Gameday inactives, injuries and weather: Week 2

Sunday updates will begin when teams start releasing official pregame inactives and starter information to the league. This is typically around 60-90 minutes prior to the kickoff of their game.

Weather forecasts are courtesy of The Football Database.

Week 2 gameday inactives, weather and notes

KEY GAME-TIME DECISIONS

Early games: WR Kadarius Toney, WR Mike Evans, RB Leonard Fournette, WR Russell Gage, WR Julio Jones, RB Mark Ingram, RB Alvin Kamara, RB D’Andre Swift

Afternoon games: TE George Kittle

Sunday night: WR Allen Lazard

Monday night: WR Gabriel Davis

Sunday afternoon

New York Jets at Cleveland Browns (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 80 degrees, clear



Jets

Inactives:

Lineup notes: QB Zach Wilson (knee) will be out once again this week. QB Joe Flacco will start once again.

Browns

Inactives:

Lineup notes: No injuries of fantasy relevance.

Washington Commanders at Detroit Lions (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium



Commanders

Inactives:

Lineup notes: No injuries of fantasy relevance.

Lions

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB D’Andre Swift (ankle) didn’t do anything until a limited practice Friday. He’s questionable, and it could go either way. The Lions will be without their starting center and left guard.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium



Buccaneers

Inactives:



Lineup notes: WR Chris Godwin (hamstring) has been ruled out. OT Donovan Smith (elbow) is doubtful, and that’s bad news for QB Tom Brady’s blind side. Starting RT Tristan Wirfs (abdomen) is questionable. WR Mike Evans (calf), RB Leonard Fournette (hamstring), WR Russell Gage (hamstring), WR Julio Jones (knee), WR Breshad Perriman (knee) – in what feels like half the team – are questionable. They were all limited Friday, but none of them truly feel in danger of missing.

Saints

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Mark Ingram (ankle), RB Alvin Kamara (rib), WR Tre’Quan Smith (shoulder) and QB Jameis Winston (back) are all questionable. Kamara is a game-time decision.

Carolina Panthers at New York Giants (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 80 degrees, partly cloudy



Panthers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: No injuries of fantasy relevance.

Giants

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring) was limited Thursday and Friday and has been deemed questionable. WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) was ruled out.

New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 76 degrees, clear



Patriots



Inactives:

Lineup notes: QB Mac Jones (back, illness) had a back ailment in Week 1, and he was tagged with an illness Thursday but came off the report Friday.

Steelers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: LB T.J. Watt (pectoral) will miss a month of action. He tore the muscle itself and not the tendon, which would have ended his season. If everything goes well, Watt could be back in four to six weeks. RB Najee Harris (foot) is good to go after some limited action early in the week.

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 76 degrees, 31% chance of rain, 100% humidity



Colts

Inactives:



Lineup notes: LB Shaquille Leonard (back) and WR Alec Pierce (concussion) have been ruled out this week. WR Michael Pittman Jr. (quadriceps) was questionable before being downgraded to out on Saturday. In a corresponding move, WR Keke Coutee was elevated from the practice squad.

Jaguars

Inactives:



Lineup notes: No injuries of fantasy relevance.

Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 78 degrees, clear



Dolphins

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Salvon Ahmed (heel) was limited all week and draws a questionable tag.

Ravens

Inactives:

Lineup notes: OT Ronnie Stanley (ankle) drew a doubtful outlook and was limited Friday. RB J.K. Dobbins (knee) practiced all week and appears good to go despite a questionable tag.

Atlanta Falcons at Los Angeles Rams (4:05 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 73 degrees, partly cloudy (open-air dome)



Falcons

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Damien Williams (ribs) has been ruled out.

Rams

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Van Jefferson (knee) is out. RB Kyren Williams (ankle) suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 1 and is expected to be out four to six weeks.

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers (4:05 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 70 degrees, mostly cloudy



Seahawks

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Kenneth Walker (abdomen) managed a full session in Friday and is good to go.

49ers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: TE George Kittle (groin) finished with a limited session in Friday and is a true game-time decision. Err on the side of caution and have someone ready again.

Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys (4:25 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 92 degrees, clear (retractable-roof dome)



Bengals

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Tee Higgins (concussion) managed a full practice in Friday, which is a great sign for his Week 2 status after leaving the opener with a concussion. TE Hayden Hurst (groin) practiced fully all week and is good to go.

Cowboys



Inactives:

Lineup notes: QB Dak Prescott (thumb) and WR Michael Gallup (knee) are out this week. Prescott is expected to miss three to four weeks. Gallup is week-to-week. WR James Washington (foot) is on IR and out at least two more weeks with a broken foot.

Houston Texans at Denver Broncos (4:25 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 85 degrees, clear



Texans

Inactives:

Lineup notes: No injuries of fantasy relevance.

Broncos

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR K.J. Hamler (knee, hip) continues to be among the walking wounded and has been ruled out in Week 2.

Arizona Cardinals at Las Vegas Raiders (4:25 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium



Cardinals

Inactives:



Lineup notes: WR Rondale Moore (hamstring) has been ruled out again. TE Zach Ertz (calf) practiced Thursday and Friday and is good to go.

Raiders

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Brandon Bolden (hamstring) is doubtful for Week 2.

Sunday night

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers (8:20 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 72 degrees, mostly cloudy



Bears

Inactives:



Lineup notes: WR Velus Jones (hamstring) is doubtful and didn’t practice Friday.

Packers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Allen Lazard (ankle) was limited in practice all week and has been listed as questionable. There is a positive feeling on him this week, though. Consider him on the plus side of questionable.

Monday night

Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills (7:15 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 70 degrees, partly cloudy



Titans

Lineup notes: WR Kyle Philips (shoulder) closed the week with consecutive limited sessions and earned a questionable tag, suggesting he’ll be a game-time decision. RB Dontrell Hilliard (hamstring) was ruled out.

Bills

Lineup notes: WR Gabe Davis (ankle) was added Saturday as questionable following a limited session. Keep an eye on his status prior to kickoff. Should he sit, WRs Isaiah McKenzie and Jamison Crowder will enjoy larger roles.

Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles (8:15 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 76 degrees, mostly cloudy



Vikings

Lineup notes: No injuries of fantasy relevance.

Eagles

Lineup notes: No injuries of fantasy relevance.