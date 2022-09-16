Fantasy football injury report: Week 2

This is a team-by-team review of any key fantasy football player injury news after this week’s practice activity and team statements. Only those players listed on the team’s official injury report will be addressed, unless the situation warrants further attention.

PLEASE NOTE: The NFL releases their final official injury report late on Friday (after 5:00 p.m. ET). Teams on the West Coast often report their injuries late and may not be included in the initial publication.

Week 2 fantasy football injury report

This week’s key game-time decisions: WR Kadarius Toney, WR Allen Lazard, WR Michael Pittman Jr., TE George Kittle, WR Mike Evans, RB Leonard Fournette, WR Russell Gage, WR Julio Jones, RB Mark Ingram, RB Alvin Kamara, RB D’Andre Swift

ARIZONA CARDINALS

WR Rondale Moore (hamstring) has been ruled out again. TE Zach Ertz (calf) practiced Thursday and Friday and is good to go.

ATLANTA FALCONS

RB Damien Williams (ribs) has been ruled out.

BALTIMORE RAVENS

OT Ronnie Stanley (ankle) drew a doubtful outlook and was limited Friday. RB J.K. Dobbins (knee) practiced all week and appears good to go despite a questionable tag.

BUFFALO BILLS – Monday night

No injuries of fantasy relevance.

CAROLINA PANTHERS

No injuries of fantasy relevance.

CHICAGO BEARS

WR Velus Jones (hamstring) is doubtful and didn’t practice Friday.

CINCINNATI BENGALS

WR Tee Higgins (concussion) managed a full practice in Friday, which is a great sign for his Week 2 status after leaving the opener with a concussion. TE Hayden Hurst (groin) practiced fully all week and is good to go.

CLEVELAND BROWNS

No injuries of fantasy relevance.

DALLAS COWBOYS

QB Dak Prescott (thumb) and WR Michael Gallup (knee) are out this week. Prescott is expected to miss three to four weeks. Gallup is week-to-week. WR James Washington (foot) is on IR and out at least two more weeks with a broken foot.

DENVER BRONCOS

WR K.J. Hamler (knee, hip) continues to be among the walking wounded and has been ruled out in Week 2.

DETROIT LIONS

RB D’Andre Swift (ankle) didn’t do anything until a limited practice Friday. He’s questionable, and it could go either way.

GREEN BAY PACKERS

WR Allen Lazard (ankle) was limited in practice all week and has been listed as questionable. There is a positive feeling on him this week, though. Consider him on the plus side of questionable.

HOUSTON TEXANS

No injuries of fantasy relevance.



INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

LB Shaquille Leonard (back) and WR Alec Pierce (concussion) have been ruled out this week. WR Michael Pittman Jr. (quadriceps) was limited Wednesday and didn’t practice at all Thursday and Friday. He’s questionable, but that’s not a promising picture to paint.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

No injuries of fantasy relevance.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS – played Thursday night

No injuries of fantasy relevance.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

No injuries of fantasy relevance.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS – played Thursday night

WR Keenan Allen (hamstring) was out for Week 2. QB Justin Herbert (ribs) suffered a fracture to rib cartilage in the Thursday game and is day to day. He has time to recover for Week 3.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

WR Van Jefferson (knee) is out. RB Kyren Williams (ankle) suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 1 and is expected to be out four to six weeks.

MIAMI DOLPHINS

RB Salvon Ahmed (heel) was limited all week and draws a questionable tag.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS – Monday night

No injuries of fantasy relevance.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

QB Mac Jones (back, illness) had a back ailment in Week 1, and he was tagged with an illness Thursday but came off the report Friday.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

RB Mark Ingram (ankle), RB Alvin Kamara (rib), WR Tre’Quan Smith (shoulder) and QB Jameis Winston (back) are all questionable. They were all limited Friday, but this feels like a roster charade game.

NEW YORK GIANTS

WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring) was limited Thursday and Friday and has been deemed questionable. WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) was ruled out.

NEW YORK JETS

QB Zach Wilson (knee) will be out once again this week.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES – Monday night

No injuries of fantasy relevance.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

LB T.J. Watt (pectoral) will miss a month of action. He tore the muscle itself and not the tendon, which would have ended his season. If everything goes well, Watt could be back in four to six weeks. RB Najee Harris (foot) is good to go after some limited action early in the week.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

TE George Kittle (groin) finished with a limited session in Friday and is a true game-time decision. Err on the side of caution and have someone ready again.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

RB Kenneth Walker (abdomen) managed a full session in Friday and is good to go.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

WR Chris Godwin (hamstring) has been ruled out. OT Donovan Smith (elbow) is doubtful, and that’s bad news for QB Tom Brady’s blind side. They stopped throwing the ball late in the Week 1 game to keep him upright. OT Tristan Wirfs (abdomen) is questionable. WR Mike Evans (calf), RB Leonard Fournette (hamstring), WR Russell Gage (hamstring), WR Julio Jones (knee), WR Breshad Perriman (knee) – in what feels like half the team – are questionable. They were all limited Friday, but none of them truly feel in danger of missing.

TENNESSEE TITANS – Monday night

No injuries of fantasy relevance.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS

No injuries of fantasy relevance.