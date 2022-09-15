The best fantasy football gamble of Week 2

Every week, at least one player becomes my fascination of whether he’s worthy of a fantasy football start as a streamer. The decision can be a mental wrestling match, but for the purpose of brevity, only one player can be chosen as the fantasy football gamble of the week. Be sure to check out one of our newest pieces, Streamers of the Week, from the talented Kevin Hickey.

The best fantasy football gamble for Week 2

Tracking my predictions: 0-1-0

Win: Player produces ≥ 75% of projected fantasy points

Loss: Player produces >75% of projected fantasy points

Tie: Player is ejected, leaves with an injury, or lands on COVID-19 list after publishing

2021 record: 8-9-1

2020 record: 5-10-1

Week’s selection of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (projected 27.15 points) was nothing short of disastrous. Yikes. At the time of the writing, it appeared as though wide receiver Allen Lazard (ankle) wouldn’t play, which I had accounted for, but there was no clarity on the status of offensive tackles David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins — both of whom ended up being inactive. Rodgers was sluggish, Green Bay seemed unprepared for the second straight season opener, and Minnesota took full advantage of it.

Lesson learned … it’s now time to dust it off and head into Week 2 with a fresh start.

Robinson was among the top fantasy football receivers for several years prior to last season’s dismal showing, and it was easy to chalk it up to poor quarterback play in a stale offense. In fact, once Robinson inked with the Rams in the offseason, many gamers — myself included — fully embraced a rebound campaign from the 29-year-old. His redemption tour didn’t exactly get off to the best of starts with a two-target, one-catch, 12-yard showing vs. the Buffalo Bills in what became a total beatdown. Depending upon your perspective on life, Robinson playing 65 of the 67 offensive snaps is either encouraging or disturbing.

After the game, head coach Sean McVay said he needs to call plays specifically to get Robinson more involved. Wideout Ben Skowronek finished with three times the target volume as A-Rob, and while the veteran took it in stride, citing his understanding of the bigger picture, a competitor who is used to being the WR1 will use that as fuel. The problem is, though, what’s motivation worth if the ball just doesn’t come his direction?

For starters, this week’s matchup is vastly easier. Atlanta was punched in the mouth by the New Orleans Saints’ receiving corps in Week 1, giving up the fourth-most fantasy points in both primary scoring formats. Only six teams yielded more receptions, and four defenses permitted a greater volume of yardage. A touchdown allowed every eight grabs surrendered rated as the eighth-highest frequency. All of that ineptitude was a carryover from 2021’s sixth-easiest matchup to exploit for the receiver position.

LA will come out hungry and firing shots to help ease concerns about last week’s impotent performance. All of the attention paid toward slowing Cooper Kupp favors Robinson against isolated coverage, and as long as the ball is sent his way, there’s a pretty good chance he returns WR2 value.

If Robinson doesn’t show signs of life in this one, expect a long year from the former Nittany Lion.

My projection: 7 targets, 6 receptions, 90 yards, 1 TD (21.0 PPR points)