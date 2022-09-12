Tunnel Vision of Week 1

SUNDAY SALUTES Quarterbacks Pass-Rush TD Josh Allen 297-56 4 Patrick Mahomes 360-5 5 Carson Wentz 313-12 4 Joe Burrow 338-47 2 Jalen Hurts 243-90 1 Running Backs Yards TD Saquon Barkley 194 1 Jonathan Taylor 175 1 D’Andre Swift 175 1 Kareem Hunt 66 2 Cordarrelle Patterson 136 1 Wide Receivers Yards TD Justin Jefferson 9-184 2 Cooper Kupp 13-128 1 Davante Adams 10-141 1 Ja’Marr Chase 10-129 1 Michael Pittman 9-121 1 Tight Ends Yards TD Travis Kelce 8-121 1 O.J. Howard 2-38 2 Taysom Hill 83 yards 1 Gerald Everett 3-54 1 Pat Freiermuth 5-75 0 Placekickers XP FG Younghoe Koo 2 4 Cade York 2 4 Chris Boswell 2 3 Ryan Succop 2 4 Greg Joseph 2 3 Defense Sack – TO TD Steelers 7-5 1 Dolphins 2-3 1 Bills 7-3 0 Vikings 4-2 0 Chargers 6-3 0

Bumps, Bruises and Bowouts

QB Dak Prescott – Thumb

QB Mac Jones -Back

RB Elijah Mitchell – Knee

RB Damien Williams – Ribs

RB Najee Harris – Foot

WR Chris Godwin – Hamstring

WR Wan’Dale Robinson – Knee

WR Keenan Allen – Hamstring

WR Tee Higgins – Concussion

PK Harrison Butker – Ankle

Chasing Ambulances

Taking a look at injury situations and what could happen.

RB Najee Harris (PIT) – He injured his foot but it was reported to not be serious. We’ll know more this week, but if he does miss any time, the rookie Jaylen Warren will become the primary and Benny Snell would also be active. The Steelers host the Patriots next week, who still have a solid rush defense.

RB Elijah Mitchell (SF) – Left the loss to the Bears with a knee injury and never returned. HC Kyle Shanahan did not know if the injury was serious or not after the game. Jeff Wilson is the next in line and the 49ers host the Seahawks for an attractive matchup. Tyrion Price-Davis was inactive while UFA Jordan Mason was active on Sunday. The 49ers running back depth chart is still changing.

WR Chris Godwin (TB) – He was just back from his torn ACL and then injured his hamstring. Julio Jones saw the biggest workload with Godwin out but is likely already on a fantasy roster. Russell Gage may see an uptick if Godwin remains out, but he wasn’t used much on Sunday night even after Godwin left.

WR Keenan Allen (LAC) – Hurt his hamstring and has been hampered by soft-tissue injuries in the past. He still led the Chargers for Week 1. Josh Palmer could see more work, and Mike Williams might even catch more than two short passes next week at the Chiefs. The Chargers will need to throw a lot in that game, so Allen’s absence will have to be compensated. And the game is on Thursday, so there is even less chance that Allen heals up in time. Jalen Guyton may see some work, but Palmer is the main one that should see big uptick in targets.

WR Tee Higgins – Suffered a concussion when he was hit hard and was quickly ruled out of the game. Mike Thomas would move up into his spot if Higgins cannot play, but Tyler Boyd would more likely see the increased targets, along with running backs and tight ends. With Higgins out for much of the game, Joe Mixon (7-63) and Hayden Hurst (5-46) were the most targeted after Ja’Marr Chase.

QB Dak Prescott (DAL) – Injured his thumb and Jerry Jones said that Prescott will need surgery on his thumb and he will be out “for a while.” More information will be forthcoming, but it doesn’t sound promising and will mean Cooper Rush becomes the starter, assuming Dallas doesn’t want to acquire any of the better No. 2 quarterbacks out there.

Free Agents, Flops and Other Notables

WR Jarvis Landry (NO) – The Browns’ transplant led the Saints with seven catches for 114 yards. His first game as a Saint was better than all but one of his performances for the last two years. He was the possession receiver when Jameis Winston needed to move the chains.

