dallas Goedert
|TE
|PHI
|7
|Will NFL’s top rushing offense dramatically pivot to a pass-heavy script and sustain three strong targets?
|83
|33
|7.09
|Gabriel Davis
|WR
|BUF
|7
|Poised for a true breakout, but his role and skill set suggest inconsistency from week to week.
|84
|10
|7.10
|Dak Prescott
|QB
|DAL
|9
|
|85
|9
|7.11
|Dawson Knox
|TE
|BUF
|7
|Overvalued … too dependent on touchdowns and shouldn’t see a significant upgrade in targets
|86
|11
|7.12
|Russell Wilson
|QB
|DEN
|9
|Rock-solid value going even this early … tends to go two rounds later in advanced leagues
|87
|34
|7.12
|Elijah Moore
|WR
|NYJ
|10
|Intriguing risk-reward decision in an offense that has seen serious investment in personnel upgrades
|88
|34
|8.01
|Chase Edmonds
|RB
|MIA
|11
|Interesting value here in PPR but may struggle to hold up to a large workload as well as fend off competition
|89
|35
|8.01
|Melvin Gordon
|RB
|DEN
|9
|
|90
|35
|8.04
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|DET
|6
|Investment in WRs, plus healthy D’Andre Swift and T.J. Hockenson will cut into his targets
|91
|36
|8.06
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB
|SEA
|11
|Carson’s retirement solidifies Walker as no worse than an RB4 with plenty of upside.
|92
|36
|8.06
|Robert Woods
|WR
|TEN
|6
|Age-30 season coming off a torn ACL and entering a run-first system … underwhelming.
|93
|37
|8.06
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|WR
|ATL
|14
|Should come back to Earth after breaking out at 30 years old in a new position
|94
|12
|8.06
|Tom Brady
|QB
|TB
|11
|Should move up a few spots with Julio Jones’ signing, but it’s not a sure thing to move the needle.
|95
|38
|8.08
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|BAL
|10
|Showed enough in limited action as a rookie to believe this placement is criminally low
|96
|37
|8.09
|Alexander Mattison
|RB
|MIN
|7
|Among the best backups to target/handcuffs to secure
|97
|38
|8.09
|Michael Carter
|RB
|NYJ
|10
|Starting to gain steam in relation to Breece Hall’s ADP
|98
|39
|8.10
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|WR
|KC
|8
|Comes down to staying healthy after a season-ending shoulder injury in 2021, his 2nd lost season in 3 years
|99
|39
|8.11
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB
|NE
|10
|
|100
|40
|9.03
|James Cook
|RB
|BUF
|7
|Don’t get too excited — no real threat to take Devin Singletary’s job and may be a gimmick-play receiving back
|101
|40
|9.04
|Brandon Aiyuk
|WR
|SF
|9
|
|102
|41
|9.05
|Tyler Lockett
|WR
|SEA
|11
|Profit potential is tough to ignore at this ADP, regardless of QB situation
|103
|13
|9.05
|Derek Carr
|QB
|LV
|6
|
|104
|41
|9.06
|Ronald Jones II
|RB
|KC
|8
|Will be an interesting RB3/flex option if CEH struggles once again
|105
|42
|9.06
|Darrell Henderson
|RB
|LAR
|7
|
|106
|10
|9.08
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|PIT
|9
|Might be the safest receiving outlet in the Steel City not named Najee
|107
|11
|9.09
|Zach Ertz
|TE
|ARI
|13
|
|108
|42
|9.09
|Chase Claypool
|WR
|PIT
|9
|
|109
|14
|9.10
|Trey Lance
|QB
|SF
|9
|Has the weapons and rushing chops to shine as a QB1, but the OL is a question mark
|110
|43
|9.11
|Russell Gage
|WR
|TB
|11
|Shouldn’t be too affected by Julio signing — different roles
|111
|43
|9.11
|Nyheim Hines
|RB
|IND
|14
|
|112
|44
|10.01
|Michael Gallup
|WR
|DAL
|9
|Grossly overvalued due to injury timeline
|113
|45
|10.03
|Christian Kirk
|WR
|JAX
|11
|
|114
|44
|10.04
|J.D. McKissic
|RB
|WAS
|14
|
|115
|45
|10.04
|Raheem Mostert
|RB
|MIA
|11
|Has the advantage of knowing the system but has been failed by his own body
|116
|1
|10.05
|Buffalo Defense
|DEF
|BUF
|7
|Don’t draft defenses in Round 10. Ever.
