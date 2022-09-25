Gameday inactives, injuries and weather: Week 3

Sunday updates will begin when teams start releasing official pregame inactives and starter information to the league. This is typically around 60-90 minutes prior to the kickoff of their game.

Weather forecasts are courtesy of The Football Database.

Week 3 gameday inactives, weather and notes

KEY GAME-TIME DECISIONS

Early games: WR Gabriel Davis, WR T.J. Hockenson, WR Jakobi Meyers, QB Jameis Winston, RB Alvin Kamara, TE Taysom Hill, WR Corey Davis, RB J.K. Dobbins

Afternoon games: RB James Conner, WR Russell Gage, WR Julio Jones, WR Keenan Allen, QB Justin Herbert

Sunday night: WR Jerry Jeudy

Monday night: TE Dalton Schultz

Houston Texans at Chicago Bears (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 66 degrees, mostly cloudy



Texans

Inactives:

Lineup notes: With TE Brevin Jordan (ankle) out and TE Pharaoh Brown (shoulder) questionable, TE O.J. Howard could see a larger role. TE Jordan Akins was elevated from the practice squad.

bears

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Velus Jones (hamstring) is doubtful for Week 3. CB Jaylon Johnson (quadriceps) and LB Roquan Smith (hip) are questionable. Neither practiced Friday, which doesn’t bode well for their availability.

Baltimore Ravens at New England Patriots (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 68 degrees, overcast



Ravens

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB J.K. Dobbins (knee) is questionable but made the trip and expected to play. WR Devin Duvernay (concussion) has cleared the protocol and will play. Both fully practiced Friday. TE Isaiah Likely (groin), who was limited Friday, is questionable, and CB Marlon Humphrey (groin) joins him with the same status. OT Ronnie Stanley (ankle) was downgraded from doubtful to out. QB Lamar Jackson (elbow) fully practiced Thursday and Friday. He’s off the report.

Patriots

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Jakobi Meyers (knee) is questionable after consecutive DNPs prior to Friday’s limited session. He’ll be a game-time decision.

New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 74 degrees, overcast



Saints

Inactives:



Lineup notes: TE Taysom Hill (rib), RB Alvin Kamara (rib), S Marcus Maye (rib), OT Ryan Ramczyk (elbow) and QB Jameis Winston (back, ankle) are questionable. They all were limited the entire week of practice and should be treated as game-time decisions.

Panthers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Christian McCaffrey (ankle) avoided a designation and will play.

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 77 degrees, mostly cloudy



Eagles

Inactives:

Lineup notes: No fantasy injuries of note

Commanders

Inactives:

Lineup notes: CB William Jackson III (back) was added to Saturday’s injury report and is listed as questionable

Las Vegas Raiders at Tennessee Titans (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 76 degrees, mostly cloudy



Raiders



Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Hunter Renfrow (concussion) has been ruled out. RB Josh Jacobs (illness) is questionable and didn’t practice Thursday or Friday. He didn’t make the team flight but later flew to Tennessee on a separate plane and will be a game-time decision. RB Brandon Bolden (hamstring) fully practiced Friday and evaded the injury report.

Titans

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Kyle Philips (shoulder) played through the injury a week ago but is doubtful and not expected to go. OT Taylor Lewan (knee) has been placed on IR and will miss the rest of 2022. RB Dontrell Hilliard (hamstring) fully participated in practice Friday and is not on the injury report for Week 3.

Cincinnati Bengals at New York Jets (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 72 degrees, mostly cloudy



Bengals

Inactives:



Lineup notes: TE Hayden Hurst (groin) went limited-full-limited in his three practice sessions this week, drawing a questionable tag. Consider him a game-time call. WR Tee Higgins (toe) was a full-go during Friday’s session and didn’t draw an injury tag.

Jets

Inactives:



Lineup notes: QB Zach Wilson (knee) has been ruled out, and QB Joe Flacco will again start for the Jets. WR Corey Davis (knee) was limited Thursday and Friday, earning himself a questionable designation. That usually creates a game-time decision.

Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium



Lions

Inactives:

Lineup notes: TE T.J. Hockenson (hip) was limited all week and is questionable. He’s a game-time decision. RB D’Andre Swift (ankle) is questionable following consecutive limited appearances, though he’s expected to play again. DE Aidan Hutchinson (thigh) is questionable, as is C Frank Ragnow (foot). Both were limited Friday.

Vikings

Inactives:

Lineup notes: Standout S Harrison Smith (concussion) was ruled out, while LB Eric Kendricks (toe) is questionable.

