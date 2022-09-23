Fantasy football injury report: Week 3

This is a team-by-team review of any key fantasy football player injury news after this week’s practice activity and team statements. Only those players listed on the team’s official injury report will be addressed, unless the situation warrants further attention.

PLEASE NOTE: The NFL releases their final official injury report late on Friday (after 5:00 p.m. ET). Teams on the West Coast often report their injuries late and may not be included in the initial publication.

Week 3 fantasy football injury report

This week’s key game-time decisions: RB James Conner, WR Gabriel Davis, WR Jerry Jeudy, WR T.J. Hockenson, WR Keenan Allen, QB Justin Herbert, WR Jakobi Meyers, QB Jameis Winston, RB Alvin Kamara, TE Taysom Hill, WR Corey Davis, WR Russell Gage, WR Julio Jones, RB J.K. Dobbins

ARIZONA CARDINALS

WR Rondale Moore (hamstring) will not dress for the third straight week. RB James Conner (ankle) will be a game-time decision. He’s questionable after a limited session Friday. DE J.J. Watt (calf) fully practiced Friday and isn’t on the final report.

ATLANTA FALCONS

No fantasy injuries of note

BALTIMORE RAVENS

RB J.K. Dobbins (knee) is questionable, while WR Devin Duvernay (concussion) has cleared the protocol and will play. Both fully practiced Friday. TE Isaiah Likely (groin), who was limited Friday, is questionable, and CB Marlon Humphrey (groin) joins him with the same status. OT Ronnie Stanley (ankle) is doubtful. QB Lamar Jackson (elbow) fully practiced Thursday and Friday. He’s off the report.

BUFFALO BILLS

WR Gabriel Davis (ankle) was limited all week and is questionable. He’s a game-time decision. Buffalo’s will be without S Micah Hyde (neck), CB Dane Jackson (neck), DT Ed Oliver (ankle), and DT Jordan Phillips (hamstring), in addition to star CB Tre’Davious White (knee) already being on the Physically Unable to Perform list. S Jordan Poyer (foot) was upgraded to limited in Friday’s practice and is questionable.

CAROLINA PANTHERS

RB Christian McCaffrey (ankle) avoided a designation and will play.

CHICAGO BEARS

WR Velus Jones (hamstring) is doubtful for Week 3. CB Jaylon Johnson (quadriceps) and LB Roquan Smith (hip) are questionable. Neither practiced Friday, which doesn’t bode well for their availability.

CINCINNATI BENGALS

TE Hayden Hurst (groin) went limited-full-limited in his three practice sessions this week, drawing a questionable tag. Consider him a game-time call. WR Tee Higgins (toe) was a full-go during Friday’s session and didn’t draw an injury tag.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — played Thursday

No fantasy injuries of note

DALLAS COWBOYS — Monday Night Football

LB Micah Parsons (illness), QB Dak Prescott (right thumb) and TE Dalton Schultz (knee) did not practice Friday, so check back Saturday for an update. WR Michael Gallup (knee) will make his season debut.

DENVER BRONCOS

WR K.J. Hamler (knee, hip) and WR Jerry Jeudy (rib, shoulder) are questionable. Hamler was a full participant Friday, though Jeudy was limited and is a game-time decision.

DETROIT LIONS

TE T.J. Hockenson (hip) was limited all week and is questionable. He’s a game-time decision. RB D’Andre Swift (ankle) is questionable following consecutive limited appearances, though he’s expected to play again. DE Aidan Hutchinson (thigh) is questionable, as is C Frank Ragnow (foot). Both were limited Friday.

GREEN BAY PACKERS

WR Sammy Watkins (hamstring) managed to survive two weeks before his injury-prone ways caught up with him — he has been ruled out. OT David Bakhtiari (knee), WR Randall Cobb (illness) and WR Christian Watson (hamstring) are all questionable. Bakhtiari was limited, but the wideouts didn’t practice and are trending the wrong direction. WR Allen Lazard (ankle) sat Thursday and returned to a limited session Friday. He escaped the injury report.

HOUSTON TEXANS

With TE Brevin Jordan (ankle) out and TE Pharaoh Brown (shoulder) questionable, TE O.J. Howard could see a larger role.



INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

LB Shaquille Leonard (back) won’t play once again. DE Yannick Ngakoue (back) is questionable and a gameday decision. WRs Alec Pierce (concussion) and Michael Pittman Jr. (quad) will play without injury designations.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

No fantasy injuries of note

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

PK Harrison Butker (ankle) will not be available, though WR Mecole Hardman (heel) avoided an injury designation.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

WR Hunter Renfrow (concussion) has been ruled out. RB Josh Jacobs (illness) is questionable and didn’t practice Thursday or Friday. RB Brandon Bolden (hamstring) fully practiced Friday and evaded the injury report.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

CB J.C. Jackson (ankle) returned last week but suffered a setback and is doubtful. Starting C Corey Linsley (knee) joins him as doubtful. WR Keenan Allen (hamstring), QB Justin Herbert (ribs) are questionable. None of these players practiced Friday, and the latter two are true game-time calls.



LOS ANGELES RAMS

WR Van Jefferson (knee) remains out of action.

MIAMI DOLPHINS

CB Xavien Howard (groin) is questionable and was limited the final two days of practice, suggesting he’ll be a game-time call.



MINNESOTA VIKINGS Standout S Harrison Smith (concussion) was ruled out, while LB Eric Kendricks (toe) is questionable.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

WR Jakobi Meyers (knee) is questionable after consecutive DNPs prior to Friday’s limited session. He’ll be a game-time decision.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

TE Taysom Hill (rib), RB Alvin Kamara (rib), S Marcus Maye (rib), OT Ryan Ramczyk (elbow) and QB Jameis Winston (back, ankle) are questionable. They all were limited the entire week of practice and should be treated as game-time decisions.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Monday Night Football

No fantasy injuries of note

NEW YORK JETS

QB Zach Wilson (knee) has been ruled out, and QB Joe Flacco will again start for the Jets. WR Corey Davis (knee) was limited Thursday and Friday, earning himself a questionable designation. That usually creates a game-time decision.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

No fantasy injuries of note

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — played Thursday

No fantasy injuries of note

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

RB Tyrion Davis-Price (ankle) has been ruled out. TE George Kittle (groin) is off the injury report and will make his 2022 debut.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

No fantasy injuries of note

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

WR Chris Godwin (hamstring) will miss his second straight contest, while WRs Russell Gage (hamstring), Breshad Perriman (knee) and Julio Jones (knee) are questionable. Gage sat out Friday, but Jones was elevated to a limited session, and Perriman also partially practiced.

TENNESSEE TITANS

WR Kyle Philips (shoulder) played through the injury a week ago but is doubtful and not expected to go. OT Taylor Lewan (knee) has been ruled out. RB Dontrell Hilliard (hamstring) fully participated in practice Friday and is not on the injury report for Week 3.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS

No fantasy injuries of note