The Huddle's Blitzed Fantasy Football Podcast: Episode 171

August 30, 2022

By and |

In this episode, Steve and Harley bring you B.P.N. NFL news, RB handcuffs to target, and players to target earlier than their ADP. So Huddle up, tune in, and get Blitzed!

