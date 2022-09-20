Fantasy football IDP free-agent report: Week 3

Two weeks down, and now is the time when you worry less about where you drafted someone and start to plug holes on waivers if that player underperforms.

Each week, we’ll highlight diamonds in the rough or some players that just need to be rostered in more leagues on the defensive side of the ball. Keep in mind your scoring system and roster restraints when heading to the waiver wire to grab these IDPs.

Defensive Linemen

DE Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit Lions

The No. 2 overall pick started slowly with just one assisted tackle in his first pro game, but he made a statement in Week 2. He had six total tackles and three sacks against the Washington Commanders. That is sure to get Minnesota’s attention as they scheme to block him this week, but he should be picked up in all leagues that require two defensive linemen. He’s owned in many leagues, though someone may have dropped him after the lackluster Week 1 showing.

DE Trevis Gipson, Chicago Bears

This one is strictly for deep leagues or to put on the watch list elsewhere. Gipson broke through for two sacks against the Green Bay Packers in Week 2. He had three tackles in Week 1, and he’s doing all of this in limited time. He has played in just 36 percent of the snaps thus far, but that’s about to change. He really utilized the attention placed on DE Robert Quinn opposite of him to his advantage.

List 12 waiver wire targets for fantasy football in Week 3

Linebackers

LB Zaire Franklin, Indianapolis Colts

Franklin has been gobbling up the tackles in MLB Shaquille Leonard’s (back) absence through two weeks. He had eight tackles in Week 1 and 10 in Week 2. Leonard should be week-to-week at this point, which will nerf Franklin’s stock a little bit, but he is still good depth to have.

LB Frankie Luvu, Carolina Panthers

Showing shades of Luke Kuechly, Luvu followed up a strong Week 1 with 10 solo tackles in Week 2. Luvu, 26, had a career-high 43 tackles last season, and he could eclipse that mark in the first month as he has 16 total tackles in the early going.

Defensive Backs

SS Kamren Curl, Washington Commanders

Curl missed the first two weeks with a thumb injury, which allowed second-year man Darrick Forrest to amass 15 tackles. Curl has been cleared to return this week, and he needs to be owned in all formats. Since he was banged up, he was dropped or undrafted in a lot of shallow leagues. He averaged 93.5 tackles in his first two seasons and should come close to that again with the extra game in the schedule.

CB Nate Hobbs, Las Vegas Raiders

Hobbs has filled the stat sheet in the first two weeks. In the opener, he had nine tackles, a forced fumble and a pass defense. In Week 2, he racked up 11 total tackles. Can he continue to tackle at this rate as a corner? Probably not. However, he makes for great depth or potential trade bait.