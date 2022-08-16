The Huddle's Blitzed Fantasy Football Podcast: Episode 169

In this episode, Steve and Harley bring you B.P.N. NFL news, a discussion about top 12 quarterbacks and running backs, and a look at their Scott Fish Bowl drafts. So Huddle up, tune in, and get Blitzed!
THE LATEST
23hr
Fantasy football player analysis tips and advice 23hr ago
Fantasy football spotlight: WR Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers
How will the third-year receiver fare in a Trey Lance-led offense?
23hr
Fantasy football player analysis tips and advice 23hr ago
Fantasy football spotlight: WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions
Following a strong close to 2021, can St. Brown pick up where he left off?
1d
NFL offensive line rankings 1d ago
2022 Offensive Line Rankings
Offensive line play is like a symphony playing in the middle of a riot
3d
Fantasy football player analysis tips and advice 3d ago
Fantasy football spotlight: RB Melvin Gordon, Broncos
Just what kind of role and fantasy value can we expect from the veteran?
4d
Fantasy football draft strategy tips and advice 4d ago
First 3 Picks: 10-team league
Your first three picks define your fantasy team.
4d
Fantasy Football Expert League Results and Analysis 4d ago
Fantasy football expert league draft results: 12-team, PPR scoring
Huddle expert league: 12 teams
5d
Fantasy Football Injury Analysis 5d ago
Fantasy football injury outlook: QB Joe Burrow, Bengals
Where does Burrow stand in his recovery process?
5d
Fantasy Football Injury Analysis 5d ago
Fantasy football injury outlook: QB Matthew Stafford, Rams
Just how concerned should you be with Stafford’s ailing elbow?
5d
Fantasy football draft strategy tips and advice 5d ago
First 3 Picks: 12-team league
Your first three picks define your fantasy team.
6d
Fantasy football player analysis tips and advice 6d ago
Fantasy football spotlight: WR Rashod Bateman, Ravens
What can fantasy footballers expect from Bateman’s sophomore season?