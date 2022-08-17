Can Zach Wilson make strides in fantasy football after knee surgery?

Already under the microscope following a tough debut campaign, New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (knee) sustained a torn meniscus and a bone bruise during the club’s preseason opener on Friday, Aug. 12. The initial prognosis was for the BYU product to miss between two and four weeks, though head coach Robert Saleh wouldn’t put a firm timetable on the recovery process. Wilson underwent successful arthroscopic knee surgery on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

One thing that’s sure to be in the back of the front office’s minds is the sprained MCL Wilson had as a rookie, which happened to the same knee as his most recent injury. Saleh has already indicated that the Jets won’t rush him back onto the field, and the recurrent issue in his right knee could certainly push out his return past the original timeline.

While word is all went smoothly with the procedure, it’s hard to imagine the Jets won’t turn to backup Joe Flacco to lead them into Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens as the team will want Wilson eased back into action. That report was already making the rounds on Tuesday in the immediate aftermath of Wilson’s surgery.

Although Wilson dodged a more serious injury, there could still be some concern about how the team might adjust in terms of having him run around — he didn’t run a lot last season, but he was effective when he did, posting a 29-185-4 line on the ground, which was good for 6.4 yards per carry. After hurting his knee at the end of a seven-yard scramble last Friday, the coaches might drill into him to stay in the pocket and not risk his twice-injured knee.

Depending on the length of the injury, New York’s passing game might get a bit of a short-term bump with the more experienced Flacco under center. Wide receivers Elijah Moore and Garrett Wilson are both draftable commodities, with Moore as a fringe WR3 and the rookie Wilson as late-round depth in the WR5 area. Of course, if we’re only talking about a week or two, which seems likely, the change is unlikely to make more than a minor ripple.

Fantasy football outlook

Wilson was already on the outskirts of QB2 territory before the injury, and even that placement was due in large to what, at least on paper, is a talented group of receivers at his disposal. Since he wasn’t being drafted as a fantasy starter, his season outlook doesn’t change. If you have a reliable, high-end QB1, and want to wait until the later rounds to secure your backup, Wilson’s upside could fit the bill.