The Huddle's Blitzed Fantasy Football Podcast: Episode 172

In this episode, Steve and Harley bring you B.P.N. NFL news, advice for setting your Week 1 lineup, and their DFS Pay-ups, Stay-aways and Value Plays. So Huddle up, tune in, and get Blitzed!
THE LATEST
2d
Game Analysis 2d ago
Game predictions and player projections: Week 1
Predicting the outcome of all 17 games and projecting the fantasy stats for all NFL players.
4d
Fantasy Football auctions 4d ago
How to budget for your fantasy football auction
Fantasy football auctions let you obtain any player – just not every player.
5d
Fantasy football player analysis tips and advice 5d ago
Will fantasy owners capitalize on an investment in Tyler Allgeier?
A late-round selection could pay off nicely for those willing to take a chance.
1w
Fantasy football podcast 1w ago
The Huddle's Blitzed Fantasy Football Podcast: Episode 171
Talking RB handcuffs, recent NFL news, and players to reach for in fantasy drafts.
2w
Fantasy Football Expert League Results and Analysis 2w ago
Fantasy football expert league results: 12-team, IDP
Huddle Expert League: 12-team IDP
2w
General Fantasy Football Analysis, Tips, Strategy and Advice 2w ago
Brian Robinson shot in robbery attempt
Brian Robinson was reported to be shot multiple times
2w
Fantasy football player analysis tips and advice 2w ago
Is it officially time to get onto the Isiah Pacheco hype train?
The unheralded rookie is making a name for himself in fantasy circles.
2w
Fantasy football player analysis tips and advice 2w ago
Will Dameon Pierce take the fantasy football world by storm?
Pierce has the chops to become the top fantasy rookie running back.
2w
NFL offensive line rankings 2w ago
2022 Offensive Line Rankings
Offensive line play is like a symphony playing in the middle of a riot
2w
Fantasy football player analysis tips and advice 2w ago
Is George Pickens' rising fantasy football stock justified?
A torrid offseason has the rookie’s draft stock pointing due north.