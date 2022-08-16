USA Today Sports

The Huddle's Blitzed Fantasy Football Podcast: Episode 169

The Huddle's Blitzed Fantasy Football Podcast: Episode 169

Fantasy football podcast

The Huddle's Blitzed Fantasy Football Podcast: Episode 169

By , August 16, 2022 11:15 am

By and |

In this episode, Steve and Harley bring you B.P.N. NFL news, a discussion about top 12 quarterbacks and running backs, and a look at their Scott Fish Bowl drafts. So Huddle up, tune in, and get Blitzed!

Or, click here to listen

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Fantasy football podcast

MORE HUDDLE

THE LATEST

More Huddle
Home