|117
|12
|10.05
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|MIA
|11
|
|118
|46
|10.07
|Kadarius Toney
|WR
|NYG
|9
|Offers the most upside of all receivers on the roster and is a value at this stage
|##
|46
|10.07
|Chris Carson
|RB
|SEA
|11
|Retired and will fall out of the ADP charts soon
|120
|47
|10.08
|Dameon Pierce
|RB
|HOU
|6
|Quality target this late — hardly used at Florida but is more versatile than Marlon Mack
|121
|48
|10.08
|Marlon Mack
|RB
|HOU
|6
|Training camp & preseason will determine whether how much see Pierce before Mack inevitably gets injured.
|122
|47
|10.08
|Allen Lazard
|WR
|GB
|14
|Among the best breakout candidates coming at a WR4 price tag
|123
|15
|10.09
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|MIN
|7
|Unsexy pick but strong backup who has produced as a low-end QB1 more often than not
|124
|48
|10.11
|Drake London
|WR
|ATL
|14
|Hard to get excited about anyone catching passes from Marcus Mariota
|125
|49
|11.02
|Mark Ingram
|RB
|NO
|14
|
|126
|50
|11.03
|Chuba Hubbard
|RB
|CAR
|13
|Will he fend off D’Onta Foreman to back up CMC?
|127
|2
|11.04
|LA Rams Defense
|DEF
|LAR
|7
|
|128
|51
|11.05
|Isaiah Spiller
|RB
|LAC
|8
|Should be on everyone’s short list when looking for a late-round flier; mandatory handcuff to Austin Ekeler
|129
|49
|11.05
|Jarvis Landry
|WR
|NO
|14
|Volume needed, but will it be there?
|130
|3
|11.07
|Tampa Bay Defense
|DEF
|TB
|11
|
|131
|50
|11.08
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|TEN
|6
|Needs a close watch over the next month after missing nearly all of OTAs.
|132
|52
|11.09
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|ATL
|14
|Stands a strong chance to break through as an RB3 or flex in non-PPR; fourth back in PPR
|133
|51
|11.09
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|ATL
|14
|Gamers are gambling on his suspension being reduced
|134
|16
|11.10
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|CLE
|9
|Suspension looming, which dictates his entire value
|135
|52
|11.10
|Chris Olave
|WR
|NO
|14
|Probably won’t matter if Michael Thomas, Landry and Kamara are healthy
|136
|53
|11.11
|DeVante Parker
|WR
|NE
|10
|Strong value option this late
|137
|53
|12.01
|Jamaal Williams
|RB
|DET
|6
|
|138
|17
|12.01
|Tua Tagovailoa
|QB
|MIA
|11
|Has all of the weapons and the system in place to break out
|139
|13
|12.02
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|NE
|10
|
|140
|54
|12.02
|Kenneth Gainwell
|RB
|PHI
|7
|
|141
|18
|12.03
|Justin Fields
|QB
|CHI
|14
|
|142
|54
|12.03
|Christian Watson
|WR
|GB
|14
|Can he develop fast enough and remain consistent enough to earn Aaron Rodgers’ trust?
|143
|55
|12.04
|Tyler Boyd
|WR
|CIN
|10
|
|144
|4
|12.05
|Indianapolis Defense
|DEF
|IND
|14
|Coordinator change could lead to regression in big plays
|145
|55
|12.05
|Darrel Williams
|RB
|ARI
|13
|Handcuff to James Conner
|146
|56
|12.06
|Rachaad White
|RB
|TB
|11
|
|147
|1
|12.06
|Justin Tucker
|PK
|BAL
|10
|Don’t draft kickers in Round 12. Ever.
|148
|14
|12.07
|Cole Kmet
|TE
|CHI
|14
|Breakout candidate written all over him
|149
|56
|12.08
|Skyy Moore
|WR
|KC
|8
|Will need a strong camp and/or a few breaks to shine, but the talent is obvious
|150
|15
|12.09
|Logan Thomas
|TE
|WAS
|14
|Avoid him like your fantasy life depends on it
|151
|19
|12.09
|Davis Mills
|QB
|HOU
|6
|
|152
|57
|12.09
|Sony Michel
|RB
|MIA
|11
|Purely a flier in a crowded backfield
|153
|2
|12.10
|Tyler Bass
|PK
|BUF
|7
|
|154
|5
|12.11
|San Francisco Defense
|DEF
|SF
|9
|
|155
|20
|12.11
|Matt Ryan
|QB
|IND
|14
|
|156
|3
|12.12
|Daniel Carlson
|PK
|LV
|6
|
|157
|57
|13.01
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|WR
|KC
|8
|Could emerge as one of the best free-agent additions of a crowded WR class
|158
|58
|13.01
|Gus Edwards
|RB
|BAL
|10
|
|159
|4
|13.02
|Harrison Butker
|PK
|KC
|8
|
|160
|6
|13.03
|New Orleans Defense
|DEF
|NO
|14
|
|161
|5
|13.04
|Ryan Succop
|PK
|TB
|11
|
|162
|59
|13.06
|Matt Breida
|RB
|NYG
|9
|
|163
|16
|13.06
|Robert Tonyan Jr.
