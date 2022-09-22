Fantasy football start/bench list: Week 3

Player analysis and projections can be found in our Start/Bench Tool customized to your myHuddle league scoring and rosters. All…
THE LATEST
Game Analysis 1d ago
Game predictions and player projections: Week 3
Predicting the outcome of all 17 games and projecting the fantasy stats for all NFL players.
Fantasy Football IDP Analysis 2d ago
Fantasy football IDP free-agent report: Week 3
Check your waiver wire for these IDP options ahead of Week 3.
Fantasy football podcast 2d ago
The Huddle's Blitzed Fantasy Football Podcast: Episode 174
Buy, sell or hold reactions after two games and a look at Week 3 lineups.
Fantasy football player rankings 2d ago
Fantasy Football Rest of Season Rankings: Week 3
Forecasting where all of the notable players net out over the remainder of the season.
Fantasy football player news 3d ago
Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans suspended again for fighting
The NFL came down hard on Evans after his Week 2 ejection.
Fantasy Football Injury Analysis 3d ago
Tunnel Vision of Week 2
Tunnel Vision – a look back at Sunday for fantasy free agents, injuries and notable performances.
Fantasy football player inactives 4d ago
Gameday inactives, injuries and weather: Week 2
Week 2 weather, injury updates and gameday inactives.
Fantasy Football Injury Analysis 6d ago
Fantasy football injury report: Week 2
Latest status of fantasy football weapons who are on the mend entering Week 2.
DFS - Daily Fantasy Football player picks and tips 6d ago
Vegas odds chart for daily fantasy football play: Week 2
A snapshot look at the NFL betting lines and odds for Week 2 sports betting and DFS action.
DFS - Daily Fantasy Football player picks and tips 6d ago
Fantasy Football DFS Domination: Week 2
Breaking down the top players and sleepers for DraftKings and FanDuel for Week 2 DFS fantasy football