Top-10 Repeatability: Tight Ends

Elite tight ends are notoriously thin in the fantasy world, so it is no big surprise to see a high amount of volatile players from year to year. It is a position that really only offers about three or four players with any real difference making statistics.

Last season saw half of the Top-10 repeat from 2020. But notable is that those tight ends that ranked between No. 2 and No. 5 (Darren Waller, Robert Tonyan, Logan Thomas, T.J. Hockenson) all fell apart the next year, though for some it was more injury. But case in point, after Travis Kelce and Mark Andrews, the year-to-year results are just not great.

Tight Ends 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 Mark Andrews 1 6 5 16 0 Travis Kelce 2 1 1 1 2 Dalton Schultz 3 10 115 74 0 George Kittle 4 19 3 2 20 Zach Ertz 5 33 4 3 3 Kyle Pitts 6 0 0 0 0 Rob Gronkowski 7 8 0 11 1 Hunter Henry 8 12 9 0 13 Dallas Goedert 9 20 10 20 0 Mike Gesicki 10 7 12 63 0 Darren Waller 17 2 2 79 0 Robert Tonyan 48 3 63 71 0 Logan Thomas 44 4 50 85 72 T.J. Hockenson 15 5 32 0 0 Hayden Hurst 36 9 34 57 0 Austin Hooper 24 21 6 7 18 Jared Cook 18 17 7 5 15 Tyler Higbee 14 18 8 32 40 Eric Ebron 64 15 27 4 14 Trey Burton 0 27 70 6 26 David Njoku 22 47 84 8 21 Kyle Rudolph 41 38 16 9 7 O.J. Howard 62 58 28 10 16 Jimmy Graham 50 13 21 14 4 Evan Engram 23 14 18 13 5 Delanie Walker 0 0 43 94 6 Cameron Brate 27 37 24 18 8 Jack Doyle 29 39 15 35 9 Jason Witten 0 63 11 0 10 Repeated 5 3 5 3

Rob Gronkowski retired (probably) and Zach Ertz is close to aging out and changed teams. The top drafted tight ends this year are Kelce, Andrews, Kyle Pitts, Darren Waller, and George Kittle. If they remain healthy, they should be a lock to provide an advantage to a fantasy team. But this is also a position that produces one-year wonders as well, typically because their team incurs wide receiver injuries and other dynamics that forces them to use their tight end more than usual.

It’s still rare that any tight end produces more than two consecutive Top-10 seasons. The only question for fantasy drafters is if the reward for drafting a top tight end outweighs what is lost by delaying other positions?