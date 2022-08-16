Will Romeo Doubs defy the odds to shine as a rookie?

When we posted a list of the top late-round rookie receiver fliers last month, one of the names included on there was Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs, who had caught the attention of the team’s beat reporters with a string of impressive plays during OTAs and minicamp. The arrival of training camp hadn’t changed that tune one bit, and the rookie continues to draw praise from those who cover the club and those who play for it, including quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

In recent remarks, the future Hall of Famer talked up Doubs, saying he’d been making “wow” plays every single day in practice, and then added that others who had done that over the years belonged in the franchise’s top-10 receivers of all time. That’s high praise from Rodgers, who has tended to be measured in his remarks about younger talent in his later years. Others, such as veteran Randall Cobb, have added their voice as well, saying that “nobody knows his ceiling just yet.”

We had our first look at Doubs this past Friday against the San Francisco 49ers, albeit with Jordan Love under center, when he was targeted seven times and finished with three receptions, 45 yards, and a touchdown (on a 33-yarder where he beat the defensive back off the line of scrimmage).

While many will remember the score, Doubs also had a pair of drops, including one that turned into an interception for the 49ers. That kind of stuff could short-circuit the rookie’s ascension as if there’s one thing Rodgers doesn’t tolerate on the football field it’s turnovers.

Despite the uneven performance, the Nevada alum was seen working with the first-team offense over the weekend opposite Allen Lazard, though whether the Packers would really start him ahead of a veteran like Sammy Watkins once Week 1 arrives is suspect. The importance of earning Rodgers’ trust is an annual storyline in Green Bay, and you have to think that the trio of Lazard, Watkins, and Cobb will fill the top three spots at least early on.

It’s also worth noting that fellow rookie Christian Watson (knee) and tight end Robert Tonyan (knee) were both activated from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list on Sunday, Aug. 14. Although there’s no firm timetable for a return, the fact that they were activated suggests the team believes they’ll be ready to roll in September since remaining on the PUP when the 53-man roster is set requires the player to miss four games.

Fantasy football outlook

There are good reasons to be excited about Doubs’ future, and few things entice fantasy owners like the prospect of finding a breakout rookie in their draft. Still, Lazard should be the top receiver in Green Bay with the likes of Watkins, Cobb, Watson, and Doubs ebbing and flowing based on gameplan. If you’re going to roll the dice of Doubs, make sure it’s at the tail end of the draft.