Kansas City Chiefs at Indianapolis Colts (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 69 degrees, partly cloudy (retractable-roof dome)



Chiefs

Inactives:

Lineup notes: PK Harrison Butker (ankle) will not be available, though WR Mecole Hardman (heel) avoided an injury designation.

Colts

Inactives:

Lineup notes: LB Shaquille Leonard (back) won’t play once again. DE Yannick Ngakoue (back) is questionable and a gameday decision. WRs Alec Pierce (concussion) and Michael Pittman Jr. (quad) will play without injury designations. PK Chase McLaughlin was elevated from the practice squad.

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 88 degrees, 71 percent humidity, partly cloudy



Bills

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Gabriel Davis (ankle) was limited all week and is questionable. He’s a game-time decision. S Jordan Poyer (foot) was upgraded to limited in Friday’s practice and is questionable. Buffalo’s defense will be without CB Dane Jackson (neck), DT Ed Oliver (ankle), and DT Jordan Phillips (hamstring), in addition to star CB Tre’Davious White (knee) already being on the Physically Unable to Perform list. S Micah Hyde (neck) was ruled out Friday but transferred to the season-ending Reserve/Injured list Saturday.

Dolphins

Inactives:

Lineup notes: CB Xavien Howard (groin) is questionable and was limited the final two days of practice, suggesting he’ll be a game-time call.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Los Angeles Chargers (4:05 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 80 degrees, clear (open-air dome)



Jaguars

Inactives:

Lineup notes: No fantasy injuries of note

Chargers



Inactives:

Lineup notes: CB J.C. Jackson (ankle) returned last week but suffered a setback and is doubtful. Starting C Corey Linsley (knee) joins him as doubtful. WR Keenan Allen (hamstring), QB Justin Herbert (ribs) are questionable. None of these players practiced Friday, and the latter two are true game-time calls.

Atlanta Falcons at Seattle Seahawks (4:25 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 73 degrees, partly cloudy



falcons

Inactives:

Lineup notes: No fantasy injuries of note

Seahawks

Inactives:

Lineup notes: No fantasy injuries of note

Green Bay Packers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4:25 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 87 degrees, 64 percent humidity, mostly cloudy



Packers

Inactives:



Lineup notes: WR Sammy Watkins (hamstring) managed to survive two weeks before his injury-prone ways caught up with him — he has been placed on IR and will miss at least four weeks. OT David Bakhtiari (knee), WR Randall Cobb (illness) and WR Christian Watson (hamstring) are all questionable. Bakhtiari was limited though expected to play. The wideouts didn’t practice and are trending the wrong direction. WR Allen Lazard (ankle) sat Thursday and returned to a limited session Friday. He escaped the injury report.

Buccaneers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Chris Godwin (hamstring) will miss his second straight contest, while WRs Russell Gage (hamstring), Breshad Perriman (knee) and Julio Jones (knee) are questionable. Gage sat out Friday, but Jones was elevated to a limited session, and Perriman also partially practiced. WR Cole Beasley was elevated from the practice squad.

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals (4:25 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 99 degrees, clear (retractable-roof dome)



Rams

Inactives:



Lineup notes: WR Van Jefferson (knee) was placed on IR and will miss the next four games or more.

Cardinals

Inactives:



Lineup notes: WR Rondale Moore (hamstring) will not dress for the third straight week. RB James Conner (ankle) will be a game-time decision. He’s questionable after a limited session Friday. DE J.J. Watt (calf) fully practiced Friday and isn’t on the final report.

San Francisco 49ers at Denver Broncos (8:20 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 76 degrees, clear



49ers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Tyrion Davis-Price (ankle) has been ruled out. QB Trey Lance (ankle) was placed on season-ending injured reserve. TE George Kittle (groin) is off the injury report and will make his 2022 debut.

Broncos

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR K.J. Hamler (knee, hip) and WR Jerry Jeudy (rib, shoulder) are questionable. Hamler was a full participant Friday, though Jeudy was limited and is a game-time decision.

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants (8:15 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 66 degrees, clear



Cowboys

Lineup notes: LB Micah Parsons (illness), QB Dak Prescott (right thumb) and TE Dalton Schultz (knee) did not practice Friday, so check back Saturday for an update. WR Michael Gallup (knee) will make his season debut but drew a questionable tag after fully practicing all week..

Giants

Lineup notes: DE Leonard Williams (knee) and WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring) did not practice and are listed as doubtful. WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) did not practice all week and has been ruled out. LB Azeez Ojulari (calf) and LB Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee) were limited in practice all week and are listed as doubtful.