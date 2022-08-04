Sleepers and Value Picks: Running Backs

The Average Draft order shows a general picture of how your draft will unfold and where values/sleepers and bad values/busts…
THE LATEST
11hr
Fantasy Football Sleepers and Undervalued Picks 11hr ago
Sleepers and Value Picks: Quarterbacks
2022 Quarterback Sleepers and Value Plays
11hr
Fantasy Football Sleepers and Undervalued Picks 11hr ago
Sleepers and Value Picks: Wide Receivers
2022 Sleeper and Value Play Wide Receivers
11hr
Fantasy Football Sleepers and Undervalued Picks 11hr ago
Sleepers and Value Picks: Tight Ends
2022 Sleeper and Value Plays at Tight End
1d
Fantasy football player analysis tips and advice 1d ago
Fantasy football spotlight: WR Deebo Samuel, 49ers
No longer disgruntled, what can be expected from Samuel in 2022?
2d
Fantasy football player analysis tips and advice 2d ago
Fantasy football preview: RB D'Andre Swift, Lions
Year 3 will be crucial for the versatile Lion. Here’s what to expect.
3d
Fantasy Football Rookie Analysis 3d ago
Fantasy football outlook: WR Treylon Burks, Titans
Here’s what to expect in fantasy action from the new Tennessee wideout.
3d
Fantasy football player analysis tips and advice 3d ago
Fantasy football reaction: Deshaun Watson suspended 6 games
Watson’s ban clears up his fantasy football worth.
4d
Fantasy football player analysis tips and advice 4d ago
Fantasy football preview: RB Cam Akers, Rams
After a lost year, how much stock should gamers put in to an Akers ascension?
5d
Fantasy football player analysis tips and advice 5d ago
Fantasy football spotlight: WR Jaylen Waddle, Dolphins
What does Tyreek Hill’s arrival do for Waddle’s fantasy prospects?
6d
Fantasy football player analysis tips and advice 6d ago
Top-10 Repeatability: Running Backs
Take a step back and see how the Top-10 RBs change from year to year.