WR Michael Thomas (NO) – His first healthy game in two years was a disappointment until the fourth quarter in the win over the Falcons. He ended with both receiving touchdowns thrown by Jameis Winston and totaled five receptions for 52 yards on eight targets. It was encouraging for him to step up late in the game and to be the best end-zone target.

RB Alvin Kamara (NO) – Concerning that he only ran nine times for 30 yards and caught just three passes for seven yards. Winston rarely looked his way and mostly threw deeper passes downfield.

WR Donovan Peoples-Jones (CLE) – Amari Cooper was the big offseason addition, but he only caught three of six targets for 17 yards. People-Jones was the clear preferred receiver with 11 targets and six catches for 60 yards. It’s just one game, but Jacoby Brissett shied away from Cooper in preference to Peoples-Jones.

WR Robbie Anderson (CAR) – There were rumblings that Anderson didn’t want Baker Mayfield to come to town, but that’s no longer an issue. D.J. Moore was held to only three catches for 43 yards while Anderson led the Panthers with five catches for 102 yards and the lone receiving touchdown. That was better than the last 28 games he had in Carolina.

RB Jeff Wilson (SF) – Elijah Mitchell didn’t take long to leave with a knee injury, and Jeff Wilson is next in line in the committee backfield. Deebo Samuel ran eight times, just one fewer than Wilson’s nine. Also interesting, the decision to make Tyrion Davis-Price inactive while activating Jordan Mason. He’s the UDFA rookie that made Trey Sermon expendable and a player that the 49ers targeted once the NFL draft was over.

RB Jaylen Warren (PIT) – He’s next in line if Najee Harris’ foot injury causes him to miss time. The Steelers host the Patriots this week, so it is not a great matchup, and their immediate schedule contains tough defenses other than the Jets in Week 4.

RB A.J. Brown (PHI) – The matchup was plenty tasty visiting the Lions, but Brown blew up for ten catches and 155 yards and tied a career-high. He was thrown 13 passes while no other receiver totaled more than four. Brown immediately slides in as the Eagles go-to receiver.

TE Pat Freiermuth (PIT) – Mitchell Trubisky’s first start as a Steeler saw Freiermuth lead the team with 75 yards on five receptions. The rookie George Pickens was a nonfactor with just one catch for three yards. Diontae Johnson maintained his role as the possession guy that sticks close to the offensive line. But encouraging that Freiermuth has already connected well with Trubisky.

WR D.J. Chark (DET) – The ex-Jaguar’s first game in Detroit went well, with eight targets for four catches, 52 yards and the final touchdown that drew the Lions to within three points of the Eagles. At home against the Commanders this week should be just as attractive of an opponent. Chark was second only to Amon-Ra St. Brown in targets (8 vs. 12).

RB Nyheim Hines (IND) – He had almost no use as a rusher in a game where Jonathan Taylor ran 31 times. But Hines’ six catches for 50 yards was second only to Michael Pittman. The Colts claimed they were going to rely more on Hines as a receiver, and Week 1 said that’s true.

RB Dameon Pierce / Rex Burkhead (HOU) – The Colt’s red-hot rookie sleeper had a tough start with only 11 rushes for 33 yards versus the Colts and added one catch for six yards. The veteran Burkhead was the lead back with 14 runs for 40 yards and his eight targets were second only to Brandin Cooks. Burkhead caught five for 30 yards and his 19 touches went for 70 yards, while Pierce totaled 12 touches for 39 yards. Three of the next four games are on the road, so the receiving job may be more important than the rushing.

TE O.J. Howard (HOU) – He only caught two passes but gained 38 yards and scored on both. For a position with minimal difference-makers, Howard needs to live as depth on a fantasy roster to see if anything more happens.

WR Devin Duvernay (BAL) – The Ravens No. 2 receiver stepped up in Week 1. Rashod Bateman caught two passes for 59 yards and one touchdown – a 55-yard score in the third quarter that salvaged his game. Duvernay caught four passes for 54 yards and two touchdowns and both came earlier in the game than Bateman’s later deep strike. The next three games are against Miami, New England, and the Bills, so Lamar Jackson will rely on more than Bateman downfield.

RB Breece Hall (NYJ) – The Jets said that Michael Carter would be the primary rusher. He gained 60 yards on ten runs while the rookie Hall only ran six times for 23 yards. But Joe Flacco looked often to his running backs as receivers. Carter caught seven passes for 40 yards, and Hall ended with six receptions for 38 yards. Hall’s ten targets were the highest on the team.

