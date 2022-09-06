USA Today Sports

The Huddle's Blitzed Fantasy Football Podcast: Episode 172

In this episode, Steve and Harley bring you B.P.N. NFL news, advice for setting your Week 1 lineup, and their DFS Pay-ups, Stay-aways and Value Plays. So Huddle up, tune in, and get Blitzed!

