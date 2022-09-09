Fantasy football injury report: Week 1

This is a team-by-team review of any key fantasy football player injury news after this week’s practice activity and team statements. Only those players listed on the team’s official injury report will be addressed, unless the situation warrants further attention.

PLEASE NOTE: The NFL releases their final official injury report later on Friday (after 5:00 p.m. ET). Teams on the West Coast often report their injuries late and may not be included in the initial publication.

Week 1 fantasy football injury report

This week’s key game-time decisions: RB J.K. Dobbins, WR Allen Lazard, TE Zach Ertz, WR Jakobi Meyers, WR Michael Thomas, WR Drake London, TE George Kittle, WR Russell Gage, WR Chris Godwin, RB Kenneth Walker

ARIZONA CARDINALS

WR Rondale Moore (hamstring) has been ruled out for Week 1. TE Zach Ertz (calf) opens the season with his customary questionable tag. He made it back for a limited practice Friday.

ATLANTA FALCONS

WR Drake London (knee) is in danger of missing the first game of his NFL career with a questionable tag. He was limited in practice all week.

BALTIMORE RAVENS

RB J.K. Dobbins (knee) was limited in practice Friday and deemed questionable. He will probably be a game-time decision. OT Ronnie Stanley (ankle) was limited Friday and is doubtful.

BUFFALO BILLS – Played Thursday

No injuries of fantasy relevance.

CAROLINA PANTHERS

RB Christian McCaffrey (shin) practiced Thursday and Friday, and he’s not on the injury report.

CHICAGO BEARS

WR Velus Jones (hamstring) is doubtful and didn’t practice all week.

CINCINNATI BENGALS

No injuries of fantasy relevance.

CLEVELAND BROWNS

No injuries of fantasy relevance.

DALLAS COWBOYS – Sunday night

WR Michael Gallup (knee) has been ruled out for Week 1. QB Dak Prescott (ankle) practiced Friday after a hiccup with a new pair of cleats earlier in the week that caused soreness. He’s good to go. WR James Washington (foot) is on IR and out six to 10 weeks with a broken foot.

DENVER BRONCOS – Monday night

WR K.J. Hamler (knee, hip) was limited Thursday and Friday and looks destined for a questionable tag following Saturday’s practice.

DETROIT LIONS

No injuries of fantasy relevance.

GREEN BAY PACKERS

WR Allen Lazard (ankle) didn’t practice all week and is doubtful for Week 1. WR Christian Watson (knee) practiced all week and is off the report.

HOUSTON TEXANS

No injuries of fantasy relevance.



INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

LB Shaquille Leonard (back) has been ruled out. He practiced fully Wednesday but was limited the rest of the week.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

No injuries of fantasy relevance.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) practiced all week and is off the report.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

No injuries of fantasy relevance.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

RB Isaiah Spiller (ankle) practiced fully all week and is good to go.

LOS ANGELES RAMS – Played Thursday

RB Kyren Williams (ankle) suffered a high-ankle sprain Thursday night and figures to miss four to six weeks. WR Van Jefferson (knee) missed the game and could miss Week 2, also.

MIAMI DOLPHINS

RB Chase Edmonds (groin), WR Jaylen Waddle (quadriceps) and RB Myles Gaskin (neck) popped up on the injury report Thursday, but they practiced fully and were removed Friday. They’re set to go. RB Salvon Ahmed (heel) was limited all week and draws a questionable tag.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

No injuries of fantasy relevance.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

WR Jakobi Meyers (knee) and WR Ty Montgomery (knee) were limited all week and are questionable.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

WR Michael Thomas (hamstring) was limited all week and is questionable. He says he’s playing in Week 1 but could be a game-time decision. WR Tre’Quan Smith (shoulder) is out.

NEW YORK GIANTS

WR Sterling Shepard (Achilles’) was limited in practice all week but is not on the injury report.

NEW YORK JETS

QB Zach Wilson (knee) is out for the first three weeks.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

RB Miles Sanders (hamstring) practiced fully Friday and will be good to go.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

WR Diontae Johnson (shoulder) was limited earlier in the week but made it back to a full practice Friday. He’s ready to play.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

TE George Kittle (groin) didn’t practice all week, and he’s eerily questionable for the opener. Some reports suggest he will need multiple weeks to recover.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS – Monday night

RB Kenneth Walker (abdomen) has yet to practice because of a hernia and looks to be on the bad side of questionable.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS – Sunday night

WR Russell Gage (hamstring) and WR Chris Godwin (knee) are questionable for Week 1. Godwin managed a full practice Friday, and Gage was limited. RB Giovani Bernard (ankle) practiced Friday and is off the report.

TENNESSEE TITANS

No injuries of fantasy relevance.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS

TE Logan Thomas (knee) was limited all week, and he’s questionable.