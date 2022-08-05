Fantasy football preview: WR Hunter Renfrow, Raiders

When a player is the No. 1 receiver for a team with more than 100 receptions and 1,000 yards the previous season, the last thing many would think is he may be the odd man out the following year. However, that’s what many are projecting for Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow.

In his third NFL season in 2021, Renfrow nearly equaled his production from his first two years, catching 103 passes for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns. He was consistent throughout the season in terms of receptions – you need to be to catch 100 passes – but came on big late in the season. Renfrow had 12 games with five or more receptions and, over the last seven games, caught 47 passes for 514 yards and five touchdowns.

Everything was looking up for Renfrow to put on a repeat performance this year, but that took a hit when the Raiders swung a blockbuster trade to acquire Davante Adams from Green Bay. Adams had more than 110 catches and more than 1,350 yards in three of the last four years and, in his last four seasons (57 games), scored 47 touchdowns. He has been the most lethal fantasy receiver in the league over that span and brings his talents to Las Vegas to offer Derek Carr the most dangerous receiving option he’s ever had.

The other perception that has people questioning Renfrow’s 2022 fantasy outlook is the return of playmaking tight end Darren Waller. Waller missed six games last season after catching 107 passes for almost 1,200 yards and nine touchdowns in 2020. His absence left a void in the Raiders’ passing attack that was largely filled by Renfrow. Without Waller and Henry Ruggs, Renfrow was just about all Carr had left.

The new scenario isn’t unusual for what the Raiders offense had planned as it’s just replacing Ruggs with Adams. Ruggs’ NFL career is likely over as he awaits trial on an alleged drunk driving charge that led to the death of a 23-year-old woman.

Many are of the opinion that Renfrow will be left behind the A&W (Adams & Waller) juggernaut, but just the opposite may be true.

While Adams and Waller are supreme talents at their positions, the job of a slot receiver, like Renfrow, is to find the open seams in a defense – sticking his foot in the ground and getting separation. Both Adams and Waller are going to demand additional defensive attention, meaning Renfrow will likely see single coverage on almost every pattern, which Carr will take full advantage of to move the chains and set up big plays downfield. Even though the volume is sure to decrease, Renfrow’s crafty route skills position him for more efficiency in the red zone.

Fantasy football takeaway

From the fantasy draft perspective, most guys coming off a 100-catch, 1,000-yard, nine-touchdown season would be viewed as a WR1 or high WR2 candidate. However, slot receivers rarely get the credit they deserve. With the targets Adams and Waller are likely to command, Renfrow is most likely a low-end WR3 candidate with a position rank in the mid-30s. If you can get him there, he could be a valued member of any fantasy roster, particularly in PPR.