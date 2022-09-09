Vegas odds chart for daily fantasy football play: Week 1

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (daily fantasy sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds around Week 1.

These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook … If you’re in CO or NJ, place all of your legal, online sports wagers with Tipico Sportsbook.

NFL Odds: Week 1



Day Time (ET) Away Home Away odds Home Odds Total points O/U Sunday, Sept. 11 1:00 PM Pittsburgh Steelers Cincinnati Bengals +6.5 -6.5 44.5 Sunday, Sept. 11 1:00 PM Baltimore Ravens New York Jets +6.5 -6.5 44.5 Sunday, Sept. 11 1:00 PM New Orleans Saints Atlanta Falcons -4.5 +4.5 43.5 Sunday, Sept. 11 1:00 PM Philadelphia Eagles Detroit Lions -4.5 +4.5 48.5 Sunday, Sept. 11 1:00 PM San Francisco 49ers Chicago Bears -6.5 +6.5 40.5 Sunday, Sept. 11 1:00 PM Jacksonville Jaguars Washington Commanders +2.5 -2.5 43.5 Sunday, Sept. 11 1:00 PM Indianapolis Colts Houston Texans -7.5 +7.5 45.5 Sunday, Sept. 11 1:00 PM Cleveland Browns Carolina Panthers +0.5 -0.5 41.5 Sunday, Sept. 11 1:00 PM New England Patriots Miami Dolphins +3.5 -3.5 45.5 Sunday, Sept. 11 4:25 PM Kansas City Chiefs Arizona Cardinals -5.5 +5.5 53.5 Sunday, Sept. 11 4:25 PM New York Giants Tennessee Titans +5.5 -5.5 43.5 Sunday, Sept. 11 4:25 PM Green Bay Packers Minnesota Vikings -1.5 +1.5 46.5 Sunday, Sept. 11 4:25 PM Las Vegas Raiders Los Angeles Chargers +3.5 -3.5 52.5 Sunday, Sept. 11 8:20 PM Tampa Bay Buccaneers Dallas Cowboys -2.5 +2.5 50.5 Sunday, Sept. 12 8:15 PM Denver Broncos Seattle Seahawks -6.5 +6.5 44.5

OFF = No odds currently listed.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).