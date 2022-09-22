Betting the NFL Line: Week 3

Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season will have a significant impact on divisional races because there are multiple games of significance from the first game to the last.

The week starts with the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Cleveland Browns – the first of seven divisional games on the Week 3 slate. Sunday’s highlights include a battle of 2-0 division rivals when the Buffalo Bills go on the road to face the Miami Dolphins. The Philadelphia Eagles look to remain undefeated at the Washington Commanders, and the Los Angeles Rams face the Arizona Cardinals with first place in the NFC West on the line.

The week ends with an improbably critical matchup as the Dallas Cowboys look to steal another win without Dak Prescott when they face the undefeated New York Giants.

The divisions will have a much different look after Week 3 than they do now, and a significant amount of these games will come into play at the end of the season when valuable tie-breakers have been put in place.

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook

NFL Betting Odds and Lines: Week 3

This has all the makings of a field position game with two divisional opponents that are on a short week of healing up. That said, the Over/Under is just too low (38.5 points at Over -108, Under -112) in my estimation. Both teams will look to run the ball, but there will be downfield shots for both quarterbacks that will put at least one team into the 20s, and I think both will do it. Take the Over (-112).

The Panthers are desperately looking to avoid dropping to 0-3, and the Saints are coming off disappointing home loss to the Buccaneers. New Orleans is healthy road favorite (3.5 points at +110 Saints, -135 Panthers). The difference in what needs to be invested is huge, and the Saints have a much better defense. When I doubt, I bet on defense – much less with the return on investment. Take the Saints and lay the 3.5 points (+110).

Neither offense has shown much in the way of a spark and both have been able to be shut down for long periods of game time. There is a very low Over/Under number (40.5 points at -105 Over, -115 Under). This game has all the looks of one with more field goals than touchdowns and both teams have the running games to string together seven-minute drives. You don’t need many of them to keep a score low. Take the Under (-115).

The Ravens haven’t been a road favorite often in New England, but they’re favored this week (2.5 points at -125 Ravens, +102 Patriots). The Patriots offense is much better suited to play it’s ball-control style against like-minded teams. Lamar Jackson has been forced to take on the dual role of the only viable running option and opening up the passing game more. That’s recipe for a road win – and probably by more than three points. Take the Ravens and lay the 2.5 points.

A lot is going to be made about Carson Wentz looking for revenge against his old team, but the same can be said for the Eagles defense wanting to throttle him and prove why the organization parted ways with him. The Eagles are coming off a short week but should be a bigger favorite than they are (6.5 points at -108 Eagles, -112 Commanders). I see this as a double-digit win for Philadelphia and making a statement in the NFC East. Take the Eagles and lay the 6.5 points (-108).

This is the most difficult pick of the week for me. The 0-2 Raiders are slight road favorites (2.5 points at -110 for both teams). There are certain teams that I struggle giving up on, and the Titans are one of them. This was the No. 1 seed in the AFC last year and, while they have struggled, there’s talent on both sides of the ball. I think this is the week it finally clicks. Take the Titans on the moneyline (+110).

The Bengals have struggled out of the gate with the same team that went to the Super Bowl last year and the Jets are coming off a big win, which may explain why the Bengals are small favorites (4.5 points at -115 Bengals, -105 Jets). The Jets are taking positive steps, but the Bengals are built for a playoff run again. I would boost this bet up to 9.5 and feel comfortable with it. Take the Bengals and lay the 4.5 points.

The Colts were supposed to be the heavy favorite to win the AFC South but haven’t won a game yet and are facing the most successful team in the AFC over the last five years. These are the type of games that can trap a confident road favorite, like the Chiefs (6.5 points at -108 Chiefs, -112 Colts). I hate games like this, because the Colts will take more risks out of desperation, but they don’t have an answer for Patrick Mahomes. Take the Chiefs and lay the 6.5 points.

This is Miami’s opportunity to make a statement to the rest of the NFL that they’re a team to be reckoned with. The Dolphins dominated New England and overcame a 21-point deficit to the Ravens. The second reason is why I’m loving the Over/Under (53.5 points at -105 Over, -115 Under). Buffalo can hang 40 on anybody and won’t take the foot off the gas if it gets up 21-0 in the first half. The Dolphins will be slinging regardless. Take the Over (-105).

Like the Bills-Dolphins game, this one has a week-tying high Over/Under number (53.5 points at Over -105, Under -115). There is plenty not to like about this: Minnesota is coming off a humbling loss, and Kirk Cousins is likely not going to take any chances offensively. The Lions are at their best running the ball. In three of the four meetings in Minnesota with Cousins as QB, the Vikings have won them all with point totals of 36, 54, 27 and 33. Take the Under (-115).

The Jaguars are coming off the signature win of the Trevor Lawrence era with a shutout of the Colts, which helps to explain why the Chargers aren’t bigger favorites (6.5 points at +102 Jaguars, -125). The return on investment is rough for a reason. It’s been forever since the Chargers lost to the Chiefs last Thursday, and the Jags are flying cross-country. This point is too low. Take the Chargers and lay the 6.5 points (-125).

I don’t have a lot of faith in either team. I do know that Pete Carroll will run the ball to the point of frustration, and Marcus Mariota isn’t going to light up the town. The Over/Under is low (41.5 points at -112 Over, -108 Under). I don’t think it’s low enough. Take the Under (-108).

The big question here is to whom will Tom Brady have to throw? Both teams rested or put limitations on a lot of their players, but Mike Evans is out, and Chris Godwin and Julio Jones didn’t practice Wednesday. That explains the Bucs being pee-wee favorites (1.5 points at -112 Packers, -108 Buccaneers). Brady has entered games with worse and found ways to win. Two Hall of Fame quarterbacks, so all bets should be off, and we should just enjoy the game. However, we make picks here. Take the Buccaneers and lay the 1.5 points (-108).

The Rams are a solid road favorite (3.5 points at -105 Rams, -115 Cardinals) for a divisional game. The Cards were run out of their own building by the Chiefs and the Rams have a very similar offensive styles. The Cardinals want to be up-tempo but, without DeAndre Hopkins, are not equipped to get involved in a shootout. Take the Rams and lay the 3.5 points (-105).

Russell Wilson’s primetime tour continues with a team he has absolutely owned in his career. He has won his last four and 16 of his last 18 games against the 49ers. He knows their personnel. He knows their schemes. The last few games have been high scoring, but when Wilson was at his best, his offense was controlling the clock. With a respectable Over/Under (44.5 points at -110 for both), it would seem big plays are expected. I think Wilson is going to revert to what worked early in his career and control tempo. Take the Under (-110).

The cards have fallen perfectly for the Giants, and if someone had said three weeks ago New York would be favorite (1.5 points at -112 Cowboys, -108 Giants), nobody would have believed it. The new quarterback of this team is Micah Parsons, and I think he will win another to cement his LT 2.0 legacy. Take the Cowboys on the moneyline (-101).

Bet on sports with Tipico Sportsbook Claim your risk-free bet up to $350. Catch the excitement and start betting with Tipico today! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Bet Now

Place your bets at BetMGM Bet on the NFL legally online in AZ, IL, KS, LA, MI, MS, NV, NY, OR, PA, TN, VA, WV, D.C., Ontario and elsewhere at BetMGM Sportsbook. 21+, see BetMGM.com for Terms and conditions apply. Bet now! Bet Now

Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.