|TE
|GB
|14
|Has a chance for late-season success if the knee gets right
|164
|6
|13.07
|Rodrigo Blankenship
|PK
|IND
|14
|Rebound ahead after a lost year
|165
|7
|13.07
|Pittsburgh Defense
|DEF
|PIT
|9
|
|166
|7
|13.07
|Younghoe Koo
|PK
|ATL
|14
|
|167
|17
|13.07
|Austin Hooper
|TE
|TEN
|6
|Magnificent value for a flier TE who has proven to be a top-10 guy more than once
|168
|8
|13.09
|LA Chargers Defense
|DEF
|LAC
|8
|Legit upgrades in the offseason should see defensive-minded head coach get more creative
|169
|60
|13.09
|Trey Sermon
|RB
|SF
|9
|
|170
|9
|13.09
|Minnesota Defense
|DEF
|MIN
|7
|
|171
|18
|13.09
|Kyle Rudolph
|TE
|TB
|11
|Was brought in for his blocking skills and shouldn’t be on your radar
|172
|8
|13.10
|Nick Folk
|PK
|NE
|10
|
|173
|58
|13.10
|Mecole Hardman
|WR
|KC
|8
|Someone has to emerge from this hodgepodge WR room, so why can’t it be the incumbent?
|174
|9
|13.10
|Matt Gay
|PK
|LAR
|7
|
|175
|10
|13.10
|Detroit Defense
|DEF
|DET
|6
|
|176
|21
|13.10
|Jared Goff
|QB
|DET
|6
|
|177
|19
|13.11
|Irv Smith Jr.
|TE
|MIN
|7
|Nifty TE2 flier with TE1 potential some weeks
|178
|11
|13.11
|Washington Defense
|DEF
|WAS
|14
|
|179
|20
|13.11
|Mo Alie-Cox
|TE
|IND
|14
|
|180
|22
|13.12
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|JAX
|11
|It’s statistically impossible to be as bad as he was last year once more
|181
|61
|13.12
|Tyrion Davis-Price
|RB
|SF
|9
|
|182
|21
|13.12
|Noah Fant
|TE
|SEA
|11
|Tremendous value given the shaky QB situation and attention paid to top WRs
|183
|59
|14.01
|A.J. Green
|WR
|ARI
|13
|
|184
|12
|14.01
|Dallas Defense
|DEF
|DAL
|9
|
|185
|60
|14.01
|D.J. Chark
|WR
|DET
|6
|
|186
|61
|14.01
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|NE
|10
|Safe, quality roster depth in PPR
|187
|10
|14.02
|Greg Joseph
|PK
|MIN
|7
|
|188
|23
|14.03
|Jameis Winston
|QB
|NO
|14
|If healthy, could surprise and challenge low-end QB1 status
|189
|62
|14.03
|Kenyan Drake
|RB
|LV
|6
|Will find a role once the ankle is 100 percent
|190
|11
|14.03
|Graham Gano
|PK
|CAR
|13
|
|191
|63
|14.03
|D’Onta Foreman
|RB
|CAR
|13
|Breathed some life back into his career last season and could win RB2 chores behind fragile starter
|192
|13
|14.03
|New England Defense
|DEF
|NE
|10
|
|193
|62
|14.03
|Tim Patrick
|WR
|DEN
|9
|
|194
|24
|14.04
|Mac Jones
|QB
|NE
|10
|
|195
|64
|14.04
|Jerick McKinnon
|RB
|KC
|8
|
|196
|63
|14.04
|Alec Pierce
|WR
|IND
|14
|Intriguing deep threat, but will this offense pass enough to make him worthy of a roster spot?
|197
|22
|14.04
|Albert Okwuegbunam
|TE
|DEN
|9
|
|198
|23
|14.04
|Gerald Everett
|TE
|LAC
|8
|
|199
|64
|14.05
|Rondale Moore
|WR
|ARI
|13
|Has the electricity to warm a bench spot for a few weeks to find out if he’s worth the risk
|200
|24
|14.05
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|LAR
|7
|
|201
|65
|14.05
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|NYJ
|10
|
|202
|66
|14.05
|Kenny Golladay
|WR
|NYG
|9
|It’s tough to reconcile this placement … Draft him as a WR5 and you won’t regret it.
