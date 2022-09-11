Gameday inactives, injuries and weather: Week 1

Sunday updates will begin when teams start releasing official pregame inactives and starter information to the league. This is typically around 60-90 minutes prior to the kickoff of their game.

Week 1 gameday inactives, weather and notes

Key game-time decisions



Early games: RB J.K. Dobbins, WR Jakobi Meyers, WR Michael Thomas, WR Drake London, TE George Kittle

Afternoon games: WR Allen Lazard, TE Zach Ertz

Sunday night: WR Russell Gage, WR Chris Godwin

Monday night: RB Kenneth Walker

New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium



Saints

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Michael Thomas (hamstring) was limited all week and is questionable. He says he’s playing in Week 1 but could be a game-time decision. WR Tre’Quan Smith (shoulder) is out.

Falcons

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Drake London (knee) is in danger of missing the first game of his NFL career with a questionable tag. He was limited in practice all week.

San Francisco 49ers at Chicago Bears (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 68 degrees, 69% chance of rain, NNW 10 mph



49ers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: TE George Kittle (groin) didn’t practice all week, and he’s eerily questionable for the opener. Some reports suggest he will need multiple weeks to recover, but a recent update indicate Kittle has seen improvement.

Bears

Inactives:

Lineup notes: Rookie WR Velus Jones (hamstring) is doubtful and didn’t practice all week.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 75 degrees, mostly cloudy, 88% humidity



Steelers

Inactives:



Lineup notes: WR Diontae Johnson (shoulder) was limited earlier in the week but made it back to a full practice Friday. He’s ready to play.

Bengals

Inactives:

Lineup notes: No injuries of fantasy relevance.

Philadelphia Eagles at Detroit Lions (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium



Eagles

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Miles Sanders (hamstring) practiced fully Friday and will be good to go.

Lions

Inactives:

Lineup notes: No injuries of fantasy relevance.

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 90 degrees, 64% humidity



Patriots



Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Jakobi Meyers (knee) and WR Ty Montgomery (knee) were limited all week and are questionable.

Dolphins

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Chase Edmonds (groin), WR Jaylen Waddle (quadriceps) and RB Myles Gaskin (neck) popped up on the injury report Thursday, but they practiced fully and were removed Friday. They’re set to go. RB Salvon Ahmed (heel) was limited all week and draws a questionable tag.

Baltimore Ravens at New York Jets (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 76 degrees, overcast



Ravens

Inactives:



Lineup notes: RB J.K. Dobbins (knee) was limited in practice Friday and deemed questionable. He will probably be a game-time decision. OT Ronnie Stanley (ankle) was limited Friday and is doubtful.

Jets

Inactives:



Lineup notes: QB Zach Wilson (knee) is out for the first three weeks, meaning QB Joe Flacco gets the nod. Starting LT Duane Brown (shoulder) was placed on IR, and RT George Fant is questionable but fully practiced Friday..

Jacksonville Jaguars at Washington Commanders (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 74 degrees, rain, 60% humidity



Jaguars

Inactives:

Lineup notes: No injuries of fantasy relevance.

Commanders

Inactives:

Lineup notes: TE Logan Thomas (knee) was limited all week, and he’s questionable. Thomas is expected to play.

Cleveland Browns at Carolina Panthers (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 78 degrees, overcast, 89% humidity



Browns

Inactives:

Lineup notes: No injuries of fantasy relevance.

Panthers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Christian McCaffrey (shin) practiced Thursday and Friday, and he’s not on the injury report.

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 86 degrees, clear (retractable-roof dome)



Colts

Inactives:

Lineup notes: LB Shaquille Leonard (back) has been ruled out. He practiced fully Wednesday but was limited the rest of the week.

Texans

Inactives:

Lineup notes: No injuries of fantasy relevance.

New York Giants at Tennessee Titans (4:25 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 79 degrees, mostly cloudy, 85% humidity



Giants

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Sterling Shepard (Achilles) was limited in practice all week but is not on the injury report.

Titans



Inactives:

Lineup notes: No injuries of fantasy relevance.

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings (4:25 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium



Packers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Allen Lazard (ankle) didn’t practice all week and is doubtful for Week 1. WR Christian Watson (knee) practiced all week and is off the report.

Vikings

Inactives:

Lineup notes: No injuries of fantasy relevance.

Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals (4:25 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 93 degrees, clear (retractable-roof dome)



Chiefs

Inactives:



Lineup notes: WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) practiced all week and is off the report.

Cardinals

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Rondale Moore (hamstring) has been ruled out for Week 1. TE Zach Ertz (calf) opens the season with his customary questionable tag. He made it back for a limited practice Friday.

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers (4:25 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 81 degrees, partly cloudy, 75% humidity (open-air dome)



Raiders

Inactives:



Lineup notes: No injuries of fantasy relevance.

Chargers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Isaiah Spiller (ankle) practiced fully all week and is good to go.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys (8:20 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 84 degrees, clear (retractable-roof dome)



Buccaneers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Russell Gage (hamstring) and WR Chris Godwin (knee) are questionable for Week 1. Godwin managed a full practice Friday, and Gage was limited. RB Giovani Bernard (ankle) practiced Friday and is off the report.

Cowboys

Inactives:

Lineup notes:

Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks (8:15 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 76 degrees, clear



Broncos

Lineup notes: WR K.J. Hamler (knee, hip) was limited all week and is questionable.

Seahawks

Lineup notes: RB Kenneth Walker (abdomen) has yet to practice because of a hernia and is officially a dubious questionable.