RB James Robinson / Travis Etienne (JAC) – Robinson tore the Achilles tendon in his left leg last December, so his health this summer and for Week 1 was of interest. He exceeded all expectations with 11 runs for 66 yards and a score, plus he caught a three yard pass – also another touchdown. Meanwhile, Etienne’s debut was far less impressive with four runs for 47 yards and just two catches for 18 yards. Etienne was the supposed master weapon to be used in numerous ways. So far, he’s just a third-down back and the No. 2 behind Robinson.

RB Antonio Gibson (WAS) – Following the theme of veterans who said “I’m not done yet,” Gibson had a great first game, running for 58 yards on 14 carries and then leading the Commanders with seven receptions for 72 yards.

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (KC) – The Chiefs’ primary back opened the year with seven runs for 42 yards and caught three passes for 32 yards and two touchdowns. He was targeted only three times but was deadly effective on a team looking to fill-in for Tyreek Hill. Isiah Pacheco ran for 62 yards and a score on 12 carries but those were all late in the game when the beatdown was already complete.

WR Greg Dortch (ARI) – What would Week 1 be without guys like Dortch? He was on the practice squad last year and was signed to the active roster. Rondale Moore injured his hamstring in practice a few days ago and was out for Week 1. His replacement in the slot became Dortch, who had three career catches over his three years in the NFL. Dortch became the leading receiver in the loss to the Chiefs. He fielded nine targets – three more than anyone else – and caught seven passes for 63 yards. More than A.J. Green (2-13) or Andy Isabella (1-10). With DeAndre Hopkins still suspended for five games, Dortch may continue to play a role. Once Moore and Hopkins are in the lineup, Dortch would likely end up as the same depth player he has always been. But he’s one to send fans thumbing through their game programs.

RB Brandon Bolden (LV) – The Raiders clearly indicated that Ameer Abdullah would become an integral part of the backfield as the new third-down back. But maybe not. He had one target and no catches. Bolden was the third-down back for the Patriots last year, and came over with new HC Josh McDaniels. And he caught two passes for 21 yards and one touchdown. He also ran three times for seven yards. Josh Jacobs ran ten times as the only other rusher. This could all change next week in true McDaniels-style, but it’s a good example of the difference between what is said, and what actually happens.

RB Saquon Barkley (NYG) – He has to be mentioned. He ran for 164 yards and a score on 18 carries, and added six receptions for 30 yards as the Giants’ busiest receiver. So, yeah, waiting for the most recent injury to happen but he looks every bit as good as he did in his first two impressive seasons.

WR Kyle Phillips (TEN) – The Titans brought in Robert Woods, who was talked up this summer. He only caught one pass for 13 yards. They also drafted Treylon Burks with their 1.18 pick who debuted with 55 yards on three catches. But their 5.20 pick of Phillips led the team with nine targets for six catches and 66 yards.

Huddle player of the week

Justin Jefferson – The Vikings’ star receiver was in a tough matchup with the Packers’ returning a healthy CB Jaire Alexander, but it was not a problem. At all. Jefferson ended as the top fantasy player of Week 1 with nine catches for 184 yards and two scores. This likely turns those who skipped running backs in the first round to scoop up Jefferson a bit insufferable this week. Then again, he looked so unstoppable that this is hardly the last time we’ll have to hear from the Jefferson owners.

Salute!

Drama 101 – Somebody has to laugh, somebody has to cry

Comedy Yards TDs Tragedy Yards TDs QB Carson Wentz 325 4 QB Aaron Rodgers 194 1 RB Dontrell Hilliard 69 2 RB Dameon Pierce 33 0 RB Isiah Pacheco 62 1 RB Elijah Mitchell 41 0 WR Devin Duvernay 54 2 WR CeeDee Lamb 29 0 WR Robbie Anderson 102 1 WR Mike Williams 10 0 WR Curtis Samuel 72 1 WR Tee Higgins 27 0 TE O.J. Howard 38 2 TE Kyle Pitts 19 0 PK Younghoe Koo 2 XP 4 FG PK Nick Folk 1 XP Huddle Fantasy Points = 145 Huddle Fantasy Points = 26

Now get back to work…