|203
|25
|14.05
|Evan Engram
|TE
|JAX
|11
|Ready to return to his early glory days
|204
|65
|14.05
|Jeffery Wilson
|RB
|SF
|9
|
|205
|67
|14.06
|Van Jefferson
|WR
|LAR
|7
|
|206
|26
|14.06
|David Njoku
|TE
|CLE
|9
|Quality value with all that is this receiving corps and QB situation
|207
|27
|14.07
|Hayden Hurst
|TE
|CIN
|10
|
|208
|14
|14.07
|Baltimore Defense
|DEF
|BAL
|10
|
|209
|15
|14.07
|Green Bay Defense
|DEF
|GB
|14
|
|210
|16
|14.08
|Arizona Defense
|DEF
|ARI
|13
|
|211
|28
|14.08
|Cameron Brate
|TE
|TB
|11
|Most viable option among TB’s TEs
|212
|17
|14.08
|Philadelphia Defense
|DEF
|PHI
|7
|Ready to bounce back after influx of talent
|213
|12
|14.08
|Brandon McManus
|PK
|DEN
|9
|
|214
|25
|14.08
|Mitch Trubisky
|QB
|PIT
|9
|Sneaky flier in best-ball
|215
|18
|14.09
|Kansas City Defense
|DEF
|KC
|8
|
|216
|66
|14.09
|Myles Gaskin
|RB
|MIA
|11
|
|217
|26
|14.09
|Zach Wilson
|QB
|NYJ
|10
|Do we see the true gunslinger in him this year?
|218
|68
|14.09
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|DET
|6
|Probably not worthy of a fantasy roster spot, but stranger things have happened
|219
|67
|14.09
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|CIN
|10
|
|220
|68
|14.09
|Zamir White
|RB
|LV
|6
|
|221
|69
|14.09
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|RB
|WAS
|14
|Handcuff to Antonio Gibson
|222
|13
|14.09
|Jake Elliott
|PK
|PHI
|7
|
|223
|14
|14.09
|Jason Sanders
|PK
|MIA
|11
|
|224
|15
|14.10
|Lirim Hajrullahu
|PK
|DAL
|9
|
|225
|69
|14.10
|Corey Davis
|WR
|NYJ
|10
|
|226
|70
|14.11
|Nico Collins
|WR
|HOU
|6
|A slightly better flier with John Metchie out
|227
|71
|14.12
|Jamison Crowder
|WR
|BUF
|7
|Should assume Cole Beasley’s spot as a safety blanket — volume tied to how much Gabe Davis breaks out
|228
|72
|14.12
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|WAS
|14
|
|229
|73
|15.01
|George Pickens
|WR
|PIT
|9
|
|230
|70
|15.01
|Boston Scott
|RB
|PHI
|7
|
|231
|74
|15.01
|Jalen Tolbert
|WR
|DAL
|9
|Awesome profit potential in what’s a ragtag group behind Lamb
|232
|27
|15.01
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|CAR
|13
|Has the weapons if he can cut down on the turnovers
|233
|19
|15.02
|Miami Defense
|DEF
|MIA
|11
|
|234
|16
|15.02
|Cade York
|PK
|CLE
|9
|
|235
|17
|15.02
|Wil Lutz
|PK
|NO
|14
|
|236
|28
|15.02
|Ryan Tannehill
|QB
|TEN
|6
|
|237
|20
|15.02
|Cleveland Defense
|DEF
|CLE
|9
|
|238
|71
|15.02
|James White
|RB
|NE
|10
|
|239
|21
|15.02
|Denver Defense
|DEF
|DEN
|9
|
|240
|18
|15.03
|Chris Boswell
|PK
|PIT
|9
|
|241
|19
|15.03
|Matt Prater
|PK
|ARI
|13
|
|242
|75
|15.04
|Marvin Jones
|WR
|JAX
|11
|Another unsexy selection who could return a decent profit
|243
|72
|15.05
|D’Ernest Johnson
|RB
|CLE
|9
|
|244
|76
|15.05
|Sammy Watkins
|WR
|GB
|14
|
|245
|73
|15.05
|Rex Burkhead
|RB
|HOU
|6
|
|246
|22
|15.06
|Carolina Defense
|DEF
|CAR
|13
|
|247
|23
|15.07
|Tennessee Defense
|DEF
|TEN
|6
|
|248
|74
|15.08
|Mike Davis
|RB
|BAL
|10
|
|249
|75
|15.08
|Damien Williams
|RB
|ATL
|14
|
|250
|20
|15.09
|Robbie Gould
|PK
|SF
|9
|
|251
|21
|15.10
|Dustin Hopkins
|PK
|LAC
|8
|
|252
|77
|15.10
|Robby Anderson
|WR
|CAR
|13
|Criminally low, especially if Mayfield secures starting job
|253
|22
|15.12
|Mason Crosby
|PK
|GB
|14
|
|254
|76
|16.01
|Giovani Bernard
|RB
|TB
|11
|
|255
|23
|16.04
|Cameron Dicker
|PK
|LAR
|7
|