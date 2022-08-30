The Huddle's Blitzed Fantasy Football Podcast: Episode 171

In this episode, Steve and Harley bring you B.P.N. NFL news, RB handcuffs to target, and players to target earlier than their ADP. So Huddle up, tune in, and get Blitzed!
THE LATEST
1d
Fantasy Football Expert League Results and Analysis 1d ago
Fantasy football expert league results: 12-team, IDP
Huddle Expert League: 12-team IDP
2d
General Fantasy Football Analysis, Tips, Strategy and Advice 2d ago
Brian Robinson shot in robbery attempt
Brian Robinson was reported to be shot multiple times
4d
Fantasy football player analysis tips and advice 4d ago
Is it officially time to get onto the Isiah Pacheco hype train?
The unheralded rookie is making a name for himself in fantasy circles.
5d
Fantasy football player analysis tips and advice 5d ago
Will Dameon Pierce take the fantasy football world by storm?
Pierce has the chops to become the top fantasy rookie running back.
5d
NFL offensive line rankings 5d ago
2022 Offensive Line Rankings
Offensive line play is like a symphony playing in the middle of a riot
1w
Fantasy football player analysis tips and advice 1w ago
Is George Pickens' rising fantasy football stock justified?
A torrid offseason has the rookie’s draft stock pointing due north.
1w
Fantasy football podcast 1w ago
The Huddle's Blitzed Fantasy Football Podcast: Episode 170
The fellas discuss draft blunders, auction strategy, and top WRs and TEs.
1w
Fantasy football player analysis tips and advice 1w ago
Is Trey Lance the next big thing in fantasy football?
Are we on the verge of witnessing a fantasy explosion in the Bay Area?
1w
General Fantasy Football Analysis, Tips, Strategy and Advice 1w ago
Preseason Wrap-up: Week 2
Preseason happenings from Week 2
2w
Fantasy football player analysis tips and advice 2w ago
Fantasy football preview: WR Elijah Moore, Jets
Can he capitalize as a sophomore on a promising rookie season?