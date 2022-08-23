The Huddle's Blitzed Fantasy Football Podcast: Episode 170

In this episode, Steve and Harley bring you B.P.N. NFL news, the biggest draft blunder ever, a discussion about the top wide receivers and tight ends, and some auction draft talk. So Huddle up, tune in, and get Blitzed!
THE LATEST
6hr
Fantasy football player analysis tips and advice 6hr ago
Is Trey Lance the next big thing in fantasy football?
Are we on the verge of witnessing a fantasy explosion in the Bay Area?
17hr
General Fantasy Football Analysis, Tips, Strategy and Advice 17hr ago
Preseason Wrap-up: Week 2
Preseason happenings from Week 2
3d
Fantasy football player analysis tips and advice 3d ago
Fantasy football preview: WR Elijah Moore, Jets
Can he capitalize as a sophomore on a promising rookie season?
4d
Fantasy football player analysis tips and advice 4d ago
Fantasy football preview: RB James Cook, Bills
Just how big of a role will we see from the rookie?
4d
Fantasy Football Auction Drafts 4d ago
Fantasy football expert league auction results: 12-team, PPR scoring
A 12 team auction league results showing player values.
5d
General Fantasy Football Analysis, Tips, Strategy and Advice 5d ago
Deshaun Watson settlement - 11 games
Deshaun Watson to miss 11 games
6d
Fantasy Football Injury Analysis 6d ago
Can Zach Wilson make strides in fantasy football after knee surgery?
Escaping serious injury, can Wilson regroup in time to make a strong push in Year 2?
6d
Fantasy Football Expert League Results and Analysis 6d ago
Fantasy football expert league draft results: 12-team, superflex
Huddle expert league: 12 teams with Superflex – 2 QBs
1w
Fantasy football player analysis tips and advice 1w ago
Will Romeo Doubs defy the odds to shine as a rookie?
Rookie WRs and Aaron Rodgers rarely mix well. Can Doubs buck that trend?
1w
Fantasy football player analysis tips and advice 1w ago
Is it time to draft Saquon Barkley as a top running back again?
Going as RB12, how much higher should Barkley be going in fantasy drafts?